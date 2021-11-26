Miami, FL

Miami's late-night cookie delivery service now in Broward County

Best of South Florida

Miami's favorite cookie delivery service, Night Owl Cookies, is heading north.

Founded by Miami native Andrew Gonzalez in 2015, Night Owl Cookies is an American Dream success story for the first-generation Cuban-American. The business idea began as a way to offer hungry college students a late-night treat. The operation initially began in Gonzalez's parents' kitchen while he was attending his own college courses, and quickly became known across South Florida for the variety of unique flavors inspired by his culture, childhood, and trends.

Night Owl opened its first brick-and-mortar location a year later in Miami not far from the hundreds of college students that stood as the young entrepreneur's first customers with a store just steps away from Florida International University.

Now — five years and multiple locations later — Night Owl Cookies can be found across South Florida in Wynwood, the Miami Design District, North Miami, and the recent opening of the brand's first Broward County storefront.

That means residents across the Broward County area can order Night Owl Cookes as late as 2 a.m. during the week — and 3 a.m. on weekend nights — by stopping by the store or choosing a third-party home delivery service.

Favorite menu items continue to be Night Owl Cookies' Ave Maria, a guava cookie dough mixed with white chocolate chips and topped with crumbled Maria cookies, chunks of guava, and a cream cheese icing. Or try the Cookie Shots, four chocolate chip cookies baked into the shape of a shot glass that is perfect for filling with milk — or any beverage of your choice.

"I’m so excited to finally open our doors in Broward after what has been a two year journey with several delays due to COVID," Gonzalez shares. "It's wild to think what felt like only a dream a few years ago has grown into something so special. I can’t wait to bring a bit of the 305 to the 954."

Over the next year, Gonzalez’s goal is to open five additional Night Owl Cookie locations throughout the state, as well as expand into other major cities outside of Florida.

"As we’ve grown, we’ve listened to guests and where they want us to open next. We receive dozens of comments and emails weekly asking us to open in their cities because they’ve tried our cookies during a trip to Miami or came across our Instagram," adds Gonzalez.

Night Owl Cookies. 217 N Hiatus Rd., Pembroke Pines; open Sunday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 3 a.m. For more information about Night Owl Cookies visit nightowlcookie.com or follow Night Owl Cookies on Instagram at @NightOwlCookies, Facebook.com/NightOwlCookies, or TikTok at @NightOwlCookies.

