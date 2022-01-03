Tap 42 is coming to Kendall

Kendall, FL

Tap 42, the craft beer bar and gastropub that first opened in Fort Lauderdale, has announced it will open its ninth location in Kendall this month.

Coming off their eighth South Florida location in Davie in March of 2021, the Tapco team has announced they’ll be opening their next South Florida Tap 42 Craft Kitchen & Bar in the Palms at Town & Country Center on January 5, 2022. The restaurant is located at 117th Avenue, and will be taking over the former Cadillac Ranch space.

Tap 42 is best known for its modern interpretations of gastropub fare with over 42 craft beers to choose from. Tap 42 was among the first concepts in South Florida to combine signature architectural design with a chef-driven menu, extensive craft beer list, and handcrafted beverage program.

Tap 42 also offers a weekday happy hour available Monday through Friday from 4 to 7 p.m., as well as its popular bottomless brunch offered on Saturday and Sunday.

According to partner and Vice President of development, Alex Rudolph, Kendall has always been a market he hoped to introduce to Tap 42.

"Our loyal guests have been asking for us to open in Kendall for years, specifically in the Palms at Town & Country, which we feel is the premier center in Southwest Miami-Dade," says Rudolph. "When the opportunity came around to have our own, freestanding building with a huge patio overlooking the lake, it was an easy decision."

The new Kendall location will be the brand's largest location to date with a sprawling 7,850-square-feet and a sweeping covered patio area overlooking the Palms Town & Country lake. As always, Tap 42 will feature elevated gastropub fare under the culinary direction of chef Andrew Balick, handcrafted cocktails, weekly specials, and their signature popular bottomless brunch every weekend.

Tap 42 currently operates eight locations including Fort Lauderdale [1411 South Andrews Avenue Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316], Boca Raton [5050 Town Center Circle Boca Raton, FL 33486], Coral Gables [301 Giralda Avenue Coral Gables, FL 33134], Midtown Miami [3252 NE 1st Avenue Suite 101 Miami, FL 33137], Aventura [19565 Biscayne Boulevard Aventura, FL 33180], Doral (3535 NW 83rd Ave, Doral, FL, 33122), Coral Springs (3111 N University Dr Suite 100, Coral Springs, FL 33065), and Davie (2266 S University Dr, Davie, FL, 33317).

Tap 42’s Kendall will be opening Wednesday, January 5, at 11:30 a.m. for lunch and dinner. For more information visit tap42.com.

