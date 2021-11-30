The best restaurants to celebrate National French Toast Day in South Florida

Love French toast? So does South Florida, and where there's endless brunch options, there are endless ways to indulge your sweet tooth with the favorite breakfast meal.

Whether you’re looking for a simple french toast to cure your hangover, or an adventurous and unique take on the classic morning staple, there’s no shortage of options below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O0p7G_0d7GLh8400
Cafe Demetrio

French Toast Sliders at Cafe Demetrio

Forget standard slices. The French Toast at Cafe Demtrio in Coral Gables offers up a trio of slider-stye toasts — each with its own pile of fresh fruit topping — to help you get your breakfast on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ADal6_0d7GLh8400
B Bistro + Bakery

Fancy Croissant French Toast at B Bistro + Bakery

What better way to make French Toast than with French croissants in place of bread? That's exactly how you'll find it at this Brickell eatery come Sunday brunch. At B Bistro + Bakery, they serve up slices of the house-made croissant loaf topped with a vanilla pastry cream and warm berry compote for a very Paris-appropriate take on French Toast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27vDV6_0d7GLh8400
Café Americano

Enjoy French Toast All Day Long at Cafe Americano

Visit Café Americano, located at Hotel Victor and Redbury Hotel in Miami Beach, enjoy American brunch classics and comfort food with a Latin twist. Open for brunch 7 days a week, Cafe Americano offers guests a beautifully crafted blend of a breakfast and dessert favorite with the Carrot Cake French Toast ($17) and the Classic French Toast ($15).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WrYCC_0d7GLh8400
Shooters Waterfront

Classic French Toast by the Water at Shooters Waterfront

Every Saturday and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., escape to Fort Lauderdale’s most scenic waterfront brunch at Shooters Waterfront. Located at 3033 NE 32nd Ave., the waterfront restaurant's brunch features a Challah French Toast ($14) that offers a welcome departure from the standard white bread route.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uaEU7_0d7GLh8400
Pinch Kitchen & Bar

Sublimely Stuffed French Toast at Pinch Kitchen & Bar

The French Toast at Pinch Kitchen & Bar comes stuffed. Fresh and fluffy house-made brioche bread is stuffed at the center with a creamy, runny guava-and-cream cheese filling that oozes from the center as you slice in. The best part, however, just might be the guava-infused maple syrup that comes in a convenient pour-your-own mini glass pitcher.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U2hpM_0d7GLh8400
Unit B Eatery + Spirits

Sweet and Spice and Everything Nice at Unit B Eatery + Spirits

On Sunday, from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Unit B Eatery + Spirits located at 610 SW 145th Terrace in Pembroke Pines is the perfect place for guests to experience new and vivid flavors. Their Crunchy Spiced French Toast ($16) is the ultimate fusion of crunch, spice, and sweet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oUwv9_0d7GLh8400
Quarterdeck

Family-Friendly French Toast at Quarterdeck

Quarterdeck’s 17th Street, Davie, and Sawgrass locations are taking Sunday Funday to the next level with a new delicious brunch menu offered all weekend from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Guests can relish in Quarterdeck’s classic French Toast ($10) and enjoy a family (and dog)-friendly environment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4McQtn_0d7GLh8400
Photo courtesy of Ornos

Greek Fusion at Estiatorio Ornos

Estiatorio Ornos’ brunch brings that Greek lively spirit into South Florida. Offered every Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m., guests can revel in the Mykonos-inspired atmosphere and a plate of their honey- and nut-rich Baklava French Toast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tv9nx_0d7GLh8400
Beach Bar

Berry Perfect French Toast at Beach Bar at Newport Pier

Beach Bar at Newport Pier is welcoming guests to its waterfront brunch with panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean located at 16501 Collins Avenue in Sunny Isle Beach. Pair that view with a beautiful plate of their berry compote-topped Brioche French Toast for a decadent and satisfying start to the day.

