Batch's New Southern Kitchen and Tap opens in Fort Lauderdale's Flagler Village

Photo courtesy of Batch Hospitality

A new restaurant has opened in Fort Lauderdale from a well-known South Florida brand, bringing Southern-inspired dishes to its newfound Broward County patronage.

After conquering both Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties with its popular gastropub and Southern kitchen concepts, Batch Hospitality has opened its newest Southern Kitchen and Tap at Flagler Village in Fort Lauderdale.

The new 5,500-square-foot restaurant — and large 3,000-square-foot patio — has taken over the former Mellow Mushroom space at 525 North Federal Highway, and features many of the southern specialties from Batch’s first New Southern Kitchen in West Palm Beach.

Batch Hospitality

Batch Hospitality began in 2013 with Batch Gastropub, and quickly became the heartbeat of Brickell nightlife and the go-to spot for sports and happy hours. It was the pioneer of cocktails on tap and touchless bathrooms and spread its reach to a second Gastropub concept in Delray Beach. Later, Batch shifted gears and opened its first New Southern Kitchen on Clematis Street in West Palm Beach, bringing an extensive menu of Southern food and rare whiskeys to the Palm Beaches.

Batch Hospitality owner and CEO Kevin Danilo tells News Break that his new Fort Lauderdale location was designed to look a lot like his Clematis Street restaurant in West Palm Beach. Like its sister location, the scratch kitchen will source from local farmers and purveyors, creating a farm-to-table menu full of southern comfort food such as Slow Smoked Burnt Ends with house-made root beer BBQ sauce; Shrimp n’ Grits with jumbo blackened shrimp, white cheddar and jalapeño grits, and bacon jus; or Chicken N’Waffles with sweet tea brined and fried chicken topped with chili-thyme honey and bourbon maple butter, set atop a cheddar cornbread waffle.

For those looking for lighter options, Batch offers its trademark Green & Grain Bowl, with red quinoa, broccoli, sugar snap peas, asparagus, toasted pumpkin seeds, and roasted tomato. It’s topped with buttermilk green goddess dressing and house-made Farmer’s cheese because this is still a southern restaurant. Vegetarians and vegans can also find plenty of options on Batch’s exclusive Grass-Fed menu, including BBQ Jackfruit "Pulled Pork" Sandwich with a root beer BBQ sauce and crispy onion straws; and an Impossible burger and red bean and lentil chili.

Batch Hospitality

"The idea behind our menu is that there’s something for everybody,” Danilo says of the food offerings, crafted by the brand's culinary director Michael Camerino. "We want to take local fresh ingredients, classic Southern flavors, and contemporary ideas, and mix that all together."

Batch’s famous garden-to-glass cocktails and extensive whiskey selection will also be coming to Fort Lauderdale. The people who introduced South Florida to cocktails on tap will offer stuff like Blackberry Lemonade with Buffalo Trace bourbon, house-made blackberry cardamom syrup, fresh lemon, and house-made spiced bitters crafted in large batch format.

For smaller, individually-made cocktails, the Southern-inspired menu includes the ever-dangerous Carolina Sweet Tea, with American Born Sweet Tea Moonshine, black tea, and fresh lemon. Alongside the Toasted Pecan Whiskey Sour, and the New Southern Mule with Laird’s Applejack 86 house-made Ginger Beer and fresh lime. Non-drinkers and designated drivers aren't left out of the experience either, with housemade sodas like fresh ginger beer highlighting the non-alcoholic drink menu.

Batch Hospitality

In addition to dinner and cocktails, Batch New Southern Kitchen and Tap will bring its popular brunch to the city. On Saturdays and Sundays, guests can bask in the sun while enjoying a menu highlighted by the S’mores Waffle, topped with house-made marshmallows and chocolate drizzle, and burnt orange graham cracker crumble. Or the decadent Hangover Hash, a booze-soaking remedy of brisket burger, house-smoked cheddar, poached egg, peppers, crispy potatoes, A1 aioli, and a shot of beer. The $20 Bottomless Mimosas will also be an option too. Other weekly specials will include: “Rock out with your flock out” Mondays where service industry pros get half off food and drinks, Whiskey Wednesdays with Batch knocks half off all whiskeys $15 and under, and 25 percent off its coveted reserve list.

Batch New Southern Kitchen and Tap will also be part of Batch Hospitality’s new catering wing, where guests can order all of their favorites for their large parties. Batch’s savory grilled meats and sides, as well as large-format versions of their entrees, will also be available. Find the full details of Batch’s catering menu at batchsouthernkitchen.com/catering.