Rosa Sky's new Miami rooftop brunch offers stunning views and bottomless bubbly above Brickell

Rosa Sky

Seeking out an exciting new brunch spot with impeccable ambiance, views, food and cocktails? Rosa Sky checks every box and then some.

There’s nothing better than brunch with friends except when it happens to be on a rooftop looking out to the skyscrapers of the city. Brickell’s first rooftop brunch launches this weekend and it's a must-try. Set high above the city in the heart of Brickell, Rosa Sky is a vibrant, 4,000 square-foot city escape on the 22nd floor of the all-new, dual-brand AC & Element Hotel Miami Brickell.

As Miami’s newest rooftop lounge, Rosa Sky invites guests to dine starting at noon on Sundays as they launch the neighborhood’s first rooftop brunch, which delivers panoramic views of the shimmering Miami skyline, premium hand-crafted cocktails and bottomless drink options, and globally-inspired brunch bites and bold music for a truly iconic "Sunday Funday."

Rosa Sky’s breezy, soak-in-the-scene vibes meld with its serene views and sexy nightlife atmosphere. Guests have direct access to Rosa Sky via a street-facing elevator (at SW 1st Court), from which they are instantly transported to stunning sky views high above the Brickell City Centre.

Once atop the hotel, take in the shimmering Miami skyline at the standing binocular installation, indulge in shareable bites and savory dishes, sip creative cocktails and move to the beat of DJs and musical guests curated to perfectly capture the sounds of Miami.

From the illuminated bar beneath a hand-crafted cocktail to the ceiling above dancing in a digital map of curated light choreography, the vibe is electrified with a constant burst of color and movement. Music will keep the night pulsing with a variety of featured artists and unique lineups, such as line-ups of talented and fierce all-female DJ collective.

Perched among the towering skyscrapers of Brickell, this vibrant rooftop lounge offers is the perfect spot to sip bottomless bubbles, sangrias, and rosés for up to two hours, until 6 p.m. For $100 per person, guests can sip on unlimited drinks like the Moet “Imperial” Brut, Pinot Grigio - Calirosa Tequila & Passion Fruit, and Antinori “Scalabrone”. A la carte options are also available.

Pair the libations with any of the ten delectable brunch items for that perfect combination. With Insta-worthy options like the Rosey Cakes ($15; made with Pink Pancakes, Maple Macerated Strawberry and Rosé Chantilly), the classic Avocado Toast ($15; made with Multigrain Toast, Avocado Mousse, Peppadew-Whipped Feta, Radish and Mint), savory Huevos Rotos ($16; made with Crisp Marble Potatoes, Brazilian Sausage, Aioli and Fried Eggs) and so much more, the views aren’t the only thing guests will be coming back for.

Rosa Sky is open Wednesday through Saturday from 4:30 p.m. to 2 a.m., and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m., with brunch offered from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Visit rosaskyrooftop.com for more information.