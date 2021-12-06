Miami, FL

The Ultimate 2021 South Florida Foodie Gift Guide

Best of South Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MALfj_0dFUXOF400
Fireman Derek's

Holiday gifting can be a chore. Luckily, if your friends and family are foodies, finding the perfect seasonal picks can make shopping so much easier.

If you're in South Florida and searching for ideas, try these local food-centric gifts for the home cook or foodie in. your life.

Fireman Derek's Bake Shop

Sweeten the deal this holiday season with Miami’s notorious treat emporium, Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop. Available for purchase via Goldbelly shipping nationwide, families celebrating together and from a distance can enjoy Fireman Derek’s pies such as Key Lime, Apple, Salted Caramel, Guavaberry, Pecan, and a variety of Cookies and Brownies. All confections are made-to-order, prepared under strict food safety protocol, and refrigerated to ensure safe consumption and timely delivery for your holiday plans. For locals, head to Fireman Derek’s – Wynwood is located at 2545 N. Miami Avenue; Telephone: (786) 703-3623; or Fireman Derek’s – Coconut Grove is located at 3435 Main Highway; Telephone: (786) 502-2396. Follow Fireman Derek’s on social media: @fdpies. To order online visit firemandereks.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hv8b7_0dFUXOF400
Photo courtesy of Eat Me Guilt Free

Eat Me Guilt Free's Festive AF Bundle

'Tis the season to indulge — and why not do it guilt free? This year, Miami-based Eat Me Guilt Free has baked up a trio of delicious gift ideas for anyone looking to indulge in their friends and family with some especially sweet treats. Just in time for sleigh bells and sweater weather, Eat Me Guilt Free launched its limited-edition “Festive AF Holiday Bundle,” perfect for anyone who adores sweets that they can feel good about putting into their bodies. Visit eatmeguiltfree.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pBmwZ_0dFUXOF400
Photo courtesy of Coquito Miami 305

A Bottle of Local Made Cocquito From Cocquito Miami 305

Celebrate Christmas with friends and family the Puerto Rican way — with a bottle of coquito. While there are tons of recipes online, and even more South Floridians selling their own version, you can find a little something extra with Cocquito Miami 305's variety of flavors. In addition to traditional Coquito, the company also makes a guava, cafe con leche, and milk-free vegan options. Visit coquitomiami305.com,

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pDbyq_0dFUXOF400
Salt & Straw

Salt & Straw

Salt & Straw's small-batch ice cream flavors are unique and exciting, making them the perfectly unique holiday gift for ice cream lovers. The family-owned brand offers various ways to gift the foodie in your life with a variety of different flavor packs. For a festive gift, Pints of the Moment features seasonal flavors, with the winter months embracing the spirit of the holidays; the Best Sellers Pack includes Salt & Straw’s cult classics; and Pick Your Pints Pack allows consumers to create their own curiously delicious combination. For holiday parties, the Party Pack includes a dozen single-serve cups. Priced between $60-$98+ shipping, the ice cream is shipped on dry ice, ensuring the freshest most delicious delivery. Orders can be placed online at saltandstraw.com/collections/shop-all.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RQbCt_0dFUXOF400
Photo courtesy of SOBE

The South Beach Wine & Food Festival

The South Beach Wine & Food Festival Holiday Online Auction is back November 22 and they have the perfect holiday gifts for your loved ones (or yourself)! From extravagant getaways to insider experiences and unique selections of rare wines, SOBEWFF has the ideal range of luxury goods to have everyone walking away as a winner! Eat your way through indulgent dishes from some of the finest restaurants around, book an aspirational dream getaway or satiate yourself with your favorite libations. The options are endless, but the chances are few. Interested in winning? Mark your calendars and be sure to place your bid between November 22-December 9. Let SOBEWFF® make you a winner this holiday season.

Yellow Green Farmers Market

Stroll through the holiday season at Yellow Green Farmers Market, South Florida’s most unique destination for foodies, families, and wellness enthusiasts alike. This one-of-a-kind market and entertainment hotspot is perfect for those looking to sample, shop, and dine. With more than 250 participating vendors including popular food, beverage and artisan small businesses like Volcanic Sweets, Ceviche Express, Red Hot Vintage, Blush + Wood, and many more, Yellow Green Farmers Market is the ultimate haven for all of your gift list needs. Guests can enjoy relaxed outdoor dining, both open-air and covered, inside one of the four gorgeous new tiki huts all festively decorated for the holidays. Under the blue skies or twinkly stars, guests can rock to live beats with stage-side entertainment as they search for the perfect gift for their loved ones. Yellow Green Farmers Market continues to cement its reputation as a must-try Mecca for food, drinks, leisure, and retail. YGFM is open every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. located at 3080 Sheridan Street in Hollywood. For more information visit ygfarmersmarket.com/market.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IMwM1_0dFUXOF400
Photo courtesy of Palm Beach City Tins

Palm Beach City Tins

Looking for a last-minute holiday gift idea or stocking stuffer which supports local businesses? Curated by West Palm Beach native Stefany Allongo, Palm Beach CityTins are filled with fashionable coasters from iconic, locally-owned Palm Beach County restaurants. Each tin also includes a playful spinner to make a game of "where should we eat out tonight?" so much fun. Palm Beach CityTins are $30 and contain over 20 coasters. In addition, patrons receive $10 off a minimum order of $25 dine-in (or $5 off $25 takeout) for participating restaurants include Josie's Ristorante, Amar Delray, Lynora's Boca Raton, Café Chardonnay, Death or Glory, Grandview Public Market, Café Chardonnay, Bimini Twist, Kapow!, Pistache, and more. Visit citytins.com/products/palm-beach-2021-22-restaurant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TzoHE_0dFUXOF400
Photo courtesy of Wynwood Brewing Co.

Wynwood Brewing Company

Sip your way through this holiday season with Wynwood Brewing Co.’s festive Coqui-To. With a unique twist on the classic Coquito, WBC pays homage to its founder’s Puerto Rican roots by pairing the classic beverage with an Imperial Milk Stout aged in rum barrels. This seasonal specialty is set to release on Dec. 18th, pre-orders are available - including gift boxes with a custom glass perfect as a gift or to keep all to yourself. Orders will be available for pick-up at the brewery.

West Palm Beach Food Tours Box of Sunshine

Full of South Florida flavors and sunny vibes that will transport your friends, family or colleagues to The Palm Beaches. Essentially a Food Tour in a Box, filled with stories of each item, and the folks who made them along with a virtual Key Lime Pie Baking Class led by Food Network star, Jamal Lake. By purchasing a Box of Sunshine, you’ll be supporting six small Palm Beach County businesses. Price: $89 (includes domestic shipping). Visit westpalmbeachfoodtour.com/box-of-sunshine.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
foodie gift guidemiami foodie2021 holiday gift guide

Comments / 0

Published by

Your source for food and beverage news in South Florida from Palm Beach to Miami.

Miami, FL
4234 followers

More from Best of South Florida

Plantation, FL

Tacocraft expands with fourth location in Plantation

Another well-known establishment has announced it's making the move to Plantation. South Florida's Handcrafted Hospitality will bring its Tacocraft Taqueria & Tequila Bar concept to Plantation Walk this winter. Slated to open January 2022, it will be the brand's fourth location.

Read full story
Miami, FL

The history behind Christmas coquito, where to find it in Miami, and how to make it yourself

Light-adorned trees, elves on shelves, mistletoe, holiday sugar cookies, caroling, and mulled wine. They all mean Christmas is here, and — in the U.S. especially — part of yearly ritual comes in the form of sipping eggnog. Creamy and boozy (or not) it's a holiday drink everyone can appreciate.

Read full story
3 comments
Coral Gables, FL

Find Venezuelan flavors at WellFed in Coral Gables

A new Venezuelan restaurant serving upscale fare has opened its doors in Coral Cables. Dubbed WellFed, the new eatery offers guests a casual atmosphere and elevated cuisine serving lunch and dinner Monday through Saturday.

Read full story
Florida State

Cafe Boulud's decadent truffle dinner is the perfect way to celebrate the holiday season in South Florida

This month, Café Boulud Palm Beach is toasting the start of season in South Florida with several special events —and lots of truffles. The perfect way to get any foodie into the holiday spirit, the restaurant will kick off with its 15th Annual Truffle Dinner and Truffle Luncheon, followed by a lineup of holiday dining experiences for both Christmas and New Year’s Eve.

Read full story
3 comments
Dania Beach, FL

Sprouts Farmers Market opens new concept store in Dania Beach

Sprouts Farmers Market has opened a new store in Dania Beach, and it's a healthy food fanatic paradise. Located at 150 South Compass Way, the new location is the first Sprouts in Florida to feature the specialty market’s updated design and layout.

Read full story
1 comments
Miami, FL

Miami's hottest new restaurant HaSalon is a Tel Aviv import

Miami's hottest new restaurant HaSalon may have been born in Tel Aviv, but it was made for the Magic City. At least according to Major Food Group — the restauranteurs behind NYC favorites Carbone and ZZ's Clam Bar — who announced earlier this month they'd be opening a Miami Beach outpost of the world-renowned restaurant originally founded by chef Eyal Shani.

Read full story
2 comments
Palm Beach County, FL

NYC's Carbone team is bringing Parm to Palm Beach County

Major Food Group, the well-known NYC-based restaurant group with a growing Miami presence, is expanding yet again — this time north to Palm Beach County. This month, restaurateurs Mario Carbone and Rich Torrisi announced they'd be taking Parm, their fast-casual take on Italian food, to South Florida. The concept currently has three locations including the original located off Mulberry Street in New York City's Little Italy, the Upper West Side, and one location in Central Valley, New York.

Read full story
Miami, FL

This popular UK seafood restaurant opens in Miami next week

A swanky, UK-based restaurant known as Sexy Fish is swimming into Miami later this month, and if the brand's London location is anything to go by, the Magic City can expect to have a glamorous new eatery to visit.

Read full story
1 comments
Palm Beach, FL

Nab tickets for these remaining events during next week's Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival

This month, the 14th annual Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival returns to West Palm Beach. The festivities will be kicking off Thursday, December 9 and run through Sunday, December 12th, offering area residents an intimate return to the annual festival. Held at a time when South Florida experiences its best weather of the year, the Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival celebrates food and drink with some of the world’s most renowned chefs, enjoyed in a variety of the resort’s most idyllic settings — an allure that keeps even the most discerning gourmands coming back each year to experience this palatable festival.

Read full story
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Find authentic, affordable Italian at Angelo Elia Pizza Bar & Tapas

Everyone know the idea behind the neighborhood Italian red sauce restaurant. Since you were old enough to twirl your own fork of marinara-drenched spaghetti they've been the ones doling out dishes from béchamel-bound lasagna and creamy bacon-flecked fettuccine Alfredo to eggplant parmigiana.

Read full story
Florida State

The best restaurants to celebrate National French Toast Day in South Florida

Love French toast? So does South Florida, and where there's endless brunch options, there are endless ways to indulge your sweet tooth with the favorite breakfast meal. Whether you’re looking for a simple french toast to cure your hangover, or an adventurous and unique take on the classic morning staple, there’s no shortage of options below.

Read full story
2 comments
Miami Beach, FL

Try this $1,000 cup of coffee at Coolman Coffeedan's Art Basel pop-up in Miami Beach

Immersive cartoon art, feel good vibes, and a $1,000 cup of coffee seem to be a thing during the 2021 Miami Art Week festival. This week, Danny "Coolman Coffeedan" Casale, a Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree and Los Angeles-based artist, has teamed up with Marcel Katz of The Art Plug and Superlost Coffee for a special Art Basel exhibit in Miami Beach.

Read full story
Florida State

Celebrate Christmas in Florida with the Miracle holiday pop-up bar in Delray Beach

The holiday season is upon us. And given what has transpired over the past year-plus, many of us are of a mind to make up for lost time by visiting with friends and family for a cup of cheer.

Read full story
2 comments
Miami, FL

A $1k wagyu steak is served with a show at this Miami Beach steakhouse

For better or worse, Miami has a long history as a party destination. With popular nightclubs like LIV and Story dominating the scene, there's no shortage of high-end nightlife destinations to show your wild side.

Read full story
8 comments
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Mitch's Downtown is the modern NYC-style deli Fort Lauderdale needs

Those who know Mitch's Westside Bagels in Weston can add newly-opened Mitch's Downtown in Fort Lauderdale to their bagel to-do list. And the story behind this New York-inspired deli is a heartwarming one just in time for the holidays.

Read full story
4 comments
Miami, FL

Miami's late-night cookie delivery service now in Broward County

Miami's favorite cookie delivery service, Night Owl Cookies, is heading north. Founded by Miami native Andrew Gonzalez in 2015, Night Owl Cookies is an American Dream success story for the first-generation Cuban-American. The business idea began as a way to offer hungry college students a late-night treat. The operation initially began in Gonzalez's parents' kitchen while he was attending his own college courses, and quickly became known across South Florida for the variety of unique flavors inspired by his culture, childhood, and trends.

Read full story
2 comments
Boca Raton, FL

Long Island-born Peter's Pizzeria heads for Boca Raton, Pompano Beach

For as long as he can remember, Peter Izzo has been passionate about making the best Italian-style New York pizza. At the age of 15, he began making pies out of his family’s home in Long Island, New York, learning the routine and skill to make the perfect pizza.

Read full story
1 comments
Miami Beach, FL

This new boozy ice cream cocktail can only be found at this Miami Beach restaurant for a limited time

Looking for an escape during the madness of Art Basel? Don't worry, because Don Papa Rum and Aubi + Ramsa have you covered. All you need to do is sneak away to The Standard Spa, Miami Beach for Sugarlandia, the ethereal home of the Filipino rum brand, to sip on a brand-new sorbet-infused sunset cocktail.

Read full story
1 comments
Miami, FL

Miami chef Timon Balloo will open The Katherine in Fort Lauderdale

Award-winning Miami chef Timon Balloo is taking his talents north to open his latest restaurant concept in Broward County. Balloo has long been an advocate of Florida cookery, taking home two major nominations in the food world including "The People’s Choice Best New Chef" by Food & Wine and "Best Chef: South" by the James Beard Foundation.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy