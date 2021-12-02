Nab tickets for these remaining events during next week's Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival

This month, the 14th annual Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival returns to West Palm Beach.
The festivities will be kicking off Thursday, December 9 and run through Sunday, December 12th, offering area residents an intimate return to the annual festival. Held at a time when South Florida experiences its best weather of the year, the Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival celebrates food and drink with some of the world’s most renowned chefs, enjoyed in a variety of the resort’s most idyllic settings — an allure that keeps even the most discerning gourmands coming back each year to experience this palatable festival.
This year, the four-day lineup includes a brand new list of star-studded celebrity chef events aimed at social distancing and safety. Next week, over 20 events will be offered — more than ever before —including several that are new to the fest this year, says event founder David Sabin.
Highlighted events include “Dinner at Tropical Smokehouse” on Friday, December 10 and “Bubbles & Bites: A Yacht Rock Experience” on Saturday, December 11.
With the event only a few days away, attendees can still nab remaining tickets for several events:
- Thursday, December 9 at 7 p.m. “SUSTAIN” at PB Catch Seafood & Raw Bar with Chefs Brad Kilgore, Mike Lata, Giorgio Rapicavoli along with Aaron Black
- Friday, December 10 at 12 p.m. “Lunch with Friends” at Meat Market with Chefs Joe Flamm, David Rose, Jonathon Sawyer along with Sean Brasel
- Saturday, December 11
- 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. “Book Reading & Signing with Maneet Chauhan” at Rohi’s Readery
- Noon “Lunch with Tony & Frank” at Café Chardonnay with Chefs Frank Eucalitto and Tony Mantuano
- Sunday, December 12 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. “PBFWF at Rosemary Square” featuring an all-day series of family-friendly culinary experiences
For more details about individual events, participating chefs, or to purchase tickets visit pbfoodwinefest.com. For daily updates, follow the festival on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook
