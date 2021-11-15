Oceans 234 celebrates 20 years in Deerfield Beach with these drool-worthy new dishes

Oceans 234

On the cusp of its 20th anniversary, longtime Deerfield Beach favorite, Oceans 234, has some big news to announce.

Since owner/operator Danielle Rosse opened the waterfront gem, it has drawn vociferous praise for its contemporary American, seafood-centric menu, and buzzy bar as much as it has for its unbeatable oceanfront location, complete with sweeping views of the city’s iconic pier.

Currently in its 19th year and looking forward to celebrating two decades in South Florida in 2022, Oceans 234 is also welcoming a talented new chef to helm its seafood-centric menu with number of delicious new menu items that are both progressive and familiar.

Oceans 234

“Not many restaurants make it to the 20-year mark; we are truly blessed,” says Rosse, a keen operator who opened the restaurant at the age of 22 who then went on to renovate it and relaunch it after a $2 million renovation. “The last year and a half were particularly challenging and we cannot thank our guests, and our team, for helping see us through. It’s exciting, after being in ‘survival mode’ for so long, to be able to embrace positive change and give our fans and friends something new to enjoy. I’m thrilled to have a new chef in the kitchen.”

This month, the team welcomes executive chef Nicole Fey, a talented young toque born and raised in the Sunshine State but also well-versed in New England cuisine with both hints of Cajun culture — the benefits of a formal education overseas and her upbringing.

Oceans 234

At Oceans 234, Fey — who spent time in some of South Florida's most lauded kitchens including Max’s Harvest and Grato in Palm Beach County — will bring an international flair deeply rooted in a farm-to-table philosophy.

“Often I find myself reverse engineering a dish,” says Fey. “I will start with the vegetable and then work backwards to the protein. It might be counterintuitive for some but for me it’s my way in on a dish I’m creating.”

The new dishes will include a seasonal hummus starter, currently roasted carrot hummus cut with chipotle and harissa and feta, served with crudite and warm pita; a harvest salad of roasted butternut squash, dried cranberries, crispy red quinoa and goat cheese on mixed greens tossed with mustard vinaigrette; grilled octopus served with chunks of dried chorizo, fried olives, roasted potatoes and fennel, dressed with herb oil; Ora King salmon, seared to perfection and served on a silky bed of cauliflower puree with roasted Brussels sprouts and drizzled with a pomegranate reduction; the Member’s Only sushi roll, part of the restaurant’s raw bar options – spicy tuna and hamachi topped with salmon, wasabi pea dust and truffle aioli; a short rib “Osso Bucco” served with marrow bone, toast points, parmesan polenta and orange-glazed carrots; and an ever-changing seasonal bread pudding, currently apple-cinnamon-pecan.

Oceans 234

Fey also put her stamp on some of Oceans 234's most popular favorites.

Among them, the Lobster Mac and Cheese with a Maine tail and claw, orecchiette, smoked gouda, cheddar cheese, and toasted bread crumbs; seared scallops, currently accompanied by truffled mushroom risotto; and swordfish steak, elevated by an achiote and Florida citrus marinade, grilled and served with roasted poblano mashed potatoes, elote-style corn salsa, pickled onions and spiced pepitas.

“I certainly put my stamp on some Oceans favorites but the spirit of those signature plates remains," she said.

Oceans 234. 234 North Ocean Blvd., Deerfield Beach. The restaurant is open Monday through Thursday from noon to 10 p.m.; Friday noon to 11 p.m.; Saturday 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.; and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.; 954-428-2539; oceans234.com.