Healthy eatery Coolgreens now open in Delray Beach

Image courtesy of Coolgreens

Coolgreens has brought its flavorful, healthy, fast-casual fare to Delray Beach with the official grand opening of its newest location this week.

Located at 1841 S. Federal Hwy. Ste. 400, in Delray Beach, the new 1,500-square-foot restaurant will offer the brand's chef-inspired menu of signature salads, wraps, grain and açaí bowls, and sandwiches to Palm Beach County.

Founded in 2009, Coolgreens currently has 11 corporate and franchise fast-casual restaurants in Oklahoma, Texas, Nebraska, and Florida. The brand also offers franchising opportunities through its CoolgreensMarket, a smart refrigerator that enables consumers to grab healthy, chef-inspired meals on-the-go as well as through virtual/ghost kitchens. It’s placed in areas like hospitals, college campuses, residential high-rises, and more.

Coolgreens is a healthy lifestyle eatery committed to making the communities it serves a better place to live by creating healthy, fresh, made-to-order creations. The menu caters to a variety of lifestyles and diets, featuring signature salads, wraps, grain bowls, and sandwiches. Expect to dig into the eatery’s signature salads like the Harvest, Chipotle Ranch, and Southwest. Gluten free, vegan, and vegetarian options are available, as well.

Coolgreens CEO Robert Lee has an aggressive growth plan across South Florida as the company prepares for major expansion in the Sunshine State, starting with locations in Miami, Coral Springs, and now Delray Beach.

“We’re thrilled to officially open our doors to everyone in South Florida,” said Coolgreens president and chief operating officer Todd Madlener. “We’ve hired an incredible team to help us fuel Delray Beach with fresh food and we look forward to building relationships within the community to serve and educate on the benefits of healthy living. We invite everyone in the area to join us in celebrating."

Interested in operating your own Coolgreens? The gross startup costs ranges between $374,000 and $425,000, Carson said, including franchise fees, royalties, marketing and more. Coolgreens recommends end cap sites around 1,800 to 2,400 square feet with patio space. It also recommends placing the restaurants in power centers with big box anchors such as a grocer, Walmart or Target. Carson recommends franchisees have liquidity of between $75,000 and $100,000. For more information on Coolgreens’ franchising opportunities, visit franchise.coolgreens.com.

Coolgreens was named one of FastCasual’s 2021 Top 100 Movers & Shakers and one of USA Today’s Best Airport Grab-And-Go Dining destinations. In addition, a new streamlined store design allows for expedited service time along with indoor and outdoor seating capacity.

Coolgreens. 1841 S. Federal Hwy. Ste. 400, Delray Beach; open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.; visit coolgreens.com.