First Watch opens in Pembroke Pines with free coffee

Photo courtesy of First Watch

First Watch, the leader of the ultimate "daytime dining" concept, will open its tenth South Florida location in Pembroke Pines this month.

With more than 420 restaurants nationwide, First Watch is expanding in Broward County with its second restaurant in the city. The new 3,605-square-foot eatery will open for business on Tuesday, January 18 at 16030 Pines Boulevard.

To celebrate the opening of the restaurant, the new Pembroke Pines location will offer dine-in customers free coffee from its opening day through Friday, January 21 as well as gifting a custom, reusable travel mug to its first 120 customers.

First Watch’s curated menu takes an elevated approach to traditional breakfast, brunch, and lunch offerings that are made to-order using farm-fresh ingredients. Among the restaurant's most crave-worthy items are dishes like the Avocado Toast, Smoked Salmon Eggs Benedict, Farm Stand Breakfast Tacos, and Lemon Ricotta Pancakes.

In addition, the concept offers a revolving seasonal menu which currently includes The Trailblazer Bowl, Carnitas Breakfast Taco, Superseed Protein Pancakes, and Purple Haze juice made with fresh squeezed lemon, cane sugar, a hint of lavender, and butterfly pea flower tea to create a fun, color-changing effect.

First Watch also serves an array of fresh juices, pressed daily from only the highest quality fruits and vegetables, as well as its socially responsible and award-winning Project Sunrise coffee, which supports an independent group of female farmers in Huila, Colombia.

Finally, the new restaurant will feature First Watch’s rapidly expanding alcoholic beverage program, which allows guests to enjoy refreshing cocktails featuring its fresh juices and signature creations such as the Cinnamon Toast Cereal Milk made with coconut rum, cold brew coffee, coconut milk, and agave nectar.

“We’re proud to call the Sunshine State our home, and it is always exciting when we get to open a new restaurant in our own backyard,” said Dave Lynch, Vice President of Operations. “Since we first arrived in Pembroke Pines several years ago, the response among customers to our fresh juices and made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch offerings has been overwhelming, so to be opening a second location here is truly exciting. We look forward to continuing to serve the wonderful people who call this vibrant community home.”

First Watch serves its entire menu seven days a week from 7 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.