Sprouts Farmers Market opens in Oakland Park with special weekend-long discount for new customers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M7Y1y_0dlqrWhq00
Sprouts Farmers Market, one of the country's most popular grocers, has opened yet another location in Broward County.

This week, a new Oakland Park store welcomes shoppers today, January 14, at 700 East Oakland Park Boulevard. As part of the celebration, the store will be offering customers a weekend-long 20 percent discount alongside a variety of in-store sampling events.

From Friday, January 14 through Sunday, January 16, customers with the Sprouts app who set the Oakland Park location as their store can clip a digital coupon for 20 percent off their purchase all weekend long.

The discount applies to popular items like seasonal produce, including winter citrus sourced from Florida growers and hundreds of organic items, exclusive grocery products at Sprouts’ Innovation Center, and a wide selection of immune-boosting supplements.

Through the app, shoppers can also view Sprouts' weekly ads — offerings that can save shoppers more than $100 with digital coupons on grocery staples and new items every month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ksl5p_0dlqrWhq00
HipPops

In addition, customers are invited to sample products from innovative brands on Friday — including HipPops, a local brand that will be operating from its food truck outside the store — and Ancient Nutrition, which will be providing deluxe Multi Collagen Protein samples and copies of Dr. Josh Axe and Jordan Rubin’s book Regenerative Reset.

Sprouts is best known for pioneering a unique grocery model with a focus on offering a welcoming store layout featuring fresh produce at the center of the store, an expansive bulk foods section, and a vitamin department focused on overall wellness.

Since 2018, Sprouts Farmers Market has continued its streak of sales growth.

"Our marketing has evolved to promote brand awareness," says Sprouts CEO Jack Sinclair. "Our promotions target core customers instead of those who are bargain-hunting among natural and general retailers."

This new strategy has performed above expectations, as the company continues to promote products that are profitable, and not aimed at competition.

