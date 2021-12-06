Tacocraft expands with fourth location in Plantation

Plantation, FL

Photo courtesy of Handcrafted Hospitality

Another well-known establishment has announced it's making the move to Plantation.

South Florida's Handcrafted Hospitality will bring its Tacocraft Taqueria & Tequila Bar concept to Plantation Walk this winter. Slated to open January 2022, it will be the brand's fourth location.

With established locations in downtown Fort Lauderdale, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, and South Miami, the opening of the new location is a next step for seasoned restaurateur and Handcrafted Hospitality founder Marc Falsetto, as well as partners Anthony Bruno, Pat Marzano, Dan Marino and Paul Castronova, the founders of Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L8AFu_0dFKFBq500
Photo courtesy of Handcrafted Hospitality

A local success story, the hospitality group boasts a portfolio of successful concepts in the South Florida dining scene including Pizza Craft, Henry’s Sandwich Station, and The Apothecary 330.

"The Plantation Walk development presented a natural opportunity to continue the expansion of Tacocraft in western Broward," says Falsetto. "I grew up close to the area so there is history for me and when we caught wind of the reconstruction of the space, we had to jump on the opportunity to bring our concept to Plantation."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21LUzw_0dFKFBq500
Photo courtesy of Handcrafted Hospitality

Located at 321 North University Drive in the heart of Plantation Walk – the city’s recently reconstructed luxury development for dining, shopping and socializing – the 4,000-square-foot space will be the largest location for the concept and the first to have both indoor and outdoor bars, as well as two patios.

Designed by P2 Design’s expert team, Tacocraft’s notorious energetic ambience will be displayed with a modern blend of décor including the concept’s iconic bright green accents, colorful works of hand selected art, woven light fixtures, and velvet seating.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xEHbx_0dFKFBq500
Photo courtesy of Handcrafted Hospitality

The lively atmosphere beckons guests to indulge in the eatery’s vibrant menu created by Robbyns Martinez, the corporate chef for Handcrafted Hospitality. The menu will offer an explosion of flavor with highlights including four specialty guacamoles plus a Guacamole Flight featuring the Classic, Tropical, Sweet Potato and Bacon & Corn guacamoles, raw bar offerings such as Tuna Poke Tacos, Ceviche Blanco and Wild Shrimp Aguachile and snacks like Oxtail Empanadas, Mexican Street Corn and the concept’s stack of Famous Ultimate Nachos.

Paying homage to some of the classics with a creative, unique twist, Tacocraft’s eclectic lineup of tacos includes Chicken Al Pastor – achiote marinade, charred pineapple, crispy kale, pickled red onion and avocado-tomatillo sauce; Carne Asada – grilled skirt steak, queso fresco, refried black beans, garlic chimichurri aioli and watercress; Korean Short Rib – sweet & spicy glaze, pickled cucumbers, Asian slaw, green onion and gochujang aioli; Key Lime Grouper – blackened grouper, jicama slaw, mango corn relish, avocado and key lime aioli; and Exotic Shroom – mushroom confit, roasted corn, cotija cheese, truffle crema, cilantro, amongst many others. In addition, guests can expect several fresh Ensaladas, entrée plates such as Red Mole Brick Chicken – Joyce Farms Heritage half chicken, achiote guajillo rub, red mole, heirloom tomato and cucumber salad; sizzling Fajitas and decadent desserts including Churro Ice Cream Sandwich, Tequila Caramel Flan and Tres Leches Bread Pudding.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Td4HH_0dFKFBq500
Photo courtesy of Handcrafted Hospitality

Sure to become a go-to imbibers’ paradise for locals and neighboring cities, Tacocraft boasts an impressive bar program featuring signature handcrafted margaritas including the Tacocraft Platinum – 818 Tequila, Grand Marnier, lime juice, agave nectar with a salt rim; Jalapeño Cucumber – 21 Seeds Cucumber Jalapeño, muddled jalapeños, fresh lime juice with a sugar rim; Passionfruit – Espolon Blanco, Anchos Reyes Chile, fresh lime juice, passion fruit and hibiscus; and Mango – Burrito Fiestero Mezcal, JF Haden’s Mango, agave nectar and fresh lime juice.

The restaurant will also offer an array of lively cocktails such as Tequila Mojito – Cazadores Blanco, La Pinta Pomegranate Liqueur, passion fruit puree, fresh lime juice and Hellfire bitters; Grilled Pineapple Old Fashioned – Papa’s Pilar Rum, Filthy Cherry syrup, muddled grilled pineapple, bitters and filthy cherry; Smoke in the Garden – Del Maguey Vida Mezcal, St. Germain, hibiscus syrup, fresh lime juice, muddled mint and a Mexican tajin rim; and Guava Mamma – Bacardi Rum, St. Germain, fresh lime juice and guava puree. There will also be a selection of on tap and canned cervezas and wines available.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SdFVq_0dFKFBq500
Photo courtesy of Handcrafted Hospitality

Tacocraft. 321 North University Drive at Plantation Walk; tacocraft.com.

