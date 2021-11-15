Miller's Ale House opens 57th restaurant in Palm Beach Gardens

Miller's Ale House

Miller's Ale House kicked of this week with a historic milestone

The Florida-based sports-themed restaurant and bar opened its newest Florida location in Palm Beach Gardens today, Monday, November 15, at 5430 Donald Ross Road in the Alton Town Shopping Center.

The restaurant was founded in Palm Beach County in 1988 with its first location in Jupiter, Florida, and has since expanded to nearly 100 locations across the East Coast. This new location will be Miller’s Ale House’s 57th in the state of Florida.

"Throughout our expansion over the years, we’ve never forgotten our roots in Florida and know that have many Miller’s fans in Palm Beach," said Miller’s Ale House President and COO Ray Holden. "We look forward to welcoming our Miller’s regulars and new guests into our new location."

The new space features seating for 220 with two bar areas, a unique private event space called the Florida Room, and large televisions throughout, making every seat in the house a great one, adds Holden.

The Miller’s Ale House menu goes beyond bar food with craveable flavors and unique twists on the classics to offer something delicious for everyone. The menu features more than 60 items including appetizers, soups, salads, sandwiches, burgers, flatbreads, pastas, steaks, seafood and entrees, plus daily lunch and dinner specials.

Despite all the variety, Miller’s is best known for its world-famous Zingers, boneless chicken tenders that are buttermilk-drenched, hand-breaded, and deep-fried before being tossed in a choice of 17 sauces for a wing-style taste.

The best way to taste them: the Zingers Mountain Melt, a heaping pile of chicken tenders tossed in your choice of sauce with Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses, applewood-smoked bacon, and scallions atop of "mountain" of seasoned fries.

The chain currently has over 90 locations across Florida, Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Tennessee, Georgia, Delaware and Virginia, with one additional location planned in Florida in 2021.

Open daily for lunch, dinner, and late night, Miller’s also offers over 35 beers on tap and a large selection of signature cocktails and pitchers. They also have daily happy hour offered Monday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. featuring $2 Bud, Bud Light, and the "drink of the day" and another round Sunday through Thursday from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. with $2 well drinks, $3 call drink, $4 premium drinks

For more information, go to millersalehouse.com or visit Miller's Ale House on Facebook.