Find stunning beachfront views at Ocean Social at Eden Roc Miami Beach

Eden Roc Miami

Eden Roc Miami Beach, the iconic Morris Lapidus-designed oceanfront resort, has opened its latest restaurant concept Ocean Social — and the ocean views are indeed stunning.

As one of the only restaurants in the area offering sweeping ocean views, the new restaurant is now the ideal setting for everything from a leisurely lunch to an upscale sunset drink.

Ocean Social offers elevated coastal dining done in classic Miami style. Set within the iconic Eden Roc Hotel, with unparalleled views of sea and sky, Ocean Social is the perfect place to enjoy an upscale dinner, a leisurely lunch by the sea, a sunset aperitivo, or a one-of-a-kind event.

Warm and inviting, the vibe is neighborly paired with a menu of feel-good offerings that highlight global flavors and the freshest locally-sourced ingredients. Dishes curated by executive chef Darren Anklam are composed of approachable dishes created with a Miami audience in mind. They include wood-fired bites, colorful salads, and fresh seafood.

“I was inspired by the unique ingredients found in Miami while creating this menu,” says Anklam, “With an abundance of fresh seafood and excellent produce, I wanted to make sure they were the star ingredients of the menu. From dishes such as lobster pizza made with poached lobster, tarragon, and Calabrian peppers to a fall-inspired kale salad with cured egg yolk and garlic sourdough. There is something for everyone.”

The menu features items created in the restaurant’s wood-fired oven and shareable plates, all with the freshest locally-sourced ingredients. Signature dishes include Liege Waffles, a pearl sugar batter that takes over two days to make; a Whole Roasted Branzino; and a homemade chia seed pudding crafted with fresh coconut and served in the half-shell of the fruit.

Ocean Social is open Monday through Thursday for breakfast and lunch, and daily for dinner, with brunch Friday through Sunday. For more information visit edenrochotelmiami.com/dine/ocean-social.