The Ultimate 2021 South Florida Foodie Gift Guide

Holiday gifting can be a chore. Luckily, if your friends and family are foodies, finding the perfect seasonal picks can make shopping so much easier.

If you're in South Florida and searching for ideas, try these local food-centric gifts for the home cook or foodie in. your life.

Fireman Derek's Bake Shop

Sweeten the deal this holiday season with Miami’s notorious treat emporium, Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop. Available for purchase via Goldbelly shipping nationwide, families celebrating together and from a distance can enjoy Fireman Derek’s pies such as Key Lime, Apple, Salted Caramel, Guavaberry, Pecan, and a variety of Cookies and Brownies. All confections are made-to-order, prepared under strict food safety protocol, and refrigerated to ensure safe consumption and timely delivery for your holiday plans. For locals, head to Fireman Derek’s – Wynwood is located at 2545 N. Miami Avenue; Telephone: (786) 703-3623; or Fireman Derek’s – Coconut Grove is located at 3435 Main Highway; Telephone: (786) 502-2396. Follow Fireman Derek’s on social media: @fdpies. To order online visit firemandereks.com.

Photo courtesy of Eat Me Guilt Free

Eat Me Guilt Free's Festive AF Bundle

'Tis the season to indulge — and why not do it guilt free? This year, Miami-based Eat Me Guilt Free has baked up a trio of delicious gift ideas for anyone looking to indulge in their friends and family with some especially sweet treats. Just in time for sleigh bells and sweater weather, Eat Me Guilt Free launched its limited-edition “Festive AF Holiday Bundle,” perfect for anyone who adores sweets that they can feel good about putting into their bodies. Visit eatmeguiltfree.com.

Photo courtesy of Coquito Miami 305

A Bottle of Local Made Cocquito From Cocquito Miami 305

Celebrate Christmas with friends and family the Puerto Rican way — with a bottle of coquito. While there are tons of recipes online, and even more South Floridians selling their own version, you can find a little something extra with Cocquito Miami 305's variety of flavors. In addition to traditional Coquito, the company also makes a guava, cafe con leche, and milk-free vegan options. Visit coquitomiami305.com,

Salt & Straw

Salt & Straw

Salt & Straw's small-batch ice cream flavors are unique and exciting, making them the perfectly unique holiday gift for ice cream lovers. The family-owned brand offers various ways to gift the foodie in your life with a variety of different flavor packs. For a festive gift, Pints of the Moment features seasonal flavors, with the winter months embracing the spirit of the holidays; the Best Sellers Pack includes Salt & Straw’s cult classics; and Pick Your Pints Pack allows consumers to create their own curiously delicious combination. For holiday parties, the Party Pack includes a dozen single-serve cups. Priced between $60-$98+ shipping, the ice cream is shipped on dry ice, ensuring the freshest most delicious delivery. Orders can be placed online at saltandstraw.com/collections/shop-all.

Photo courtesy of SOBE

The South Beach Wine & Food Festival

The South Beach Wine & Food Festival Holiday Online Auction is back November 22 and they have the perfect holiday gifts for your loved ones (or yourself)! From extravagant getaways to insider experiences and unique selections of rare wines, SOBEWFF has the ideal range of luxury goods to have everyone walking away as a winner! Eat your way through indulgent dishes from some of the finest restaurants around, book an aspirational dream getaway or satiate yourself with your favorite libations. The options are endless, but the chances are few. Interested in winning? Mark your calendars and be sure to place your bid between November 22-December 9. Let SOBEWFF® make you a winner this holiday season.

Yellow Green Farmers Market

Stroll through the holiday season at Yellow Green Farmers Market, South Florida’s most unique destination for foodies, families, and wellness enthusiasts alike. This one-of-a-kind market and entertainment hotspot is perfect for those looking to sample, shop, and dine. With more than 250 participating vendors including popular food, beverage and artisan small businesses like Volcanic Sweets, Ceviche Express, Red Hot Vintage, Blush + Wood, and many more, Yellow Green Farmers Market is the ultimate haven for all of your gift list needs. Guests can enjoy relaxed outdoor dining, both open-air and covered, inside one of the four gorgeous new tiki huts all festively decorated for the holidays. Under the blue skies or twinkly stars, guests can rock to live beats with stage-side entertainment as they search for the perfect gift for their loved ones. Yellow Green Farmers Market continues to cement its reputation as a must-try Mecca for food, drinks, leisure, and retail. YGFM is open every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. located at 3080 Sheridan Street in Hollywood. For more information visit ygfarmersmarket.com/market.

Photo courtesy of Palm Beach City Tins

Palm Beach City Tins

Looking for a last-minute holiday gift idea or stocking stuffer which supports local businesses? Curated by West Palm Beach native Stefany Allongo, Palm Beach CityTins are filled with fashionable coasters from iconic, locally-owned Palm Beach County restaurants. Each tin also includes a playful spinner to make a game of "where should we eat out tonight?" so much fun. Palm Beach CityTins are $30 and contain over 20 coasters. In addition, patrons receive $10 off a minimum order of $25 dine-in (or $5 off $25 takeout) for participating restaurants include Josie's Ristorante, Amar Delray, Lynora's Boca Raton, Café Chardonnay, Death or Glory, Grandview Public Market, Café Chardonnay, Bimini Twist, Kapow!, Pistache, and more. Visit citytins.com/products/palm-beach-2021-22-restaurant.

Photo courtesy of Wynwood Brewing Co.

Wynwood Brewing Company

Sip your way through this holiday season with Wynwood Brewing Co.’s festive Coqui-To. With a unique twist on the classic Coquito, WBC pays homage to its founder’s Puerto Rican roots by pairing the classic beverage with an Imperial Milk Stout aged in rum barrels. This seasonal specialty is set to release on Dec. 18th, pre-orders are available - including gift boxes with a custom glass perfect as a gift or to keep all to yourself. Orders will be available for pick-up at the brewery.

West Palm Beach Food Tours Box of Sunshine

Full of South Florida flavors and sunny vibes that will transport your friends, family or colleagues to The Palm Beaches. Essentially a Food Tour in a Box, filled with stories of each item, and the folks who made them along with a virtual Key Lime Pie Baking Class led by Food Network star, Jamal Lake. By purchasing a Box of Sunshine, you’ll be supporting six small Palm Beach County businesses. Price: $89 (includes domestic shipping). Visit westpalmbeachfoodtour.com/box-of-sunshine.