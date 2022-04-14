Mamitas hard seltzer offers new flavors like "Spicy Marg" and "Tequila Sunrise" just in time for summer

Mamitas

Love the flavor of margaritas, but hate making them? Or trying to avoid the sugar and calories that come with a few cocktails?

Well, you’re in luck. This month, Mamitas hard seltzer released two new flavors — just in time for Cinco de Mayo, and all your summer celebrations.

Instead of releasing another sugar-filled drink, Mamitas was among the first to bring a tequila seltzer to market.

According to co-founder Jaisen Freeman, Phusion Projects carefully crafted Mamitas to elevate the idea of hard seltzer.

"Mamitas complements an active lifestyle and doesn’t sacrifice taste," he says of the company's tequila drink that's named after the stretch of sand on the north side of Playa del Carmen that's home to the legendary Mamitas Beach Club, one of the region's see-and-be-seen day-party hotspot.

Made with 100% real agave tequila, Mamitas goes beyond your typical hard seltzer to offer something more flavorful — and decently potent — without skimping on flavor. An 8-pack variety case is just $20, or $12 for a 4-pack and $3 for single 12-ounce cans.

And at 5% ABV, 95 calories, and just under two grams of sugar per can — along with being naturally gluten-free — it's sure to be a fan favorite at any pool, beach, or celebratory party or occasion.

Looking to spice it up? Meet your new favorite marg, Mamitas Spicy Marg will hit the spot. How about something with a 1970's vinyl summer vibe? Try Mamitas Tequila Sunrise sparkling water and a splash of orange. The two new flavors join the Mamitas classics of the Paloma, Lime, Mango, and Pineapple.



Order it locally online at Total Wine, or find them on Drizly, the liquor delivery app that brings the goods straight to your door. You can also get it behind the bar at a number of this summer's hottest festivals and events including EDC Vegas, Bonnaroo, Windy City Smokeout, and more.