Pembroke Pines, FL

First Watch opens in Pembroke Pines with free coffee

Best of South Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xhVnj_0djtNC0l00
Photo courtesy of First Watch

First Watch, the leader of the ultimate "daytime dining" concept, will open its tenth South Florida location in Pembroke Pines this month.

With more than 420 restaurants nationwide, First Watch is expanding in Broward County with its second restaurant in the city. The new 3,605-square-foot eatery will open for business on Tuesday, January 18 at 16030 Pines Boulevard.

To celebrate the opening of the restaurant, the new Pembroke Pines location will offer dine-in customers free coffee from its opening day through Friday, January 21 as well as gifting a custom, reusable travel mug to its first 120 customers.

First Watch’s curated menu takes an elevated approach to traditional breakfast, brunch, and lunch offerings that are made to-order using farm-fresh ingredients. Among the restaurant's most crave-worthy items are dishes like the Avocado Toast, Smoked Salmon Eggs Benedict, Farm Stand Breakfast Tacos, and Lemon Ricotta Pancakes.

In addition, the concept offers a revolving seasonal menu which currently includes The Trailblazer Bowl, Carnitas Breakfast Taco, Superseed Protein Pancakes, and Purple Haze juice made with fresh squeezed lemon, cane sugar, a hint of lavender, and butterfly pea flower tea to create a fun, color-changing effect.

First Watch also serves an array of fresh juices, pressed daily from only the highest quality fruits and vegetables, as well as its socially responsible and award-winning Project Sunrise coffee, which supports an independent group of female farmers in Huila, Colombia.

Finally, the new restaurant will feature First Watch’s rapidly expanding alcoholic beverage program, which allows guests to enjoy refreshing cocktails featuring its fresh juices and signature creations such as the Cinnamon Toast Cereal Milk made with coconut rum, cold brew coffee, coconut milk, and agave nectar.

“We’re proud to call the Sunshine State our home, and it is always exciting when we get to open a new restaurant in our own backyard,” said Dave Lynch, Vice President of Operations. “Since we first arrived in Pembroke Pines several years ago, the response among customers to our fresh juices and made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch offerings has been overwhelming, so to be opening a second location here is truly exciting. We look forward to continuing to serve the wonderful people who call this vibrant community home.”

First Watch serves its entire menu seven days a week from 7 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# first watch# first watch fort lauderdale# free coffee# breakfast spots Pembroke pines

Comments / 0

Published by

Your source for food and beverage news in South Florida from Palm Beach to Miami.

Miami, FL
4552 followers

More from Best of South Florida

Delray Beach's newest Asian fusion restaurant Coco Sushi Lounge is a sushi lovers paradise

Seasoned South Florida restaurateurs have debuted their newest Asian fusion concept in downtown Delray Beach. Coco Sushi Lounge & Bar is the hot new eatery to take over the former Kyoto and SoLita space of Southeast Second Avenue.

Read full story

Sprouts Farmers Market opens in Oakland Park with special weekend-long discount for new customers

Sprouts Farmers Market, one of the country's most popular grocers, has opened yet another location in Broward County. This week, a new Oakland Park store welcomes shoppers today, January 14, at 700 East Oakland Park Boulevard. As part of the celebration, the store will be offering customers a weekend-long 20 percent discount alongside a variety of in-store sampling events.

Read full story
4 comments

This Louis XIII Baked Alaska is an off menu special only at Papi Steak Miami

If you love dessert, Louis XIII, steak houses, and dishes that only insiders know about, you'll want to try the new off-menu special at Papi Steak. The specialty dessert comes in the form of Baked Alaska, a raspberry- and lychee-flavored cake served with two shots of Louis XIII cognac.

Read full story
3 comments

These heart-shaped cheese boxes make great Valentine's Day gift ideas for the foodie in your life

If the Valentine in your life doesn't like chocolate, why not give them cheese instead?. Back by popular demand, foodies everywhere can indulge in the return of the Heart-Shaped Wisconsin Cheese Boxes, which are marking their comeback with newly designed packaging and all-new cheeses just in time for Valentine's Day.

Read full story

Batch's New Southern Kitchen and Tap opens in Fort Lauderdale's Flagler Village

A new restaurant has opened in Fort Lauderdale from a well-known South Florida brand, bringing Southern-inspired dishes to its newfound Broward County patronage. After conquering both Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties with its popular gastropub and Southern kitchen concepts, Batch Hospitality has opened its newest Southern Kitchen and Tap at Flagler Village in Fort Lauderdale.

Read full story
1 comments
Delray Beach, FL

First Watch's new seasonal menu is full of surprises

Then get a head start on healthy New Year's resolutions with First Watch’s new seasonal breakfast and lunch menu. First Watch is an award-winning Daytime Dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. First Watch offers traditional favorites, such as pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl, Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. There are more than 420 First Watch restaurants in 28 states, and the restaurant concept is majority owned by Advent International, one of the world's largest private-equity firms.

Read full story
4 comments
Delray Beach, FL

New Delray Beach Restaurant Meso Beach House Arrives From Rye New York

A new restaurant with sweeping waterfront views and a focus on coastal Mediterranean cuisine has opened in Delray Beach. The concept is the work of several New York restaurateurs who bring their successful Meso Mediterranean brand to South Florida from Rye, New York — this time with a riverfront twist.

Read full story
1 comments

Cervecería La Tropical launches Salsa Night and Salsa Competition with $5k grand prize

Cervecería La Tropical, which established the Cuban beer industry in 1888 and opened a new and permanent home in Miami’s Wynwood Arts District in February 2021, is about to get off to a swinging start in 2022.

Read full story
1 comments
Boca Raton, FL

The Boca Raton unveils new Cloister hotel, Sadelle's, and Palm Court cocktail lounge

Today marks a historic milestone for South Florida’s iconic resort and private club as The Boca Raton unveils its transformation of Harborside, part of the destination's $200 million reimagination.

Read full story
1 comments
West Palm Beach, FL

The SoSo brings 'fast-fine' dining to West Palm Beach's growing South of Southern neighborhood

The up-and-coming South of Southern neighborhood of West Palm Beach will soon be home to a new restaurant that dubs itself a fast-fine café. Set to open this spring, the restaurant will feature modern-American cuisine in a laid-back setting, The SoSo will bring foodie-forward flavors that range from a quick lunch with friends to lively weekend brunch.

Read full story

Juicy Beer Fest returns to Miami for 4th year with more than sixty breweries

When the hazy IPA craze finally made its way to South Florida in late 2018, Miami native and Brewed Events founder Kris Marino could think of only one thing — creating the area's first beer festival dedicated to all things India Pale Ale.

Read full story

Tap 42 is coming to Kendall

Tap 42, the craft beer bar and gastropub that first opened in Fort Lauderdale, has announced it will open its ninth location in Kendall this month. Coming off their eighth South Florida location in Davie in March of 2021, the Tapco team has announced they’ll be opening their next South Florida Tap 42 Craft Kitchen & Bar in the Palms at Town & Country Center on January 5, 2022. The restaurant is located at 117th Avenue, and will be taking over the former Cadillac Ranch space.

Read full story
3 comments

Find stunning beachfront views at Ocean Social at Eden Roc Miami Beach

Eden Roc Miami Beach, the iconic Morris Lapidus-designed oceanfront resort, has opened its latest restaurant concept Ocean Social — and the ocean views are indeed stunning. As one of the only restaurants in the area offering sweeping ocean views, the new restaurant is now the ideal setting for everything from a leisurely lunch to an upscale sunset drink.

Read full story

New South Beach Restaurant Playa melds Mediterranean with Southern comfort fare

A new restaurant has opened in South Beach, bringing a mix of Mediterranean flavors and Southern comfort classics to South Beach. Known as Playa, the new establishment is set inside the Sterling Building, a mixed-use complex in the heart of South Beach located just a few blocks off the beach at South Florida's famous outdoor shopping and alfresco walking mall.

Read full story
2 comments

Issabella's brings the flavors of Spain to Miami with this new eatery from the creators of Balan’s

Yet another new Mediterranean restaurant has opened in Miami. The new restaurant, Issabella’s, is a concept brought to life by restaurateurs Jonathan and Keva Balan, the husband-and-wife duo behind both Balan’s and Uni Hospitality.

Read full story

Traveling supper club Outstanding in the Field is coming to South Florida

As families, communities, and friends we often gather for that most universal and fundamental of human experiences: the sharing of a meal. These days, that's often a meal shared at home, or perhaps a favorite establishment or meeting place.

Read full story
1 comments
Delray Beach, FL

THRow Social opens next week bringing its innovative new dining concept to downtown Delray Beach

An innovative new venue dubbed THRōW Social will open next week in downtown Delray Beach, offering guests a chance to experience multiple concepts in one. Owner and founder of renowned experiential entertainment entity, The Ginger Companies, new South Florida resident Ginger Flesher-Sonnier says she hopes to elevate the traditional "night out" experience with her latest creation, an innovative competitive socializing hospitality venue unlike anything else they seaside town has to offer.

Read full story
1 comments

Hit NYC and LA market Smorgasburg is coming to South Florida

Smorgasburg is coming to Miami.Photo courtesy of Smorgasburg. Smorgasburg, the largest open air food market in America with locations in New York and Los Angeles, will soon be feeding foodies in South Florida.

Read full story
6 comments

The tacoroni mac-and-cheese taco is the newest menu item at this South Florida fast-casual restaurant

If you love tacos and macaroni and cheese, the newest menu item at this South Florida-based chain eatery is calling your name. Created just for taco lovers, I Heart Mac & Cheese — known for its customizable mac-and-cheese bowls and sandwiches — recently added a tacoroni to its menu.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy