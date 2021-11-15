Mama Bella Gourmet Market & Cafe opens in West Palm Beach

Photo courtesy of Mama Bella Gourmet Market & Cafe

A new gourmet European-inspired gourmet market has opened in West Palm Beach.

Mama Bella Gourmet Market & Café recently celebrated its grand opening at 518 S. Dixie Highway in the city's downtown area.

Named after owner/developer Vladimir Fulman’s mother, Mama Bella, the 75-seat, 3,750-square foot culinary emporium is a curated collection for some of the world’s finest gourmet foods, spices, and imported artisanal cuisine and ingredients.

Mama Bella also features a contemporary café and bar, European-inspired gourmet market and deli, selection of international wines, in-house specialty stone pizzas, and an airy alfresco patio.

Photo courtesy of Mama Bella Gourmet Market & Cafe

“We wanted to bring something new and uniquely European to West Palm Beach,” said Fulman, owner of Mama Bella. “Like our city’s diverse neighborhoods, we want to celebrate ethnic diversity in every bite at Mama Bella.”

The full-service European-inspired market and scratch kitchen rolls out a rotating menu featuring counter-service with an emphasis on global cuisine including Italian, Russian, and coastal Mediterranean.

Highlights include chicken croquettes, beef and mint cabbage rolls, and veal-and-beef meatballs. Dine-in and carryout options are plentiful, and include cured meats and salumi, artisan cheeses, seafood, chicken, as well as salad and soup options, homemade pasta, and sumptuous desserts.

Photo courtesy of Mama Bella Gourmet Market & Cafe

In addition, Mama Bella’s sun-splashed café and bar is the perfect spot to convene over coffee or energy smoothies and a protein-packed power breakfast, including fork-tender eggs Benedict, vanilla brioche French toast, and fluffy pancakes, as well bespoke omelets, smoked salmon sandwiches, and a variety of Danish, muffins, and bagels.

Diners can grab a sub or sandwich during lunch service including hot and cold creations like Mama’s Meatball Special, Rueben, or BLTA (thick-cut bacon, lettuce, beefsteak tomato, and smashed avocado on 7-grain bread). Dinner features culinary classics like Beef Stroganoff, Chicken Kiev, Spaghetti & Meatballs, and Vegetarian Lasagna.

The stunning wine room touts over 100+ national and international wines and champagne, featuring classic and lesser-known varietals from Italy, France, Greece, Israel, and Lithuania. Akin to the wine room, visitors can stock up on to-go essentials and tasty snacks, all which feature a transcontinental twist.

Photo courtesy of Mama Bella Gourmet Market & Cafe

Mama Bella Gourmet Restaurant is located at 518 S. Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach. For more information, visit mamabellacafe.com or call 561-599-5500. Hours are Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Like them on Facebook or find them on Instagram at @mamabellagourmetmarket.