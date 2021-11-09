Carrot Express Brickell opens with breakfast all day and free carrot cake

Carrot Express

Miami’s deep-rooted health conscious eatery, Carrot Express, is expanding once more — and will soon be serving an all-new breakfast menu.

Now with ten locations in South Florida, the nutritious based eatery is opening its doors in Brickell on Friday, November 12, located inside the Sabadell Financial Center.

To celebrate the grand opening, the store will be offering guests a chance to redeem a complimentary slice of the restaurant's signature carrot cake all day (with a minimum purchase of $15). The moist and decadent cake is made with freshly grated carrots and layered with a homemade cream cheese frosting and crushed pralines. This will only be valid for on-site dining at the Brickell location.

For over two decades, founder Mario Laufer has been on a mission to create Miami’s healthiest dishes with a flavorful twist. Founded in 1993, he saw the lack of nutritious cuisine in Miami Beach and began serving a balance of delicious and healthy fare inside a gas station on Alton Road in South Beach. Only the best ingredients are used including antibiotic-free chicken alongside seasonal, local, and Californian fresh produce. More than 20 years later, Carrot Express now has 11 locations in South Florida and debuting in Weston, Coconut Creek, Aventura Mall, and NYC by Spring 2021.

"Over the past few years, it’s been incredible to watch Brickell grow. With so many residents and businesses, we knew there was room for Carrot Express to be in the middle of it all," says Laufer.

The nourishing hub features something for every kind of dietary restriction in addition to their vast and expansive menu including a wide range of salads, smoothies, bowls, wraps, fresh-pressed juices and smoothies.

Brickell will also be the first location to introduce the new breakfast menu including all day options. Highlights include:

Carrot Express

Josh’s Overnight Oats – oatmeal, almond milk, toasted coconut flakes, chia & flax seeds, cinnamon, blueberries, strawberries, Mario’s granola, almond butter, drizzled honey ($9.95)

Quinoa Breakfast Bowl – quinoa topped with roasted cremini mushrooms, sautéed spinach, avocado, pico de gallo, cage-free sunny side egg ($13.95)

Smoked Salmon Omelet - 3 cage-free eggs omelet with smoked salmon, shallots & capers. served with toasted #ZTB multigrain sourdough, side of low-fat cream cheese ($13.95)

Berry Almond Butter Toast – toasted Zak the Baker, multigrain sourdough topped with almond butter, strawberries, blueberries, chia seeds, cinnamon & toasted coconut flakes. drizzled honey ($8.95)

Huevos Rancheros Burrito – 2 cage-free scrambled eggs, brown rice, black beans, avocado, fresh corn, jack cheese, cilantro & pico de gallo. perfectly wrapped & toasted on a whole wheat wrap. served with our cilantro-lime dressing ($13.95)

The Brickell location is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., and weekends from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Delivery and takeout orders can be placed directly through the Carrot Express website or on ChowNow, Toast, Postmates, UberEats and GrubHub. Stay updated on their future openings and visit www.EatCarrotExpress.com or follow along on Instagram @CarrotExpress.