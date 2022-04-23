Coral Gables, FL

Brazil-based Fogo de Chão has opened a two-story flagship location in Coral Gables with an all-new lounge and market

Best of South Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZnX5T_0fI435TT00
Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão, the internationally-renowned restaurant from Brazil, has opened in The Plaza Coral Gables, a newly developed high-end shopping, dining, hospitality and entertainment destination just steps from the famed Miracle Mile in The Gables.

Designed in partnership with Dallas-based architecture and design firm Harrison, Fogo’s two-story Coral Gables location will feature an expansive 280 seat dining room, anchored by an open air churrasco bar where guests can dine and watch gaucho chefs display the culinary art of churrasco as they butcher, prepare and grill different cuts of protein over an open flame. The new flagship location will also showcase a large outdoor patio for al fresco dining, soaring wine cases displaying South America’s finest varietals and dry-aged meat lockers for in-house aging.

Additional experiential elements unique to this location include the Next Level Lounge, an exclusive lounge located on the mezzanine level of the new restaurant. Guests can enjoy an elevated setting while discovering premium whiskey, bourbons, and South American wines carefully selected to enhance the guest experience.

The new location also features The Butchery, a grab-and-go market where guests can enjoy charcuterie and a selection of South American wines while gaucho chefs expertly butcher premium proteins packaged to grill at home. Guests can also enjoy the expansive outdoor patio for al fresco churrasco dining or meet with friends at the lively indoor Bar Fogo area, ideal for all-day happy hour. 

The Coral Gables location will also feature The Butchery, a grab and go market that celebrates the art of churrasco that Fogo’s gaucho chefs display every day. Guests can enjoy imported charcuterie in The Butchery as they consult with expert butchers on the best cut of meat, freshly carved and packaged to grill at home.

Fogo de Chão (fogo-dee-shown) is an internationally renowned restaurant that allows guests to discover what’s next at every turn. Founded in Southern Brazil in 1979, Fogo elevates the centuries-old cooking technique of churrasco – the art of roasting high-quality cuts of meat over an open flame – into a cultural dining experience of discovery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ycd8Z_0fI435TT00
Fogo de Chão

In addition to its Market Table and Feijoada Bar – which includes seasonal salads and soup, fresh vegetables, imported charcuterie and more – guests are served simply seasoned meats that are butchered, fire-roasted and carved tableside by gaucho chefs.

Simply seasoned, fire-roasted proteins are the core of the Churrasco dining experience where guests can discover a variety of flavors ranging from premium filet mignon and bone-in cowboy ribeye; decadent beef ribs and lamb chops; and house specialties Picanha (prime cut of the top sirloin) and Fraldinha (bottom sirloin with strong marbling for robust flavor).

Fogo Coral Gables offers a range of menu selections and prices to fit guests’ needs for lunch and dinner, including a full churrasco experience. The signature menu selection that includes all premium and classic cuts, plus the fresh and seasonal Market Table & Feijoada Bar and authentic Brazilian side dishes. Guests can enhance their experience with a 20-ounce Wagyu New York Strip that is carved table-side on a Himalayan salt block to complement the cut’s intense marbling and buttery texture.

"We’re proud to have been a part of the Miami-Dade area for the past 14 years and look forward to bringing our latest innovative experiences to The Gables," said Barry McGowan, chief executive officer of Fogo de Chão. "As we continue to grow our brand globally, it’s important that we serve and support our local community in the best way we know how, by feeding them. That’s why we’re excited to partner with Feeding South Florida, who helps bring hunger relief to so many families throughout the area."

A portion of first week’s sales will be donated to Feeding South Florida, benefitting the nonprofit’s dedication to end hunger in the greater Miami area and beyond. 

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# fogo de chao# Brazilian restaurant miami# fogo de chao flagship restaura# coral gables

Comments / 0

Published by

Your source for food and beverage, culture, and entertainment news in South Florida.

Miami, FL
5295 followers

More from Best of South Florida

Miami, FL

Travel under the sea with this new immersive Hidden Worlds dining experience coming to Miami

A new "impactainment" experience — a company creating attractions with a purpose — will be launching in Miami next month. Dubbed Hidden Worlds, the immersive experience will take guests on a riveting oceanic adventure May 20 through June 20 at the world-renowned Rudolf Budja Gallery in Miami Beach.

Read full story

Eat Me Guilt Free launches new line of better-for-you cake mix so you can have your cake and eat it, too

Love dessert? Feel like it's not an "every day" treat?. Well, thanks to the growing line of Eat Me Guilt Free products, that's no longer the case. Especially now that the company has launched its new line of cake mixes.

Read full story
4 comments
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Fort Lauderdale's Las Olas Wine & Food Festival returns April 22 for its 26th year

This week, South Florida foodies can chow down during Fort Lauderdale's largest food-and-beverage event with the return Las Olas Wine & Food Festival. Now in its 26th year, the event is taking place on Friday, April 22. During the three-hour festival, attendees will come together to enjoy the culinary talents of South Florida while raising money for a good cause, sponsored by the American Lung Association in Florida.

Read full story
1 comments
Boca Raton, FL

The Boca Bacchanal returns with annual food and wine event benefitting Boca Raton Historical Society

The annual Boca Raton food and wine festival, Boca Bacchanal, is back next month. The two-night event will take place May 6-7, and ready to celebrate with a night of fine wine and food benefitting the Boca Raton Historical Society.

Read full story
Miami, FL

Rosa Sky's new Miami rooftop brunch offers stunning views and bottomless bubbly above Brickell

Seeking out an exciting new brunch spot with impeccable ambiance, views, food and cocktails? Rosa Sky checks every box and then some. There’s nothing better than brunch with friends except when it happens to be on a rooftop looking out to the skyscrapers of the city. Brickell’s first rooftop brunch launches this weekend and it's a must-try. Set high above the city in the heart of Brickell, Rosa Sky is a vibrant, 4,000 square-foot city escape on the 22nd floor of the all-new, dual-brand AC & Element Hotel Miami Brickell.

Read full story
West Palm Beach, FL

Nationally revered restaurants are rushing to open in West Palm Beach

They're calling it the "Great Culinary Migration" — a nod to the dozens of high-profile establishments, renowned restauranteurs, and top-name chefs that are making the move to Palm Beach County.

Read full story
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Blue Steel Pizza pairs Detroit-style pies and tiki cocktails with new Fort Lauderdale restaurant

A New Jersey-based restaurant specializing in Detroit-style pizza has opened in Fort Lauderdale, bringing its famous duck ramen, crab fries, and ricotta pie to South Florida. The company opened its first location in Bloomfield, New Jersey in August 2020 and quickly became one of New Jersey's Best Pizzerias by February 2021.

Read full story
Florida State

South Florida "Dessert Wars" favorite Yonutz expands nationwide with new franchise opportunity

Yonutz, the famed local donut and ice cream eatery and two-time winner of Dessert Wars, will soon embark on a nation-wide franchise expansion. The creators of the viral SMASH Donuts are gearing up for the opening of seven new locations by the end of 2022, with more than 20 locations opening across the country over the next several years. The brand currently has two locations in Sunrise and Las Vegas.

Read full story
Coral Gables, FL

Wynwood's Crudos Art House expands with new Coral Gables location

MoonMat Hospitality, the team behind Crudo’s Fusion Art Wynwood and Crudo’s Fusion Art Hallandale, will soon be unveiling its latest concept later this month with the premiere of Crudos Art House in Coral Gables.

Read full story
Florida State

Mamitas hard seltzer offers new flavors like "Spicy Marg" and "Tequila Sunrise" just in time for summer

Love the flavor of margaritas, but hate making them? Or trying to avoid the sugar and calories that come with a few cocktails?. Well, you’re in luck. This month, Mamitas hard seltzer released two new flavors — just in time for Cinco de Mayo, and all your summer celebrations.

Read full story
Miami, FL

This new pop-up pairs fries and beer courtesy of celebrity chef Roy Choi and Stella Artois

LA chef Roy Choi and Stella Artois are bringing an exclusive pairing of fries and beer to Miami.Stella Artois. If you love beer, fries, and enjoying them together, a new limited-time pop-up is just for you.

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

Twin Peaks shows off its new street tacos now available at all locations nationwide

There are some more peaks and valleys to check out at Twin Peaks Restaurant this week. Starting this month, the national chain announced the launch of its newest menu addition: made-in-house tacos.

Read full story
Miami, FL

Panda Pancakes is bringing its fluffy sweet treats to multiple locations across Florida

Remember those weekend mornings gathered in the kitchen, whipping up a big family breakfast with sweets galore?. Panda Pancakes sure does. Fluffy, spongy, and highly pop-able, with a variety of sweet toppings, Panda Pancakes is on a mission to take over the North American mini-desserts market with its adorable fleet of kiosks, carts, and trailers.

Read full story
1 comments
Miami-dade County, FL

Save the bees with Toro Latin Kitchen's 'Viva Abejas' menu in celebration of Earth Day

Did you know one out of every three bites of food depends on bees for pollination, and the annual value of pollination services worldwide are estimated at over $125 billion — or roughly $20-$30 billion — in U.S. agricultural production?

Read full story
Miami, FL

This top-ranked Tampa taco spot is expanding to Miami

After being named one of Florida's best taco restaurants — as well as a top three taco contender for where to find tacos in the country by Business Insider — a Tampa-based chain is heading south to Miami.

Read full story
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Plant-based restaurant Planta Queen opens new location in Fort Lauderdale

A new vegan and plant-based restaurant is opening in Fort Lauderdale this week. This month, Planta Queen will launch an exciting new restaurant focused on plant-powered dining in Fort Lauderdale. The restaurant follows its sister location in New York City, and is part of the family of restaurants that includes the fast-casual vegetarian-forward brand Planta, Planta Cocina, and Planta Burger.

Read full story
1 comments
Boca Raton, FL

The daily brunch from Blue Dog Cookhouse is just what Boca Raton needed

This new daily brunch from Blue Dog is just what Boca Raton needed.Libby Volgyes. When The Blue Dog Cookhouse & Bar — once known as the Blue Dog Café — expanded its flagship New York City location in 2019 into a full-service restaurant and bar, it quickly gained a well-earned reputation for its elevated comfort-driven fare, sophisticated cocktail program, and chic bustling vibe.

Read full story
2 comments
West Palm Beach, FL

This ten-seat restaurant will bring an intimate chef's counter experience from a Michelin-star chef to West Palm Beach

An intimate chef's counter dining experience dubbed Konro Restaurant will soon be among the newest additions to West Palm Beach’s growing dining scene. The couple behind the concept, Jacob and Nadia Bickelhaupt, are headed for South Florida from Denver, where they established the first iteration of their concept where they treat diners to an almost private dinner service prepared and served by only them.

Read full story
Miami, FL

Annual Le Diner en Blanc all-white dinner party returns to South Florida

From the outfits to the tables, picture thousands of people dressed in white from head to toe amidst a sea of tables, decor, and ambiance reflecting the same white aesthetic. Later this week, this beautiful scene will take over a secret Miami location as gourmands come together for an epic night known as the Le Dîner en Blanc.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy