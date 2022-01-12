This Louis XIII Baked Alaska is an off menu special only at Papi Steak Miami

Photo courtesy of Papi Steak

If you love dessert, Louis XIII, steak houses, and dishes that only insiders know about, you'll want to try the new off-menu special at Papi Steak.

The specialty dessert comes in the form of Baked Alaska, a raspberry- and lychee-flavored cake served with two shots of Louis XIII cognac.

So, what's so special about Louis XIII? All Louis XIII de Rémy Martin is a blend of 1,200 eaux de vie between 40 and 100 years old, then aged in oak barrels that are several hundred years old. It typically sells for about $2,400 a bottle.

That would explain the dessert's $1,000 price tag, what Papi Steak founders and owners David Einhorn and David Grutman consider the ultimate celebratory dish to end a meal at their steakhouse-themed ode to all things uber-indulgent. Named after Einhorn's longtime nickname, Papi Steak caters to diners looking for something extra rare and luxurious over the traditional restaurant experience.

At Papi Steak, Einhorn focuses on creative and entertainment development in order to ensure a high-octane, ultra-indulgent night out. As the restaurateur himself says, it's all about the experience.

"I love everything lavish, over-the-top, and hedonistic," he says. "At Papi, I want to provide that kind of experience to our guests."

To make it worth it's hefty price tag, the cake is brought to the table via a copper cake stand, accompanied by a tray featuring a bottle of Louis XIII and all the proper accouterments. Three shots of Louis XIII are warmed at the table and then lit aflame to be poured on the bombe. The cake is then served table-side with two shots of Louis XIII in the custom Baccarat glasses.