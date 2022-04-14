Wynwood's Crudos Art House expands with new Coral Gables location

Crudos Art House

MoonMat Hospitality, the team behind Crudo’s Fusion Art Wynwood and Crudo’s Fusion Art Hallandale, will soon be unveiling its latest concept later this month with the premiere of Crudos Art House in Coral Gables.

Located at 2415 Ponce De Leon, Crudo’s Art House continues the MoonMat's mission of fostering culture via its many incarnations be it live entertainment, fine food, fabulous drinks, or masterful works of art.

"In everything we do, our goal is to stimulate all the senses," MoonMat co-founder Andres Monroy tells News Break. "Art, food, drink, music, design all must work in harmony to create an all-encompassing experience that is transportive. The opening in Coral Gables isn’t the opening of a third in the family of Crudos concepts."

Inspired by the melding of Asian, American, and Latin cuisines, the menu will include signature items from the flagship Wynwood location along with an array of new creations exclusive to Coral Gables. To that end, guests can expect fan favorites appetizers such as Duck Gyoza; Truffle Langostinos Casserole; Yuzu Lamb Chops; and tuna, yellowtail, scallop, and salmon sashimi.

Beyond that, a bevy of traditional and non-traditional temptations including Bao Buns of various incarnations such as the Cloud Pork Belly Buns, prepared with pork belly, cotton candy, pickled cucumber, and crispy rice. Specialty rolls include creations like the Black Garlic Scallop Roll; House on Fire Roll; Buro Roll; Vegan Roll; Art House Roll; Sakura (Hamachi); Chizu; and Tsuki.

Large-format dishes include Grilled Salmon; Grilled Octopus; Churrasco; Seabass; New York Strip Steak; Ginger Pork Belly; and the catch of the day. Led by a talented team of mixologists, the restaurant will also have a delicious menu of handcrafted cocktails including the Jackie Tory; Kind of Tropical Rum Fashion; Not That Whiskey Sour; and Kadinsky’s White Russian.

A two-story, 5,000-square-foot space — housed the former AdLib restaurant — offers a multifaceted experience. A small flight of stairs up past the DJ booth transports diners to Aka. Here, gastronomes and imbibers will find a special space dedicated to Japanese whiskey and highball cocktails as well as a menu focusing on temaki handrolls. After 11 p.m., the fine-dining experience metamorphosizes into a buzzy dinner party with live DJ’s and bottle service, when guests only 21+ will be allowed to enter.

Crudos Art House. 2415 Ponce De Leon, Coral Gables; 305-392-0054; crudosarthouse.com.