These heart-shaped cheese boxes make great Valentine's Day gift ideas for the foodie in your life

Proudly Cheese Wisconsin

If the Valentine in your life doesn't like chocolate, why not give them cheese instead?

Back by popular demand, foodies everywhere can indulge in the return of the Heart-Shaped Wisconsin Cheese Boxes, which are marking their comeback with newly designed packaging and all-new cheeses just in time for Valentine's Day.

This year, however, Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin is giving away 500 heart-shaped boxes of Wisconsin Cheese. This year, there’s an engraved heart-shaped cheese board inside, and the newly designed boxes feature an augmented reality experience.

And as if that’s not enough – one lucky recipient will discover a Crystal Wedge in their box, unlocking a complimentary trip to Wisconsin, the State of Cheese.

Continuing their tradition of celebrating cheese as the universal "love language," Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin are offering fellow cheese lovers a fun way to spread the cheese, and there's no cheddar way to show someone how much you care than by gifting them with one of these surprise heart-shaped boxes of Wisconsin cheeses.

From the dedication of the cheesemakers to the innovation and mastery behind their products, loving cheese takes on a new meaning in Wisconsin.

Sound too gouda to be true? This year, there’s also a chance to win a complimentary cheese-filled vacation package for four people to visit Wisconsin, The State of Cheese.

Inside one box a lucky winner will find the "ticket" in the shape of a crystal cheese wedge. From Wednesday, January 12-27th, you can nominate and surprise the cheese lover in your life to receive one of 500 limited-edition gift boxes from Wisconsin, The State of Cheese, for a fromage-filled adventure. You can even nominate yourself; after all, self-love is equally important.

Full details on how to nominate yourself or a friend and receive a free Heart-Shaped Wisconsin Cheese Box will be available at WisconsinCheese.com/LoveLanguage

Each limited-edition heart-shaped box (valued at over $125), features an engraved heart-shaped cheese board, an augmented reality experience, and a selection of three artisan Wisconsin cheeses, some crafted on farmsteads, others by multi-generation cheesemakers or master cheesemakers, and many are award-winning favorites. Cheeses that may be included in boxes (which will vary) are flavored goudas from Marieke Gouda and flavored Rubbed Fontal cheeses from Cello, assorted Pine River cheese spreads, Carr Valley Menage, and Shullsburg Creamery Colby.

Because cheese is better when shared with others, the winner gets to bring along three cheese-loving friends of their choice for a custom designed fromage-filled adventure that could include: a VIP tasting and dinner with a top Wisconsin chef; an all-access tour to a local creamery and dairy farm; and a $500 cheese allowance to stock up on the world’s best cheese.

"After last year’s launch brought in over 20,000 entries, we knew we had to bring this back and deliver an even better experience for our biggest fans," says Suzanne Fanning, CMO of Wisconsin Cheese and SVP at Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin. "Thank you for letting us know that it’s not just those of us in Wisconsin who believe cheese is the universal love language."

Visit WisconsinCheese.com for a full list of rules and nomination requirements.