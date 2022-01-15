Delray Beach's newest Asian fusion restaurant Coco Sushi Lounge is a sushi lovers paradise

Seasoned South Florida restaurateurs have debuted their newest Asian fusion concept in downtown Delray Beach.

Coco Sushi Lounge & Bar is the hot new eatery to take over the former Kyoto and SoLita space of Southeast Second Avenue.

The concept is the work of co-owners and husband-and-wife team chef Jason Zheng and Tina Wang, best known for their Yakitori Sake House in Royal Palm Place and Boca Raton, Saiko-i Sushi Lounge & Hibachi in the Shoppes at Village Pointe in Boca Raton, and Koi Japanese Cuisine & Sushi Lounge in the Harbor Shops in Fort Lauderdale.

"We always wanted to own a restaurant in Delray Beach, and we waited until we found the perfect space," Zheng tells News Break. "We enjoy being able to see diners from our other restaurants explore this new space, and we also look forward to meeting new friends."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MbBIU_0dmgKUpK00
Coco Sushi Lounge

Zheng and Wang designed the interior of Coco in soothing tones of brown and gold, which provide the perfect canvas for an array of artistic lighting fixtures, colorful artwork on the walls, mod, dark wood furnishings, striking floral arrangements, and a stylish array of plates and platters.  The soaring ceilings, and the contemporary music playing overhead, contribute to the cool yet convivial vibe.

Zheng and Wang are hospitality professionals who are dedicated to serving delicious dishes that are comprised of the highest quality ingredients that are available in the market. Their fresh fish is delivered daily, Monday through Saturday, and diners can taste the difference.  This talented  couple is also committed to providing their diners with memorable experiences, including friendly and attentive service in a warm and welcoming environment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IMTrx_0dmgKUpK00
CoCo Sushi Lounge

At Coco, superior quality food is the star of the show. Diners can feast on sushi, sashimi, and specialty rolls; inventive appetizers and nifty noodle dishes; and memorable main plates. With multiple seating areas, patrons can choose to enjoy their meal at a table or a booth, at the sushi bar or the cocktail bar in the expansive interior, or at a table on the outdoor patio.

Chef Jason Zheng and Tina Wang's new restaurant, CoCo Sushi Lounge & Bar, serves up unmatched Asian fusion in Delray Beach.

Coco offers an impressive selection of gifts from the sea.  Sushi and sashimi are offered a la carte--via two pieces of sashimi and one piece of sushi, per order. Diners may choose from a diverse menu which includes Otoro (tuna belly), $11; Wild King Salmon, $6; Hamachi (yellowtail), $4; Hotategai (sea scallop), $6; and Kinmedai (golden eye snapper). 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NiPTf_0dmgKUpK00
Coco Sushi Lounge

An array of inventive appetizers present offerings like A5 Wagyu Tataki, $25; the Lump Blue Crab with Avocado, $16; the Coco Taco ($15 for lobster, $11 for tuna or salmon); the Spicy Tuna Pizza, $15; the New Tuna and Salmon Tartar, $15 (layered with wasabi, yuzu, and guacamole, served with chips); the Roasted Duck Wrap, $15; and the Chu Chu Lobster, $18 (Maine lobster, pan-seared tuna, and guacamole with mango coconut sauce). 

For the adventurous, there are three omakase selections offered at $75, $100, and $125, per person, as well as a selection of "boats" with sushi, sashimi, and rolls in varying combinations. For individual orders, choose from wraps, maki, and hand rolls. Choices include the Lobster Dynamite Roll, $21 (shrimp tempura, cucumber, and cream cheese, topped with avocado, baked Lobster Dynamite, and eel sauce); the Sexy Lady Roll, $17 (spicy tuna and tempura flakes, wrapped in avocado, topped with tuna, salmon, white fish, crispy rice, and mango salsa); the Lobster and Avocado Cucumber Roll, $18;  the Little Tuna Tower, $15, (tuna, avocado, and cream cheese, tempura-fried, topped with spicy tuna, wasabi mayo, and eel sauce); the Tsunami Roll, $16 (spicy yellowtail, asparagus, and jalapeno, topped with spicy tuna, avocado, and tempura flakes); and the Summer Spark Roll, $16 (shrimp tempura and avocado, topped with salmon, spicy tuna, and spicy mayo). 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41oAWh_0dmgKUpK00
CoCo Sushi Lounge

No visit, to Coco, would be complete without an order of the Lobster Pineapple Fried Rice, $32, a soul-satisying dish that is comprised of a lobster tail, egg, tomatoes, garlic, cashews, onions, carrots, pineapple, and raisins; or one of their three noodle stir fry dishes.  Diners may choose either Yaki Udon, Yakisoba, or Pad Thai, which comes with chicken or fried tofu.  Shrimp, calamari, or beef can be added for $4; scallops, for $5; a seafood combo, for $8; and lobster, for $14.

Entrees are divided, on the menu, by land and sea.  Standouts include Peking Duck with Scallion Pancakes, $35, half, $68, whole; Braised Korean Short Ribs, $30; Filet Mignon Teriyaki, $35; Grilled Chilean Sea Bass, $34 (served with bok choy, shiitake mushrooms, and "special sauce"); Tokyo-Style Chicken with Honey Soy Glaze, $17; and Oven-Baked Atlantic Salmon, $27 (served with cauliflower, asparagus, and truffle soy sauce).

Coco also sports an expansive full bar, including a noteworthy sake menu, with over 20 choices for afficianados and novices; enticing signature cocktails, $13 (such as the Coconut Margarita, the Blueberry Lemonade, and the Green Tea Mojito); 13 bottled beers, $6 - $10 (including Sapporo, Kirin, Asahi, Corona, and Guinness); 6 draft beers; and a nice variety of soda, juice, ice tea, and bottled water.  There is also a thoughtful wine list, with vintages from Italy France, Japan, Argentina, and the United States (from both California and Oregon). There are over 30 wines offered by the bottle and over 20 wines offered by the glass. Several Champagnes are offered by the bottle and the glass, as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mlycv_0dmgKUpK00
CoCo Sushi Lounge

Coco also offers many swell promotions for diners, including daily happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m., and again from 10 p.m. to close. Offerings include cocktails for $7; select bottles of beer for $3; select house wines by the glass for $5; and select well drinks for $6.  During both the early and the late happy hour, the Coco Bites menu includes hot and cold appetizers (from $4 - $11) such as spring rolls, crispy calamari, Spicy Tuna Pizza, New Tuna Tartar, robata grill items, and sushi rolls. On Thursday, a Ladies' Night takes place from 7 p.m. to close and features a DJ spinning tunes along with $5 drinks for ladies (including Margaritas, Cosmopolitans, and Tito's). A DJ entertains diners on Friday and Saturday evenings, as well.

Coco Sushi Lounge & Bar. 25 N.E. 2nd Ave., Delray Beach; 561-908-2567; open Sunday through Wednesday from 4 p.m. to midnight, and Thursday through Saturday from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m.; cocodelray.com 

