Coral Gables, FL

Wynwood's Crudos Art House expands with new Coral Gables location

Best of South Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QfRYn_0f9KX7Pv00
Crudos Art House

MoonMat Hospitality, the team behind Crudo’s Fusion Art Wynwood and Crudo’s Fusion Art Hallandale, will soon be unveiling its latest concept later this month with the premiere of Crudos Art House in Coral Gables.

Located at 2415 Ponce De Leon, Crudo’s Art House continues the MoonMat's mission of fostering culture via its many incarnations be it live entertainment, fine food, fabulous drinks, or masterful works of art.

"In everything we do, our goal is to stimulate all the senses," MoonMat co-founder Andres Monroy tells News Break. "Art, food, drink, music, design all must work in harmony to create an all-encompassing experience that is transportive. The opening in Coral Gables isn’t the opening of a third in the family of Crudos concepts."

Inspired by the melding of Asian, American, and Latin cuisines, the menu will include signature items from the flagship Wynwood location along with an array of new creations exclusive to Coral Gables. To that end,  guests can expect fan favorites appetizers such as Duck Gyoza; Truffle Langostinos Casserole; Yuzu Lamb Chops; and tuna, yellowtail, scallop, and salmon sashimi.

Beyond that, a bevy of traditional and non-traditional temptations including Bao Buns of various incarnations such as the Cloud Pork Belly Buns, prepared with pork belly, cotton candy, pickled cucumber, and crispy rice. Specialty rolls include creations like the Black Garlic Scallop Roll; House on Fire Roll; Buro Roll; Vegan Roll; Art House Roll; Sakura (Hamachi); Chizu; and Tsuki.

Large-format dishes include Grilled Salmon; Grilled Octopus; Churrasco; Seabass; New York Strip Steak; Ginger Pork Belly; and the catch of the day. Led by a talented team of mixologists, the restaurant will also have a delicious menu of handcrafted cocktails including the Jackie Tory; Kind of Tropical Rum Fashion; Not That Whiskey Sour; and Kadinsky’s White Russian.

A two-story, 5,000-square-foot space — housed the former AdLib restaurant — offers a multifaceted experience. A small flight of stairs up past the DJ booth transports diners to Aka. Here, gastronomes and imbibers will find a special space dedicated to Japanese whiskey and highball cocktails as well as a menu focusing on temaki handrolls. After 11 p.m., the fine-dining experience metamorphosizes into a buzzy dinner party with live DJ’s and bottle service, when guests only 21+ will be allowed to enter.

Crudos Art House. 2415 Ponce De Leon, Coral Gables; 305-392-0054; crudosarthouse.com.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# crudos art house# miami restaurants# asian latin fusion miami# new coral gables restaurants

Comments / 0

Published by

Your source for food and beverage, culture, and entertainment news in South Florida.

Miami, FL
5195 followers

More from Best of South Florida

West Palm Beach, FL

Nationally revered restaurants are rushing to open in West Palm Beach

They're calling it the "Great Culinary Migration" — a nod to the dozens of high-profile establishments, renowned restauranteurs, and top-name chefs that are making the move to Palm Beach County.

Read full story
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Blue Steel Pizza pairs Detroit-style pies and tiki cocktails with new Fort Lauderdale restaurant

A New Jersey-based restaurant specializing in Detroit-style pizza has opened in Fort Lauderdale, bringing its famous duck ramen, crab fries, and ricotta pie to South Florida. The company opened its first location in Bloomfield, New Jersey in August 2020 and quickly became one of New Jersey's Best Pizzerias by February 2021.

Read full story
Florida State

South Florida "Dessert Wars" favorite Yonutz expands nationwide with new franchise opportunity

Yonutz, the famed local donut and ice cream eatery and two-time winner of Dessert Wars, will soon embark on a nation-wide franchise expansion. The creators of the viral SMASH Donuts are gearing up for the opening of seven new locations by the end of 2022, with more than 20 locations opening across the country over the next several years. The brand currently has two locations in Sunrise and Las Vegas.

Read full story
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Fort Lauderdale's Las Olas Wine & Food Festival returns April 22 for its 26th year

This week, South Florida foodies can chow down during Fort Lauderdale's largest food-and-beverage event with the return Las Olas Wine & Food Festival. Now in its 26th year, the event is taking place on Friday, April 22. During the three-hour festival, attendees will come together to enjoy the culinary talents of South Florida while raising money for a good cause.

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

Mamitas hard seltzer offers new flavors like "Spicy Marg" and "Tequila Sunrise" just in time for summer

Love the flavor of margaritas, but hate making them? Or trying to avoid the sugar and calories that come with a few cocktails?. Well, you’re in luck. This month, Mamitas hard seltzer released two new flavors — just in time for Cinco de Mayo, and all your summer celebrations.

Read full story
Miami, FL

This new pop-up pairs fries and beer courtesy of celebrity chef Roy Choi and Stella Artois

LA chef Roy Choi and Stella Artois are bringing an exclusive pairing of fries and beer to Miami.Stella Artois. If you love beer, fries, and enjoying them together, a new limited-time pop-up is just for you.

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

Twin Peaks shows off its new street tacos now available at all locations nationwide

There are some more peaks and valleys to check out at Twin Peaks Restaurant this week. Starting this month, the national chain announced the launch of its newest menu addition: made-in-house tacos.

Read full story
Miami, FL

Panda Pancakes is bringing its fluffy sweet treats to multiple locations across Florida

Remember those weekend mornings gathered in the kitchen, whipping up a big family breakfast with sweets galore?. Panda Pancakes sure does. Fluffy, spongy, and highly pop-able, with a variety of sweet toppings, Panda Pancakes is on a mission to take over the North American mini-desserts market with its adorable fleet of kiosks, carts, and trailers.

Read full story
1 comments
Miami-dade County, FL

Save the bees with Toro Latin Kitchen's 'Viva Abejas' menu in celebration of Earth Day

Did you know one out of every three bites of food depends on bees for pollination, and the annual value of pollination services worldwide are estimated at over $125 billion — or roughly $20-$30 billion — in U.S. agricultural production?

Read full story
Miami, FL

This top-ranked Tampa taco spot is expanding to Miami

After being named one of Florida's best taco restaurants — as well as a top three taco contender for where to find tacos in the country by Business Insider — a Tampa-based chain is heading south to Miami.

Read full story
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Plant-based restaurant Planta Queen opens new location in Fort Lauderdale

A new vegan and plant-based restaurant is opening in Fort Lauderdale this week. This month, Planta Queen will launch an exciting new restaurant focused on plant-powered dining in Fort Lauderdale. The restaurant follows its sister location in New York City, and is part of the family of restaurants that includes the fast-casual vegetarian-forward brand Planta, Planta Cocina, and Planta Burger.

Read full story
1 comments
Boca Raton, FL

The daily brunch from Blue Dog Cookhouse is just what Boca Raton needed

This new daily brunch from Blue Dog is just what Boca Raton needed.Libby Volgyes. When The Blue Dog Cookhouse & Bar — once known as the Blue Dog Café — expanded its flagship New York City location in 2019 into a full-service restaurant and bar, it quickly gained a well-earned reputation for its elevated comfort-driven fare, sophisticated cocktail program, and chic bustling vibe.

Read full story
2 comments
West Palm Beach, FL

This ten-seat restaurant will bring an intimate chef's counter experience from a Michelin-star chef to West Palm Beach

An intimate chef's counter dining experience dubbed Konro Restaurant will soon be among the newest additions to West Palm Beach’s growing dining scene. The couple behind the concept, Jacob and Nadia Bickelhaupt, are headed for South Florida from Denver, where they established the first iteration of their concept where they treat diners to an almost private dinner service prepared and served by only them.

Read full story
Miami, FL

Annual Le Diner en Blanc all-white dinner party returns to South Florida

From the outfits to the tables, picture thousands of people dressed in white from head to toe amidst a sea of tables, decor, and ambiance reflecting the same white aesthetic. Later this week, this beautiful scene will take over a secret Miami location as gourmands come together for an epic night known as the Le Dîner en Blanc.

Read full story
1 comments
Homestead, FL

Sprouts Farmers Market now open in Homestead with opening weekend discount

Sprouts Farmers Market will open the doors to its new Homestead location this week, offering shoppers a three-day window to celebrate with a special discount in honor of the company's newest South Florida store.

Read full story
2 comments
Miami Beach, FL

Pair boozy milkshakes by bartender Naren Young with creative burgers at Little Liberty in Time Out Market

The Filet-O-Snapper at Little LibertyLittle Liberty. Restaurateur David Martinez and local bar veteran Dan Binkiewicz of Miami Beach neighborhood bar, Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Co., have opened a new concept that marries two of America's favorite things — milkshakes and burgers.

Read full story
Miami, FL

Max Santiago is bringing his artisan donuts to Miami Beach with Max'd Out Donuts

Whether its intricate, fine dining desserts, classic cakes and pies, creative cookies or petit gateaux, Miami native Max Santiago has baked them all. Westchester born and raised, the longtime South Florida pastry chef and baker has nearly three decades of experience crafting the sweeter things in life. In 2015, Santiago helped to co-found Miami’s first artisanal donut shop, The Salty Donut. He left in 2017 to begin consulting, helping to open pastry and donut shops across the world.

Read full story
1 comments
Miami, FL

Grails Wynwood hosts "Euphoria" themed takeover this week in honor of Miami Music Week

Let’s be real – if the characters from HBO's teen drama television show "Euphoria" were to visit Miami, it would undoubtedly be for Miami Music Week's 10th anniversary and Ultra. From the music to the fashion, it completely captures the show’s aesthetic.

Read full story

New candy-coated cocktails and Cajun menu items at Smokey Bones

No, it's not a fish tank. It's a cocktail — from Smokey Bones.Smokey Bones. Smokey Bones, the full-service restaurant chain delivering barbecue and award-winning ribs via 61 locations across 16 states, is taking flavor cues from the Bayou and adding a brand new Cajun Mahi entrée and Louisiana-style BBQ Shrimp appetizer to the menu.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy