Here's a look at what you'll get with the "Taste of Avalon" summer prix-fixe menu in Delray Beach

Avalon, the Delray Beach establishment recognized for its classic steaks, sustainably sourced seafood, and elegant dining experience by NYC-based Host Restaurants, is preparing for the summer season with two new specials.

If you love deals — and tasting menus — then you'll love the new 'Taste of Avalon,' a prix-fixe menu available now through September.

With a variety of options incorporating the kitchen's best meat and seafood entrees, Avalon gives diners a deal with a choice of three appetizers, three entrées, and two desserts for a series of courses that reflect the restaurant’s best.

Among the featured first choices is the Avalon Caesar, a beautifully-executed salad that combines little gem lettuce accented with a single Pullman bread crouton, house-made dressing, and a final crowning of a 2-minute egg.

Or maybe the Pork Belly "Bánh Mì" is more your style. The dish features hoisin-glazed cubes of pork belly topped with pickled vegetables, offering the flavors of the famous sandwich in a single bite.

If you like seafood, there's also the Angry Lobster Tagliatelle, a pasta rendition of the restaurant's popular Angry Lobster dish. Here, fat ribbons of pasta are topped with a chili-spike lobster rage that pops with the addition of fresh mint and crunchy croutons.

For second course, try the Organic Roasted Chicken, or — if you're a meat-lover — the 7-ounce NY Strip served with fingerling potatoes, tri-color carrots, and a rich red wine sauce.

Last, the Faroe Island Salmon is a seafood star as a main dish. Smothered in the chef's 'Green Goddess' broth, it is an indulgent dish accented with artichoke, fava bean, and baby leek.

Guests can enjoy also enjoy dessert as part of the deal with a selection of either the Flourless Chocolate Torte or NY Cheesecake to end the evening.

The exclusive menu will be offered now through September, Monday through Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m., with an encore on Sunday 5 to 9 p.m., and is priced at $65 person.

In addition, and taking place during happy hour, guests can find an all-new “Summer Bites” social menu intended for at-the-bar sharing. Rumored new menu items to launch as part of Summer Bites offering will be Oysters on the Half Shell, Tuna Tartare Spoons, Shrimp Tempura, Pork Belly “Bánh Mì”, Steak Skewers, and Disco Fries.