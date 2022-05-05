Miami Beach, FL

Breaking Bad's Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul are in South Florida this week to promote their tequila Dos Hombres

Best of South Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ca1zi_0fShrpDb00
Dos Hombres

If you're a fan of the television series Breaking Bad, and also happen to enjoy a good tequila, you might be excited to learn the show's co-stars are heading to South Florida to promote their Dos Hombres mezcal.

This week, Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul will be doing in-person tastings at several Miaim area locations.

The first stop will take place at Duffy’s Sports Grill is hosting a poolside party for the Breaking Bad stars, Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul to promote their Dos Hombres Mezcal Tequila.

Cranston and Paul will arrive in style via yacht at 3:30 p.m. and will walk the red carpet, sign Dos Hombres bottles, and even make some Dos Hombres cocktails.

It all goes down at Duffy’s Sports Grill in N. Miami Beach at 3969 NE 163rd St. on Saturday, May 7 from 3 to 6 p.m. During the event, guests will get to walk their own red carpet and, since it's also Kentucky Derby day, there will be prizes for the best race day attire.

Those interested in attending must RSVP for VIP by Tuesday, May 3. General admission is $25 per person, and includes entry to all events activities, including complimentary hors d’oeuvres and Dos Hombres cocktails.

VIP tables ($650) seat up to six guests, and includes (2) bottles of Dos Hombres Mezcal, swag, $100 in food and beverage credit, and a "meet and greet" with Breaking Bad stars Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston.

VIP cabanas ($850) seats up to six guests, and includes (2) bottles of Dos Hombres Mezcal, swag, $125 in food and beverage credit, and a "meet and greet" with Breaking Bad stars Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gtaqs_0fShrpDb00
Dos Hombres

In addition to Duffy's, SLS South Beach is launching "The Shack," a rotating cocktail series that will feature several new drinks throughout the year, starting with Dos Hombres tequila.

This weekend, join Dos Hombres founders Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul — also co-stars on Breaking Bad — to celebrate the opening of The Shack at 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 7.

A limited number of tickets are available to the public, which includes event access and cocktail tasting. Information about the event can be found on the SLS South Beach’s website, and tickets can be purchased via TIXR.

Chase Sapphire Reserve cardmembers receive early access to the opening celebration beginning at 3 p.m., and will enjoy a Dos Hombres mezcal mule demo and cocktail tasting, and a signed bottle of Dos Hombres mezcal. Tickets for the Sapphire cardmember experience can be purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards via the Chase mobile app or desktop site via experiences.chase.com.

As a final stop, Breaking Bad’s Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul will host a very special tasting of their Dos Hombres Mezcal at Wynwood’s newest hotspot, Bottled Blonde. Starting at 6:30 p.m., the dynamic duo will lead the bar, mixing up some Dos Hombres-infused mezcal jalapeno passion fruit margaritas for guests to enjoy.

Once the sun goes down, the casual neighborhood eatery transforms into a vivacious club experience, with ever-changing bottle service presentations, sparkler shows, and impromptu performances.

