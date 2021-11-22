Miami Beach, FL

This new boozy ice cream cocktail can only be found at this Miami Beach restaurant for a limited time

Lido Bayside Grill

Looking for an escape during the madness of Art Basel? Don't worry, because Don Papa Rum and Aubi + Ramsa have you covered.

All you need to do is sneak away to The Standard Spa, Miami Beach for Sugarlandia, the ethereal home of the Filipino rum brand, to sip on a brand-new sorbet-infused sunset cocktail.

This month, Don Papa has teamed-up with Miami-based boozy ice cream brand, Aubi + Ramsa, to create the ultimate rum-infused mango sorbet, which is available for guests and locals alike in the hotel’s lobby.

The sorbet is also a key ingredient in Don Papa’s official Golden Hour cocktail available at the Lido Bayside Grill all week long for a reprieve from Basel. The delicious libation is made with Don Papa Rum, mango nectar, ginger beer, bitters, and a scoop of the rum-infused Don Papa x Aubi + Ramsa sorbet for a truly epic treat.

Selling for $15, the Golden Hour will be available exclusively at Lido Bayside Grill at The Standard Miami Beach through December 5 — so run, don't walk to snag a taste of this delicious frozen drink before it's gone.

A premium aged, single-island rum from the Philippines, Don Papa Rum is created on the foothills of the active volcano, Mt. Kanlaon, where sugar cane is milled to produce sweet, rich molasses. After harvest, fermentation, and distillation, Don Papa Rum is blended by the distillery's master blender before coming together in an alchemy of magic in a bottle. The rum is available for purchase online.

As an added perk, hotel guests staying throughout Art Basel week will receive a curated Don Papa Rum gift bag, which includes a mini bottle of the brand’s 7 Year Old Rum, a flask and portable fan to beat the Miami heat. 

