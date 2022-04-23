Brazil-based Fogo de Chão has opened a two-story flagship location in Coral Gables with an all-new lounge and market

Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão, the internationally-renowned restaurant from Brazil, has opened in The Plaza Coral Gables, a newly developed high-end shopping, dining, hospitality and entertainment destination just steps from the famed Miracle Mile in The Gables.

Designed in partnership with Dallas-based architecture and design firm Harrison, Fogo’s two-story Coral Gables location will feature an expansive 280 seat dining room, anchored by an open air churrasco bar where guests can dine and watch gaucho chefs display the culinary art of churrasco as they butcher, prepare and grill different cuts of protein over an open flame. The new flagship location will also showcase a large outdoor patio for al fresco dining, soaring wine cases displaying South America’s finest varietals and dry-aged meat lockers for in-house aging.

Additional experiential elements unique to this location include the Next Level Lounge, an exclusive lounge located on the mezzanine level of the new restaurant. Guests can enjoy an elevated setting while discovering premium whiskey, bourbons, and South American wines carefully selected to enhance the guest experience.

The new location also features The Butchery, a grab-and-go market where guests can enjoy charcuterie and a selection of South American wines while gaucho chefs expertly butcher premium proteins packaged to grill at home. Guests can also enjoy the expansive outdoor patio for al fresco churrasco dining or meet with friends at the lively indoor Bar Fogo area, ideal for all-day happy hour.

The Coral Gables location will also feature The Butchery, a grab and go market that celebrates the art of churrasco that Fogo's gaucho chefs display every day.

Fogo de Chão (fogo-dee-shown) is an internationally renowned restaurant that allows guests to discover what’s next at every turn. Founded in Southern Brazil in 1979, Fogo elevates the centuries-old cooking technique of churrasco – the art of roasting high-quality cuts of meat over an open flame – into a cultural dining experience of discovery.

In addition to its Market Table and Feijoada Bar – which includes seasonal salads and soup, fresh vegetables, imported charcuterie and more – guests are served simply seasoned meats that are butchered, fire-roasted and carved tableside by gaucho chefs.

Simply seasoned, fire-roasted proteins are the core of the Churrasco dining experience where guests can discover a variety of flavors ranging from premium filet mignon and bone-in cowboy ribeye; decadent beef ribs and lamb chops; and house specialties Picanha (prime cut of the top sirloin) and Fraldinha (bottom sirloin with strong marbling for robust flavor).

Fogo Coral Gables offers a range of menu selections and prices to fit guests’ needs for lunch and dinner, including a full churrasco experience. The signature menu selection that includes all premium and classic cuts, plus the fresh and seasonal Market Table & Feijoada Bar and authentic Brazilian side dishes. Guests can enhance their experience with a 20-ounce Wagyu New York Strip that is carved table-side on a Himalayan salt block to complement the cut’s intense marbling and buttery texture.

"We’re proud to have been a part of the Miami-Dade area for the past 14 years and look forward to bringing our latest innovative experiences to The Gables," said Barry McGowan, chief executive officer of Fogo de Chão. "As we continue to grow our brand globally, it’s important that we serve and support our local community in the best way we know how, by feeding them. That’s why we’re excited to partner with Feeding South Florida, who helps bring hunger relief to so many families throughout the area."