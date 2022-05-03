Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Teremana Tequila launch the second annual Guac on the Rock promo for free guacamole

Teremana Tequila

This week, get that order of guacamole on "The Rock."

Yep, you read that right. Hot off the heels from "Guac on The Rock’s" groundbreaking success last year, the one-day promotion is back for year two offering margarita- and tequila-slurping customers a chance to snag some free guacamole at their favorite restaurant.

This week, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Teremana Tequila are encouraging people across the country to once again support their local restaurants and bars and will personally reimburse people for their guac orders up to the value of $1 million from May 1 through May 8, coinciding with Johnson's birthday on May 2, and Cinco de Mayo on May 5.

Here’s how it works:

WHO: Consumers 21 and over in states where allowed.

Consumers 21 and over in states where allowed. WHAT: Purchase a Teremana cocktail with an order of guac and be reimbursed up to $10 —whether you dine in or take out. All you need to do is upload an itemized receipt by heading directly to guacontherock.com or by scanning the unique QR code in the restaurant

Purchase a Teremana cocktail with an order of guac and be reimbursed up to $10 —whether you dine in or take out. All you need to do is upload an itemized receipt by heading directly to guacontherock.com or by scanning the unique QR code in the restaurant WHEN: May 1st through May 8th

Returning this year, after a hugely successful debut in 2021, Johnson’s Teremana will reimburse restaurant goers for their guac, up to $1,000,000 when they purchase guacamole with any Teremana tequila cocktail through May 8.

In an effort to encourage people to dine out however they feel most comfortable, whether it be dining inside or outside at the restaurant, or for take-out, the initiative is aimed at giving consumers incentive to continue to support their local restaurants, bars, and servers while generating revenue and tips for hospitality workers.

At a time when bars and restaurants have faced incredible challenges just to stay afloat, owners and servers across the country welcomed last year’s “Guac on The Rock” campaign not only for its boost to their revenue, but for how simple it was to take part. Restaurants and bars do not need to do much to participate but simply carry Teremana, the fastest growing ultra-premium tequila in the world and serve guacamole.

"There's no better way to celebrate my big birthday this year than with all of us helping our local restaurants and bars as they continue to get back on their feet, all while enjoying Teremana tequila and delicious guacamole," Johnson says in a press release. "I want to keep encouraging people to get back into their favorite restaurants, bars and hotels.mLet’s go show our support, enjoy some amazing drinks and food and say thank you for all they continue to do. And let everyone know that, this time, the guac is on The Rock."

Consumers 21 and over who purchase a Teremana cocktail with an order of guacamole will be reimbursed up to $10 — whether they dine in or take out (in some states legal rules vary due to state laws). To locate restaurants and bars that carry Teremana ultra-premium, small-batch tequila, head to the Find Us page at teremana.com.

Teremana is a small-batch tequila founded by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. With three expressions, blanco, reposado and añejo, the ultra-premium tequila is made from fully mature, naturally sweet agave slow roasted in small traditional brick ovens and distilled in handmade copper pot stills in the brand’s own distillery in the highest peaks of Jalisco. Its name directly translates to ‘spirit of the earth,’ from the Latin word ‘terra,’ meaning earth, and the Polynesian word ‘mana,’ meaning spirit. Teremana is designed to be the tequila of the people.

Guac on the Rock Guidelines:

● Consumers upload their itemized receipt by heading directly to guacontherock.com or by scanning the unique QR code in the restaurant

● Reimbursement will be up to $10 per person for a single guacamole order and will be capped nationwide at $1 million dollars of guacamole purchased

● Once approved, funds will be transferred directly to the customers Venmo account

● Offer valid from Monday, May 1, 2022 - Sunday, May 8, 2022

● Participants must be aged 21 and over and a resident of the United States

● Rules vary by state due to what each state will allow. Please check legal restrictions by state. Valid only in select markets

For more information and rules, please visit guacontherock.com and teremana.com and follow on social media @teremana.