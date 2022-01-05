Juicy Beer Fest returns to Miami for 4th year with more than sixty breweries

Photo courtesy of Brewed Events

When the hazy IPA craze finally made its way to South Florida in late 2018, Miami native and Brewed Events founder Kris Marino could think of only one thing — creating the area's first beer festival dedicated to all things India Pale Ale.

The resulting festival was dubbed Juicy Beer Fest, an event focused on celebrating both sour beers and IPAs that officially launched in 2019.

"When we first did Juicy, hazy IPAs were just beginning to become popular in South Florida, but there weren't a lot good-drinking local IPAs," says Marino. "The goal was to bring them here."

Brewed Events

Now in its fourth year, Juicy has grown to become one of the area's largest annual craft beer events, growing from just over 15 breweries in its first year to now more than 60 participants, many of which are out-of-state breweries.

The festival is also considered a winter retreat for Marino's friends in the beer industry, offering a seasonal respite from the cold.

"We want them to come to Miami and have a good time," says Marino. "It's just as much about celebrating the people in the craft beer community as it is about the beer."

Brewed Events

This year, Juicy is set to take place on Saturday, January 8, from noon to 4 p.m. at Tripping Animals Brewing Co. located at 2685 Northwest 105th Avenue in Doral.

As with past events, expect a number of familiar and well-known breweries to be pouring at Juicy alongside several up-and-coming names in the craft beer world. Newcomers include Branch & Blade, Barn Town Brewing, Boiler Brewing Co., Burnish Beer Company, Xul Beer Co., and South Florida's own Dream State Brewing and Orchestrated Minds.

Each of the festival's 50-plus breweries will be pouring an assortment of their best beers, and while the focus is on IPAs and sour ales, this year will also feature a Beerscovery App-sponsored dedicated stout tent.

The full list of breweries for the 2022 Juicy festival include:

3 Sons Brewing, 450 North Brewing, Angry Chair Brewing, Answer Brewing, Arkane Aleworks, Barn Town Brewing, Barrel Culture, Beer Zombies Bottle Shop, Bhramari Brewing, Blaze Brewing, Boiler Brewing Company, Boneflower Craft Mead, Branch & Blade, Brewlihan, Burnish Beer Company, Calusa Brewing, Ceiba, Cerebral Brewing, Charles Towne Fermentory, Civil Society, Corporate Ladder Brewing, Deciduous Brewing, Definitive Brewing, District 96, Dream State Brewing, Drekker Brewing, Ellipsis Brewing, Ever Grain Brewing Co., Finback Brewing, Harland Brewing, Imprint Beer Co., Invasive Species Brewing, J. Wakefield Brewing, King State Brewing, Kings Brewing Co., Lua Brewing, Magnanimous Brewing, Mast Landing, Mortalis Brewing, Narrow Gauge, North Park Beer Co., Ocelot Brewing, Off-Site, Ology Brewing, Orchestrated Minds Brewing, Other Half Brewing, Phase Three Brewing, Point Ybel Brewing, Pontoon Brewing, RAR Brewing, Recycled Brewing, Resident Culture, Shojo Brewing, Short Throw Brewing, Southern Prohibition, Spanish Marie Brewing, Stoneface Brewing, Tactical Brewing Co., Thin Man Brewing, Tripping Animals Brewing, Unbranded Brewing, Unseen Creatures, Viking Artisan Ales, Vitamin Sea Brewing, Weldwerks Brewing, Widowmaker Brewing, Woven Water Brewing, and Xul Beer Co.

Brewed Events

A variety of custom glass vendors will also be onsite during the event featuring Miami and South Florida-themed glassware designed specifically for the event including Black Ninja Designs, Texas-based 17% Drip, and Florida-based Idle Hands Craft Ales. Food vendors will include Panolo's, Gorilla City, Too Turnt Tacos, Ted's Burgers, and Luchadough.

Tickets to Juicy Beer Fest are on sale now for $70 per person via the Oznr App. All tickets include access to unlimited pours from over 60 breweries and a festival glass. For more information visit brewedevents.oznr.com.