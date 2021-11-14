Celebrate Thanksgiving with a 3-course meal at Cafe Boulud

Cafe Boulud

Nothing conjures images of the holiday season quite like gathering around the table with family and friends to celebrate a magnificent meal.

But if long hours spent cooking and cleaning to produce said meal sounds less appetizing, there is always the option to take the party to your favorite restaurant — and in the hands of the professionals.

With the many options that abound this year for Thanksgiving, Café Boulud Palm Beach executive chef Dieter Samijn presents an indulgent option with his 3-course prix fixe menu ($165 per person, $65 for children under 10) made for family and friends to come together and enjoy.

Samijn, who replaced former executive chef Rick Mace who left to open nearby Tropical Smokehouse, was chosen from Boulud’s Manhattan French bistro Bar Boulud on the Upper West Side, where he has been executive chef for two years.

Now, serving his first Thanksgiving meal at Cafe Boulud, Samijn will be offering all the traditional Thanksgiving favorites will be prepared with a seasonal bounty and French flair indicative of this beloved Palm Beach haunt.

Begin with appetizers like the Pumpkin Velouté prepared with brioche crouton, sage, and pumpkinseed oil; the Crispy Kale Salad with squash agrodolce, dried cranberry, walnuts, and fresh sourdough croutons; or an indulgent Duck & Foie Gras Galantine topped with pistachio, dried apricot, mostarda, and frisee.

For the main attraction, the classic turkey dinner will lead the entrées, here prepared two ways with honey-glazed breast or leg meat served alongside sides like sweet potato with bourbon and marshmallow, cranberry compote, stuffed acorn squash a la Daniel Boulud, and charred Brussel sprouts with chestnuts.

Additional entrée options include Butternut Squash Risotto enhanced with flavors of rosemary, Saba, and aged Jasper Hill cheddar; Ora King Salmon with pommes fondant, conehead cabbage, and pumpkin vierge; and Heritage Ham with an au poivre glaze and truffled pommes dauphines.

And, of course, there's dessert. Executive pastry chef Julie Franceschini has created some special offerings, riffing on customary Thanksgiving desserts including: Pumpkin Pie with spiced Chantilly and bourbon ice cream; Warm Chocolate Cake with raspberry sorbet; and Paris Brest with pecan cream and praline.

Franceschini is also offering iconic Thanksgiving pies to-go including Pumpkin and Pecan Pie. Orders must be placed by November 20 by calling the restaurant at 561-655-6060, or visiting cafeboulud.com/palmbeach.

Thanksgiving Dinner at Cafe Boulud will be served on Thursday, November 25, from noon to 9 p.m.