This popular UK seafood restaurant opens in Miami next week

Photo courtesy of Caprice Holdings

A swanky, UK-based restaurant known as Sexy Fish is swimming into Miami later this month, and if the brand's London location is anything to go by, the Magic City can expect to have a glamorous new eatery to visit.

Set to open Saturday, December 11 at 1001 South Miami Ave., in Brickell, the establishment will stand as the first Sexy Fish location to hit U.S. soil. Hailing from Mayfair, London, the restaurant is considered one of the go-to spots in England's capital to spot celebrities (think past visitors the likes of musicians and actors including Katy Perry, Johnny Depp, and Lindsey Lohan, among others).

Photo courtesy of Caprice Holdings

Best known in London for its "wow" factor, the new Miami restaurant will feature 10 Damien Hirst pieces, upscale Japanese cuisine, and — according to its founders — one of the largest selections of Dom Pérignon in the United States.

Sexy Fish, which opened in 2015 in Berkeley Square, is the brainchild of Richard Caring, a British businessman and restaurateur who stands as chairman of Caprice Holdings, which operates The Ivy chain of restaurants alongside a number of London’s most well-known private dining members' clubs. Caring is also a major shareholder in Soho House group.

Photo courtesy of Caprice Holdings

Sexy Fish was originally slated to debut in September 2020, but the launch was delayed due to the pandemic. Now, when it opens next weekend, the restaurant will be one of the most decadent spots to eat in Miami.

The menu will serve a Japanese-influenced menu created by chef Bjoern Weissgerber, a chef who earned his first Michelin star at the age of 27, and has helmed the kitchen at Zuma Miami since it opened in 2010. Dishes are inspired by the seas of Asia, with a focus on Japan, and will feature a number of eye-catching popular dishes from its original sister location.

Photo courtesy of Caprice Holdings

That includes the Duck Salad, a gold-embossed Chilean Sea Bass, Smoked Tuna Belly, Crab and Bone Marrow, Crispy Eringi Mushroom, and probably one of the best cheesecakes you'll ever taste. Expect to also find a variety of new dishes and seasonally-inspired flavors overseen by Weissgerber.

For the bubbly imbibers, there's big news. In addition to its high-end menu, Sexy Fish Miami's creators say it will also boast one of the largest selections of Dom Pérignon in the U.S., alongside a wine menu that includes Opus One offerings.

Photo courtesy of Caprice Holdings

More into the craft cocktails? Find ones with fun and flirty names like the Faith in Paloma, Pornstar, and Son of Gibraltar. Plus, it’ll offer entertainment and DJ’s will be well into the night.

Designed by London-based Martin Brudnizki Design Studio , the look and feel of Sexy Fish Miami will be glamorous and opulent. The decor is set to surprise guests with an incredible collection of 10 works by British contemporary artist Damien Hirst , as well as an installation by architect Frank Gehry comprised of 26 fish lamps, a ceiling adorned with gold, and a fish tank housing live coral and tropical fish.