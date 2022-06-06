Discover the Palm Beaches launches new monthlong 'Restaurant Week' with deals and specialty menus in August

Breeze Ocean Kitchen

Discover The Palm Beaches has announced that its annual event will become The Palm Beaches Restaurant Month, expanding its second-annual restaurant week into a monthlong celebration.

From August 1-31, 2022, South Florida diners will be able to find great deals, discounts, pre-fixe menus, as well as specialty drinks and dishes during the summer culinary season in The Palm Beaches.

More than 100 participating restaurants located throughout the 39 towns and cities that comprise Palm Beach County — from Jupiter and West Palm Beach to Delray Beach and Boca Raton — will participate.

According to Discover The Palm Beaches CEO Jorge Pesquera, Restaurant Month dishes up the best of The Palm Beaches and is sure to satisfy every taste, with fine dining and casual fare, for visitors and local “foodies” alike.

"It's exciting to once again be celebrating the county's diverse dining scene throughout August," Pesquera tells News Break. "The program invites everyone to get out, support and sample the incredible array of eateries that make up The Palm Beaches’ culinary culture. We have neighborhood favorites and local mainstays participating as well as highly regarded restaurants with celebrity chefs and exciting new hotspots. We’re continuing to secure new restaurants throughout the destination and look forward to offering more options than ever before in August."

Discover The Palm Beaches is the official not-for-profit, accredited tourism marketing organization that promotes the collection of 39 cities and towns commonly referred to as The Palm Beaches, which spans more than 2,300 square miles and boasts 47 miles of beaches from Highland Beach and Boca Raton to Jupiter and Tequesta.

Tasked with growing visitation and the local tourism economy, the organization works year-round to bring travelers from around the state, country and globe to visit Palm Beach County. The Palm Beaches’ have a rich history in hospitality as America’s First Resort Destination and tourism is among Palm Beach County’s major industries, generating $7.8 billion in economic impact during 2021.

The month-long celebration invites guests to dine somewhere nearby or take advantage of the special limited-time offers and venture somewhere new. This year, the official Restaurant Month website will offer new features to enhance the planning process.

Additional information and updates will be announced leading up to the event at PalmBeachesDining.com, where visitors can browse participating restaurants and menus, and filter by the type of cuisine.

Accompanying The Palm Beaches Restaurant Month are several foodie-specific events around Palm Beach County, including Bon Appetit Boca, Flavor Palm Beach and Downtown Delray Beach Restaurant Month. Tickets are not necessary for the delicious weeks of discounted dining, but reservations are strongly encouraged. The enhanced site will also incorporate OpenTable to make dining reservations easily accessible.

Restaurants in Palm Beach County who are interested in participating in The Palm Beaches Restaurant Month can sign up here.

