Michelin-Starred chef Akira Back opens namesake restaurant at The Ray in Delray Beach

The tuna pizza at Akira Back, now open at The Ray in Delray Beach. Akira Back

The Ray Hotel, Delray Beach's new tropically-inspired luxury hotel open since September 2021, has a special announcement: its highly-anticipated, Michelin-star-helmed restaurant is finally ready to open.

Akira Back, what will stand as Delray Beach's first restaurant by a Michelin-starred chef — also the third and final restaurant at the hotel — will officially open its doors to the public on Friday, March 25.

The Delray Beach location marks the 18th restaurant by Back, who has locations around the world and promises a luxury dining experience like no other in the Palm Beaches. With its central location, Akira Back aims to attract visitors and locals alike from Palm Beach to Miami.

Born in Seoul, Korea and raised in Aspen, Colorado, Back is the professional snowboarder-turned-chef behind the hotel's eponymous restaurant. Drawing inspiration from his Korean heritage and global travels, he has created a cutting-edge menu that seamlessly blends modern Japanese cuisine with authentic Korean flavors and will be the first restaurant of its kind in Delray Beach.

Akira Back

"We're thrilled to welcome Akira Back to The Ray Hotel, and believe that his creativity, technique and attention to detail will elevate and bring international attention to the growing dining scene in Delray Beach," Craig Menin, founder of Menin Development, tells News Break. "In addition to our signature restaurants, Rosewater and Ember Grill, Akira Back will complete our strong lineup of well-rounded culinary offerings."

Back’s namesake restaurant serving contemporary Japanese cuisine which embodies the modern dining experience with world-class food, service, and ambiance. The restaurants are a melting pot of culture with a focus on Back’s life experiences from traveling the world as a professional snowboarder and chef. The restaurant represents the roots of his culture along with his culinary training.

The chef tells News Break it makes for the perfect fit for Delray Beach's newest hotel, The Ray, which features tropical modern architecture, a signature retaurant, and rooftop bar.

Back's menu is highlighted by a selection of innovative dishes inspired by his childhood in Korea and his global travels. Using the highest quality ingredients from pure A5 Wagyu to the freshest seasonal fish, the chef has thoughtfully curated menu items specific to the Delray Beach location, which pairs perfectly with the balmy South Florida climate, along with signature classics he’s become known for.

Akira Back

The menu features several sections: cold dishes include the famous AB Tuna Pizza with umami aioli, micro shiso, white truffle oil; Jeju Domi with marinated Masago, red sorrel and Chojang and the Toro and Yellowtail Tartare with Oscietra Caviar, wasabi soy and brioche toast. New Carpaccio features either octopus, salmon, or flounder served with hot oil, yuzu soy, hoisin garlic, ginger and Szechuan salt.

Hot menu Items feature the Truffle Bomb with sea urchin, sweet shrimp, Gejand, smoked potato foam and caviar and the Filet Tobanyaki with black market Angus, mixed mushrooms, and umami sauce. Signature Sushi Rolls include the Cow-Wow Roll with braised short rib and Asian slaw; Perfect Storm with shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, salmon belly Aburi and chipotle mayo; and Pop Rockin’ with spicy crab, cucumber, asparagus, and watermelon pop rocks.

Robata choices include Lamb Chops with smoked jalapeño anticucho, King Crab Legs with dynamite sauce and pickled shimeji, and Scallops on the Half Shell with kimchi, bacon, and kochujang butter. Mains for sharing features 48 Hour Wagyu Short Rib served with root veggies, quail egg, and braising jus; Seared Halibut with Japanese mushrooms and soy Beurre Blanc; and the Tomahawk grade 7 Wagyu beef served with house blend of salts and sauces (Kagoshima A5 Wagyu, the highest grade of pure Japanese Wagyu, includes Tobanyaki with Japanese mushroom, umami sauce and truffle and the Tataki with garlic, spicy daikon and ponzu).

Akira Back

For adventurous eaters, the "Nazo 9" is a chef’s signature mystery box, unveiled with a table-side presentation that features a chef's selection of sashimi and sushi (a minimum of two guests must order to enjoy it). Additional items include both imported and domestic nigiri and sashimi, tacos, sides, soups, and salads.

Fun and whimsical desserts include the AB Cigar with lucama mousse, chocolate brownie and cocoa nibs; Yuzu Citrus with sable crumble and strawberry gelato; and the House Mochi Cake with salted caramel popcorn and macadamia and coconut sorbet. Diners can also enjoy an after-dinner digestif with a selection of dessert sakes or Japanese whiskey to end the night.

Akira Back Delray will feature an expansive wine menu and sake list while offering cocktails that emulate the same inspired assortment of flavors taken from tradition and travel. The striking cocktail list includes standouts such as the Wise Samurai with Toki Japanese whisky, a blended whisky from Suntory's three distilleries: Yamazaki, Hakushu, and Chita enhanced with flavors of angostura bitters, orange, and brandied cherry as well as the Shiso Sunset, made with Grey Goose L’Orange, blood orange, yuzu, and fresh lemon. Each of the menu’s signature cocktails pairs perfectly with the restaurant’s eclectic food fare creating a multisensory fusion of flavors.

Akira Back

Designed by Celano Design Studios, the interior of the stand-alone restaurant on the ground floor of the hotel commands attention with a sculptural façade, cozy outdoor seating area, striking dining room, and sushi counter and bar. Take note of the banquettes, upholstered in a custom felted wool fabric created from a painting by Akira's mom, Young-Hee Back.

Today, Back continues to expand his global portfolio with restaurants including Paris, Dubai, Beverly Hills, San Diego, Seoul, Toronto, and beyond. An additional twelve with scheduled opening dates through 2024, with plans to launch a dozen new locations into 2024.

"The South Florida dining scene has exploded over the last few years and continues to attract more diverse tastes and options in the culinary market," said Back. "This restaurant blends my cultural roots and sophisticated culinary training resulting in an imaginative and unforgettable dining experience."

Akira Back. 233 NE 2nd Ave., Delray Beach; Tuesday - Thursday, 5-10 p.m.; Friday - Saturday, 5-11 p.m.; 561-739-1708; akiraback.com.