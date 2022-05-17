Okeechobee Steakhouse announces opening of sister restaurant Lewis Steakhouse in Jupiter

Photo courtesy of Lewis Steakhouse

The family behind West Palm Beach’s legendary Okeechobee Steakhouse recently opened another steakhouse — this one in Jupiter.

Lewis Steakhouse officially opened to the public on Friday, May 13, in the former Giuseppe's Italian restaurant space in Jupiter’s Chasewood Plaza. As the Lewis family’s first restaurant in North Palm Beach County, the opening comes after the family debuted Okeechobee Prime Seafood in March 2021, the Okeechobee Prime BBQ in 2019, and Okeechobee Prime Meat Market in 2018, with future expansion planned over the next two years.

Focused on bringing the true spirit of the area’s most iconic steakhouse to Jupiter, Lewis partnered with investors Mike and Erika Jackson — and three longtime Okeechobee Steakhouse managers Christina Wishart, Luis Fernandez and Kyle Blake — to bring Lewis Steakhouse to life. Jamie Steinbrecher, former executive chef Okeechobee Steakhouse, will serve in the same role.

“After several years of searching for the perfect location, and endless requests by customers, we’re we're excited to finally open Lewis Steakhouse and bring the experience we're known for to Jupiter,” Okeechobee Steakhouse founder and owner, Ralph Lewis, tells News Break. “While the steakhouse has a different name, diners can expect the same great cuts and memorable dining traditions they’ve come to know us for, plus a few special additions.”

Photo courtesy of Lewis Steakhouse

With a similar look and feel to Okeechobee Steakhouse, the 150-seat restaurant will be an upscale, high-end steakhouse with classic decor, high-back booths for privacy and a full bar. Under the leadership of executive chef Jamie Steinbrecher, the menu is centered on the world famous aged prime steaks that the Lewis family and Okeechobee Steakhouse are recognized for, with select signature items unique to Lewis Steakhouse.

Inspired by nearly 75 years of meticulous tradition, all steaks are USDA Prime cuts prepared using the family’s proprietary in-house dry aging process and painstaking hand-cutting of each Prime steak by three in-house master butchers. The culinary team also portions their own fish filets and prepares each sauce and dessert from scratch daily. All of the dry-aging processes — a staple of each Okeechobee Steakhouse steak — will remain at Okeechobee Steakhouse. As always, dishes can receive upscale additions such as butter-poached shrimp, Prosciutto-wrapped Alaskan halibut, and a beef "flight" for two.

Both wine and cocktail connoisseurs can indulge in the robust beverage program featuring a full bar highlighted by an array of domestic and international whiskies from both small and large distilleries like Garrison Brothers and Whistle Pig, along with a renowned wine collection overseen by partner and wine director Christina Wishart.

Wishart manages the wine program at Okeechobee Steakhouse, which is celebrating its third consecutive year as a Wine Spectator ‘Best of Award of Excellence’ winner, a prestigious award earned by just 1,141 restaurants across all 50 states and 70+ countries surveyed. With 675 selections, the wine list is appropriately red-heavy, with a generous by-the-glass selection of noteworthy domestic Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon, bolstered by Okeechobee’s sirloin-friendly section of hearty New World alternatives. The program is strong in bubbles and white wines as well. Guests can expect invites to exclusive wine and bourbon dinners throughout the year.

Photo courtesy of Lewis Steakhouse

The Okeechobee Steakhouse is Florida’s Oldest Steakhouse, owned by the same family, same location and building since 1947 and known for its classic steakhouse décor and world famous aged Prime steaks. Guests enjoy legendary hospitality and service while dining in this historic steakhouse that echoes a past era.

The menu, inspired by nearly 75 years of meticulous tradition, is focused around their proprietary in-house dry aging process and painstakingly hand cutting of each Prime steak by three in house master butchers, along with portioning their own fish filets and making each sauce and dessert from scratch.

As second generation co-owner of Okeechobee Steakhouse Curtis Lewis says: “If you haven’t had a steak here, you don’t know what a great steak tastes like.”

Lewis Steakhouse is located at 6390 W. Indiantown Rd., Jupiter, and will open for happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. daily. Call 561-277-9188 or visit lewissteakhouse.com. The restaurant is open Monday through Saturday 4 to 10 p.m., and Sunday 4 to 9 p.m.