Traveling supper club Outstanding in the Field is coming to South Florida

Outstanding in the Field

As families, communities, and friends we often gather for that most universal and fundamental of human experiences: the sharing of a meal.

These days, that's often a meal shared at home, or perhaps a favorite establishment or meeting place.

But, for a limited time this month, South Florida foodies can take part in one of the world's most profound dining experiences — one that isn't being served by a restaurant, country, region, or city.

Rather, it's a moveable feast.

It's known as Outstanding in the Field, what has become a sort of roving supper club where food-loving travelers can explore new places and cultures at pop-up dinner parties all over the world.

This oasis of culinary civility was originally founded in 1999 by Jim Deneven. At the time, his goal was to connect people to the source of their food, and the farmers growing it — a novel concept at the time.

Designed as a radical alternative to the conventional dining experience, Deneven dreamed bigger: Rather than source ingredients for a restaurant, he would simply bring the restaurant to the source. In the past 20 years, the idea has expanded to include events across the globe and — for the third year — has called Coachella home.

Today, Outstanding in the Field has popped-up all over the world, from the foothills of Mount Fuji to California’s Stinson Beach. What began as a humble dinner on its founder's brother’s farm, this culinary caravan has now reached all 50 U.S. states and sixteen countries around the globe with tables set in vineyards, beaches, meadows, fishing docks, and city streets in addition to a long list of organic and sustainable farms.

Admired by culinarians and foodies, the event brings chefs, farmers, and the public together for an elaborate meal in a rustic and peaceful setting. 

Maybe you've already stumbled upon pictures of some of the perfectly-plated, farm-fresh meals set amidst a dreamy meadow via the brand's Instagram account @Out_InTheField. The photogenic event, which has been regarded as a "pop-up restaurant in a farm field," by AFAR features long communal tables in nature for a chef-driven outdoor dining experience.

The roving restaurant without walls is rebuilt every morning and disappears every night. It is a momentary experience and a joyful celebration of human connection. In the Winter, it heads to Mexico, Hawaii, the Southern U.S., and other warm locales. Wherever it goes, the mission remains the same: to collaborate with local chefs, farmers, and artisans to craft a unique and immersive experience that truly tells the story of its place.

Miami chef Niven Patel.Photo courtesy of Orno

"We aim to connect diners to the origins of their food while celebrating the hardworking hands that feed us: chefs, farmers, fisherpeople, cheesemakers, vintners, brewers and many more," says Deneven. "We’re honored to have welcomed some of the world’s most renowned chefs and culinary artisans to join us and cook in our field kitchen."

This month, Outstanding in the Field's South Florida event will take place on Friday, January 14 and Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Holman’s Harvest farm in Loxahatchee Groves in Palm Beach County.

The small family farm owned by Marty and Liza Holman, will provide the food alongside chef Jason Weiner (co-founder of Almond Palm Beach) and chef Niven Patel (chef/owner of Miami restaurants Orno, Mamey and Ghee).

During the event, attendees will get the opportunity to dine alongside lush beds of organically-grown vegetables, the coconut groves, tropical fruit trees and maybe a flock of free-running pastured hens.

For the feast, both Weiner and Patel have designed multi-course menus that serve to showcase the Holman’s bounty of freshly-picked produce, drawing culinary inspiration from the fresh ingredients that rotate with the seasons. 

Due to the recent spike in COVID-19 transmission across the country, we are taking extra steps to ensure the health and safety of staff and guests at all of our events. Prior to an event, they now require all guests to submit either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test that was taken within 48 hours of the event (rapid/at-home tests included). Please submit proof of either to reservations@outstandinginthefield.com prior to your event, or in-person upon checking in with the host. Tickets are priced at $365 per person.

For more information or to purchase tickets for Holman's Harvest visit the Outstanding in the Field website or purchase online here.

Miami, FL
