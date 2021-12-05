Find Venezuelan flavors at WellFed in Coral Gables

Photo courtesy of WellFed

A new Venezuelan restaurant serving upscale fare has opened its doors in Coral Cables.

Dubbed WellFed, the new eatery offers guests a casual atmosphere and elevated cuisine serving lunch and dinner Monday through Saturday.

A native Venezuelan, executive chef Federico Tischler’s culinary passion has led him on a mission to change the perception of Venezuelan cuisine in the United States. He now looks to Miami as the heart of Latin America in the U.S., and chose Coral Gables to offer area residents the vibrant colors, ingredients, aromas, flavors, and culture of his home country.

Tischler began his culinary journey 25 years ago, learning to cook alongside his Italian grandmother. He understood at an early age the importance of eating well and making memories at the family table. He continued his training in the United Kingdom and France, later returning to Venezuela to connect more deeply with his heritage, working with local producers to rescue the recipes and techniques of Venezuelan gastronomy.

Photo courtesy of WellFed

After moving to the U.S. in 2014, he opened Alma Cocina Latina, a Venezuelan concept restaurant in Baltimore, Maryland, which received rave reviews from the community and became a well-loved staple in the Baltimore dining scene. He left Alma Cocina Latina to continue his mission to bring Venezuelan flavors to new diners and opened White Envelope, a wildly popular arepa concept. Its moniker being a clever reference to an arepa filled with various ingredients.

Today, Tischler continues his exploration of Venezuelan flavors at WellFed with a menu that showcases the variety of techniques and flavor combinations present in a variety of national dishes.

To start, guests can enjoy a White Fish Ceviche with soursop leche de tigre, yucca and fresh corn; or the Rompe Colchon, a traditional Venezuelan beach seafood cocktail of clams, mussels, shrimp, and calamari marinated in spicy orange and tomato sauce. WellFed offers more than a dozen main dishes, all of which expertly communicate unique cooking methods and the connection between land, sea, and air apparent in Venezuelan cooking.

Photo courtesy of WellFed

The Swordfish Escabeche is a traditional fisherman’s preparation of soft pickled and fried swordfish with seasonal vegetables and served with basmati rice. The Yellow Curry & Coconut Milk Glazed Lamb put Tischler’s talents on full display, featuring a soft, unctuous braised lamb shank topped with rich sauce and served with basmati rice, greens, and caramelized plantain. Carnivores will love the Guava BBQ Pork Ribs served with fresh corn pudding, deep-fried green tomatoes, and pickled chayote squash.

WellFed also offers a selection of sweets, including desserts like traditional Maria Luisa Cake with vanilla-goat cheese pastry cream; house-made Dulce de Leche & Coconut Alfajores; and Soursop Merengon with White Chocolate.

Guests can also enjoy six fresh-made smoothies featuring some of the best produce cultivated in the tropics, including bananas, mango, peaches, and blueberries with additions like bee pollen and spirulina available for an extra healthy boost.

During Happy Hour, WellFed offers a selection of shareable snacks including Trio of Mini Arepas, blood sausage, chicharrón and beets; Crispy Puffed Chicharrón Bowl; Ham & Chicken Croquettes; Homemade Venezuelan Corn Empanadas; Fresh Sardines Paté; and Toasted Venzuelan Cassava Bread served with a creamy black bean and coconut butter.

Photo courtesy of WellFed

Beverages include draft and bottled beers; wines by the glass; Aperol Spritz; sangrias for the table; and smoothies for those not imbibing.

WellFed is also a hybrid market, offering prepared-foods that are packaged and made-in-house, with a number of Venezuelan staples including arepas, empanadas, sausages, soups, sauces, and other provisions. Items, including Guava Aji Dulce Hot Sauce, Cazon Stew with Creole Sofrito , and Pre-Cooked Tequenos, can be purchased either in person at the restaurant or ordered in advance online for pick-up in person.