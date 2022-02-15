Miami Beach's Macchialina introduces new high-end cocktail experience

Macchialina

Nestled on the fray of South Beach’s north-south artery, Alton Road, Macchialina reigns as one of Miami’s most approachable, Chef-driven eateries serving up ambitious, Italian fare.

Garnering repeat visits from A-list celebrities to Miami Beach hospitality gurus, the restaurant’s buzz lies in its ability to offer guests not only undeniable consistency of food and libations, but the continual discovery of new ones. Now, the popular neighborhood gem is shaking (and stirring) things up with the appointment of new lead bartender, Eric Vincent and the launch of his revamped cocktail menu.

This year, the popular neighborhood gem is shaking things up with the unveiling of a new cocktail list spearheaded by bartender and Italian-wine devotee, as well as managing partner, Jacqueline Pirolo, and the newest addition of the Macchialina team, head bartender Eric Vincent, formerly of Sparrow at the Dalmar Hotel in Fort Lauderdale, a high-end cocktail concept conceptualized by the minds behind the New York City institution, Death & Co.

With that resume, Vincent brings a wealth of expertise and creativity to Macchialina’s new cocktail program. Designed to complement executive chef and owner Michael Pirolo’s rustic cuisine, the new selections utilize the transportive flavors of Italian household staples such as Italicus, Cocchi Americano, and Galliano L’Autentico.

Vincent’s approach focuses on simplicity and was designed to compliment Macchialina’s always-evolving seasonal menu items. The new list is an inventive take on classic Italian cocktails that are elevated through balance and precise execution, all while celebrating Italy’s native spirits.

In sync with the restaurant’s award-winning wine list, the cocktails shed light on the boot-shaped nation’s rich drinking heritage, highlighting the Pirolo family’s Italian roots, and the spirit of Macchialina.

Like the restaurant’s menu, the new list of libations features an array of imaginative concoctions inspired by Italian bar culture placing a strong emphasis on Aperitivo-style cocktails, while the new martini section offers more unique interpretations of the classics.

"What sets Macchialina apart from a lot of other Italian-focused bar programs in town is the top-notch Apertivi selection,” says Eric. “Though Apertivi-style cocktails are designed to awaken the appetite, our new drinks are incredibly dynamic and can bridge the gap between courses.”

Italian staples like Negronis, Spritzes, Americanos, and Sbagliatos can also be found in new form on the revamped list. In addition to aperitivi upgrades, the new Martini list will showcase the numerous iterations of the cocktail through Vincent's lens.

Highlights include the Green Gold (Grey Goose Vodka, Italicus Bergamot Liqueur, Pistachio Orgeat, Lemon Juice, Sparkling Water); Care’s Away (Caraway-infused Cocchi Americano, Bombay Sapphire, Rittenhouse Rye, Heirloom Pineapple Amaro); and Medicina Della Madre (Del Maguey Vida Mezcal, Lemon Juice, Ginger Syrup, Giffard Banane, Galliano L'Autentico).

Shaken options begin with the Medicina Della Madre (Del Maguey Vida Mezcal, lemon, ginger syrup, Giffard Banane du Brésil, Galliano L’Autentico) and Nonna's Sunday Sour (Glenlivet Founder’s Reserve, JoJo Chamomile-infused Grappa, Disaronno, acid-adjusted orange juice, C.M.T syrup).

From the martini menu, guests are able to choose their own adventure: first select a pour size (a full for three ounces or the Bambini Tini at 1.5-ounces). Then choose the style in which you’d like it prepared. There's the keep it classic with the classic gin martini (Plymouth Gin, Bordinga extra dry vermouth, olives); the 50:50 Martini (Oxley Gin, Bordiga Blanco served up with a lemon twist); and the Lost In The Sauce (Gray Whale Gin, JoJo Lapsang Souchong tea-infused Scarpa Rosso, cocktail onion); or the. Martinez (Malfy Italian Gin, Scarpa Rosso Vermouth, Luxardo Maraschino, Angostura bitters).

The new of libations also includes three Bicchierinis (“shots” in Italian) combining unique, handcrafted blends of Amaro designed for after-dinner enjoyment, infused boozes concocted with bold, season-forward spices and inventive twists on classic Italian flavors, and after-dinner digestives like house-made limoncello, orange cello, and a chili- or orange-chocolate liqueur.

And for the wine lovers, spearheading Macchialina’s nationally-acclaimed wine program is managing partner and Italian-wine devotee, Pirolo. Named one of Wine Spectator’s “9 Small but Mighty Wine Lists” and “Best Contemporary Wine Menu” by Gambero Rosso in December 2021, Jacqueline’s impressive selection of all-Italian wines (except Champagnes) are sourced exclusively from estate-grown grapes and boutique growers – many quite rare and hard to find in the states.

With that in mind, Macchialina now offers carafes or “half-bottles” of any bottle on their wine list for half the listed price to motivate undecided and adventurous customers to try something new. Pirolo is notorious for encouraging her guests to step out of their comfort zone and take the road less traveled when it comes to ordering wine.

“Everyone has felt that pang of indecision when scanning through a wine list. We get it, we (sommeliers) also have commitment issues”, says Jacqueline. “Committing to a whole bottle of wine gets tough when your party can’t decide if they’re feeling white or red, something bubbly or maybe something they’ve never tried before but are curious about. That’s the beauty of the carafe; you can have it all and for a fraction of the price."

To that, we say "salut!"

Macchialina. 820 Alton Rd., Miami Beach; 305-534-2124; open Monday through Friday at 6 p.m., and 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday; macchialina.com.