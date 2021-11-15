West Palm Beach, FL

Mama Bella Gourmet Market & Cafe opens in West Palm Beach

Best of South Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15BWn3_0cxcpUpj00
Photo courtesy of Mama Bella Gourmet Market & Cafe

A new gourmet European-inspired gourmet market has opened in West Palm Beach.

Mama Bella Gourmet Market & Café recently celebrated its grand opening at 518 S. Dixie Highway in the city's downtown area.

Named after owner/developer Vladimir Fulman’s mother, Mama Bella, the 75-seat, 3,750-square foot culinary emporium is a curated collection for some of the world’s finest gourmet foods, spices, and imported artisanal cuisine and ingredients.

Mama Bella also features a contemporary café and bar, European-inspired gourmet market and deli, selection of international wines, in-house specialty stone pizzas, and an airy alfresco patio. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Azdt2_0cxcpUpj00
Photo courtesy of Mama Bella Gourmet Market & Cafe

“We wanted to bring something new and uniquely European to West Palm Beach,” said Fulman, owner of Mama Bella. “Like our city’s diverse neighborhoods, we want to celebrate ethnic diversity in every bite at Mama Bella.”  

The full-service European-inspired market and scratch kitchen rolls out a rotating menu featuring counter-service with an emphasis on global cuisine including Italian, Russian, and coastal Mediterranean.

Highlights include chicken croquettes, beef and mint cabbage rolls, and veal-and-beef meatballs. Dine-in and carryout options are plentiful, and include cured meats and salumi, artisan cheeses, seafood, chicken, as well as salad and soup options, homemade pasta, and sumptuous desserts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YUgUc_0cxcpUpj00
Photo courtesy of Mama Bella Gourmet Market & Cafe

In addition, Mama Bella’s sun-splashed café and bar is the perfect spot to convene over coffee or energy smoothies and a protein-packed power breakfast, including fork-tender eggs Benedict, vanilla brioche French toast, and fluffy pancakes, as well bespoke omelets, smoked salmon sandwiches, and a variety of Danish, muffins, and bagels.

Diners can grab a sub or sandwich during lunch service including hot and cold creations like Mama’s Meatball Special, Rueben, or BLTA (thick-cut bacon, lettuce, beefsteak tomato, and smashed avocado on 7-grain bread). Dinner features culinary classics like Beef Stroganoff, Chicken Kiev, Spaghetti & Meatballs, and Vegetarian Lasagna.

The stunning wine room touts over 100+ national and international wines and champagne, featuring classic and lesser-known varietals from Italy, France, Greece, Israel, and Lithuania. Akin to the wine room, visitors can stock up on to-go essentials and tasty snacks, all which feature a transcontinental twist.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N88fA_0cxcpUpj00
Photo courtesy of Mama Bella Gourmet Market & Cafe

Mama Bella Gourmet Restaurant is located at 518 S. Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach. For more information, visit mamabellacafe.com or call 561-599-5500. Hours are Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Like them on Facebook or find them on Instagram at @mamabellagourmetmarket.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 4

Published by

Your source for food and beverage news in South Florida from Palm Beach and Broward to Miami.

Miami, FL
3915 followers

More from Best of South Florida

Doral, FL

World Famous House of Mac launches at The Doral Yard

The Doral Yard is now home to a new location for World Famous House of Mac. Beginning this week, visitors of The Doral Yard can find their favorite mac-n-cheese dishes like buffalo chicken made with five different kinds of cheese, pizza mac n’ cheese or jerk chicken (or shrimp) mac n’ cheese.

Read full story
Jupiter, FL

The Sims House brings a unique historical dining venue to Jupiter

While it might look like just another Old Florida home from the outside, the house at 322 Center Street in Jupiter is anything but ordinary. Built in 1924, today it stands as an important piece of South Florida history, a historical property once home to Eli and Essie Sims — daughter to Jupiter's first female postmaster Ethel Sims and South Florida pioneer Charlie Pierce.

Read full story
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Pizza Craft's brunch is an Italian-loving foodie's dream in Fort Lauderdale

Since opening in 2015, Pizza Craft Pizzeria in Fort Lauderdale continues to be one of those spots locals flock to for pizza, pasta, and some seriously crafty handcrafted libations.

Read full story
1 comments
Miami, FL

This "Festive AF" bundle from Eat Me Guilt Free is the perfect holiday gift for the foodie in your life

'Tis the season to indulge — and why not do it guilt free?. This year, Miami-based Eat Me Guilt Free has baked up a trio of delicious gift ideas for anyone looking to indulge in their friends and family with some especially sweet treats.

Read full story
Homestead, FL

Miami's South Tip hemp farm opens CBD retail store in Homestead

If you like shopping locally, a Homestead-based hemp farm is offering a unique South Florida first: a chance to buy your CBD products directly from the source. Later this month, one of Florida's first hemp farms will open its own retail shop where customers can purchase a variety of the company's Florida-grown and produced CBD, CBG, CBN, and D8 products.

Read full story
1 comments
Delray Beach, FL

New Haven's Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana is coming to Delray Beach, Plantation

Photo courtesy of Frank Pepe's Pizzeria Napoletana. If you're from the New England area and love apizza, you'll be excited to learn one of Connecticut's favorite coal-fired pie shops is headed for South Florida.

Read full story
11 comments
Delray Beach, FL

Healthy eatery Coolgreens now open in Delray Beach

Coolgreens has brought its flavorful, healthy, fast-casual fare to Delray Beach with the official grand opening of its newest location this week. Located at 1841 S. Federal Hwy. Ste. 400, in Delray Beach, the new 1,500-square-foot restaurant will offer the brand's chef-inspired menu of signature salads, wraps, grain and açaí bowls, and sandwiches to Palm Beach County.

Read full story
Deerfield Beach, FL

Oceans 234 celebrates 20 years in Deerfield Beach with these drool-worthy new dishes

On the cusp of its 20th anniversary, longtime Deerfield Beach favorite, Oceans 234, has some big news to announce. Since owner/operator Danielle Rosse opened the waterfront gem, it has drawn vociferous praise for its contemporary American, seafood-centric menu, and buzzy bar as much as it has for its unbeatable oceanfront location, complete with sweeping views of the city’s iconic pier.

Read full story
2 comments
Palm Beach Gardens, FL

Miller's Ale House opens 57th restaurant in Palm Beach Gardens

Miller's Ale House kicked of this week with a historic milestone. The Florida-based sports-themed restaurant and bar opened its newest Florida location in Palm Beach Gardens today, Monday, November 15, at 5430 Donald Ross Road in the Alton Town Shopping Center.

Read full story
Palm Beach, FL

Celebrate Thanksgiving with a 3-course meal at Cafe Boulud

Nothing conjures images of the holiday season quite like gathering around the table with family and friends to celebrate a magnificent meal. But if long hours spent cooking and cleaning to produce said meal sounds less appetizing, there is always the option to take the party to your favorite restaurant — and in the hands of the professionals.

Read full story
Miami, FL

Andean-inspired Wayku offers beautiful, epic dishes in the heart of Wynwood

If you've never expereinced the flavors of Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Venezuela under one roof, look no further than Wynwood. Earlier this year, Diego D’Alvia — restaurateur and owner of La Morocho and Rex Best Chivito in Town in Buenos Aires — debuted his first stateside concept with Wayku Restaurant & Bar. A gastronomic experience of Latin fusion, here executive chef Matteo Gritti fuses his innovative cooking style to fuse traditional Andean fare with new modern techniques for a unique, borderless cuisine.

Read full story
Florida State

South Florida's Odd Breed Wild Ales to release GABF gold medal winning beer during 4-year anniversary celebration

A local South Florida brewery specializing in artisan wild ales and lagers was awarded a gold medal at the 2021 Great American Beer Festival (GABF) competition. This year, Odd Breed Wild Ales in Pompano Beach took home one of the industry's most coveted awards, presented by the Brewers Association. The best beers in 97 beer categories covering 175 different beer styles (including subcategories) were awarded gold, silver, and bronze medals at a ceremony at the Bellco Theatre in Denver on Friday, September 10, during the annual Craft Brewers Conference.

Read full story
Miami-dade County, FL

DJ Khaled just launched his own chicken wing restaurant and, yes, it’s “da best”

If you've ever wondered who DJ Khaled is — or what he does — wonder no more. For over two decades, Khalid Mohammed Khaled has been known as hip hop record producer. Born in Louisiana, he came on the scene in the 90s as a DJ for radio station 99 Jamz, rising to fame after joining the Terror Squad as a DJ for the group's live performances.

Read full story
30 comments
Miami, FL

Barcelona's Two Schmucks takes over Sweet Liberty this weekend

This weekend, you won't need a plane ticket to Barcelona to check out one of the city's best bars. On Sunday, November 14, from 8 p.m. to midnight, the Spain-based bar that opened in 2017 is coming to Miami. Two Schmucks will be taking over Sweet Liberty, bringing its "Five-Star Dive Bar" concept to the beloved Miami Beach bar.

Read full story
Miami, FL

'Beyond Monet' immersive art exhibit is coming to Miami

If you've ever dreamed of floating alongside Claude Monet's famous Water Lilies, wandering amid the his fields of Poppies, or capturing the colors of one of his sunsets — you'll soon be able to do just that.

Read full story
1 comments
Miami, FL

Carrot Express Brickell opens with breakfast all day and free carrot cake

Miami’s deep-rooted health conscious eatery, Carrot Express, is expanding once more — and will soon be serving an all-new breakfast menu. Now with ten locations in South Florida, the nutritious based eatery is opening its doors in Brickell on Friday, November 12, located inside the Sabadell Financial Center.

Read full story
Miami, FL

This Tipsy Flamingo cocktail is pastelito de guayaba in a glass

If you love pastelito de guayaba, then you'll love this cocktail at the new Tipsy Flamingo in Downtown Miami. Dubbed “My English is Not Very Good Looking” the drink is a liquid version of the dessert in a glass. It’s just one of several fun and quirky cocktails served up at the newest venue from Last Call Hospitality Group, the team behind Redbar in Brickell and Sweet Caroline Karaoke Bar.

Read full story
Florida State

Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cake Ice Cream is a thing, and it's only available at Walmart for a limited time

Christmas isn't here yet, but a holiday-themed treat has arrived on store shelves to get you in the caroling mood. This year, not many foodie finds will say "Merry Christmas" quite like Little Debbie's new Christmas Tree Cakes ice cream.

Read full story
4 comments
Miami, FL

Rome's slice shop Bonci brings authentic Italian pizza to Miami

If you love authentic Italian pizza, then you'll love this new Miami slice spot. Hailed as the “Michelangelo of Pizza,” chef Gabriele Bonci and his team have arrived in Miami to open Bonci Pizza in Wynwood. The chef’s famous creations from his landmark "pizzarium" eatery in Rome were known by the late Anthony Bourdain as, “amazing, amazing, amazing!”

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy