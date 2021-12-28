Issabella's brings the flavors of Spain to Miami with this new eatery from the creators of Balan’s

Uni Hospitality

Yet another new Mediterranean restaurant has opened in Miami.

The new restaurant, Issabella’s, is a concept brought to life by restaurateurs Jonathan and Keva Balan, the husband-and-wife duo behind both Balan’s and Uni Hospitality.

Inspired by the fresh, regional food, culture, and lifestyle of the Mediterranean, the new establishment serves modern European dishes from Spain, Greece, and Italy.

Issabella’s places guests right on the sidewalks of Spain, the South of France, or Italy in a simple yet sophisticated space, with good vibes and excellent food and drinks, and a space that was designed with locals in mind.

Guests are welcomed to step into a refreshing culinary experience centered on Mediterranean classics in the form of family-style dishes and tapas prepared with locally sourced produce for delicious flavors authentic to their origins and in tune with Miami.

"We had a great space to work with but it was never used to its potential," says Jonathan, who sourced antique items from Spain and Italy to offer the space traditional touches. "The design is a mix of contemporary Mediterranean colors, natural marble stones, and wood accents. It was important to curate a space and a brand that would transport you to Europe, so all of the colors and fresh tones do that in an understated fashion."

Isabella's menu offers up a feast of Mediterranean cuisine unlike any other. Ideal for catching up with friends over dinner or a long lunch, people-watching, and exchanging stories with delicious food, Issabella’s transports guests with a menu showcasing bold regional flavors and quality ingredients that come together to create a fun, interactive, and memorable dining experience in the heart of Miami Beach.

Highlights of Issabella’s menu include coastal-inspired fare like the Spanish Octopus Carpaccio, Crispy Squid, Uni Toast, and Decadent Bravas topped with caviar and uni aioli. Guests can also select from many fresh classics like Charcuterie & Cheese Sharing Boards, Whole Branzino, and the Saffron Veloute Bomba Rice. A wide selection of small bites, salads, pizzas, and entrees round out the menu.

Aside from the food, Issabella’s beverage program also takes its cues from Europe with a wide array of imported gins and aperitif-style cocktails, plus an extensive wine list. Sip on a Quintessential Spritz, Issa’s Rossini, or La Hora Del Vermut to start the evening. With its perfectly crafted gin & tonic cocktails, Issabella’s delivers a taste of the Mediterranean that has been sipping for years. Using a variety of gins and natural flavors to bring a distinctive taste to the old classic, Issabella’s peach and thyme-infused gin refreshing variations include Jim and Tonic, Spanish Gin Tonic, Irish Gin and Tonic, and the Balcony Bevvy.

Issabella’s opens its bar and kitchen this week to set the mood on Lincoln Road with an honest, energetic vibe. The emphasis is on quality gastronomic creations enhanced by fresh, local flavors featuring tantalizing tapas, seasonal dishes, hand-crafted cocktails, and an impressive wine list, it’s the perfect place to indulge in a celebration of good taste.

The inviting venue welcomes guests to linger and absorb Miami’s ever-changing colors and skyline views. With this idea in mind, the best way to enjoy the delicious menu and its artisanal cocktails are to order several different dishes to be shared with friends and family.

"We wanted to create a space that is fresh and inviting, simple yet sophisticated. Serving great food and drinks in a beautiful space with excellent service we feel is missing in Miami Beach, particularly Lincoln Road. We are both European and wanted to create a space that really embodies that European lifestyle," sums up Jonathan. "We had the vision for this space for a long time, so it is very exciting we now get to open our doors."

Issabella's. 1022 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; Issabella’s, please visit issabellas.com. Follow Issabella’s on Instagram at @issabellasmiami, and visit , FL 33139.