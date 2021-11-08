This Tipsy Flamingo cocktail is pastelito de guayaba in a glass

Tipsy Flamingo

If you love pastelito de guayaba, then you'll love this cocktail at the new Tipsy Flamingo in Downtown Miami.

Dubbed “My English is Not Very Good Looking” the drink is a liquid version of the dessert in a glass. It’s just one of several fun and quirky cocktails served up at the newest venue from Last Call Hospitality Group, the team behind Redbar in Brickell and Sweet Caroline Karaoke Bar.

Located in the heart of downtown, the Tipsy Flamingo is a Miami-inspired cocktail bar where South Beach vibes meet cutting-edge cocktails in a fun and flirty atmosphere — a vibe Last Call Hospitality Group says was missing from the neighborhood.

"The bars in Downtown Miami are great, but they mostly cater to a specific demographic. That’s why we decided to create a bit more of an elevated cocktail concept that combines the fun atmosphere of a bar with the trendy and intimate feel of a lounge,” explains says co-owner Juan Marcos Rancano. "Basically, we took the best characteristics of Miami from the tropical ambiance and colors to the sounds and blended them together to create a unique an intimate venue that’s rare to find in this city."

Located at 40 NE 1st Avenue, the 1,300-square-foot venue draws inspiration from the Magic City's natural elements with a color palette of greens, purples, and hot pink and walls decorated in playful vintage palm leaf wallpaper and faux foliage.

A collection of eclectic artwork also decorates the walls as well as fun neon signs, especially the one that reads "No Flocks Given".

The bar features guest seating during the earlier hours and happy hour turning into a more loungey vibe at night with cocktail tables and posh seating to the right of the venue creating a cozy and relaxed feel. Local DJs are featured nightly spinning open format style ranging from funk and disco to hip hop and reggaetón.

The cocktail menu, which was created by Marco Balza, is best be described as an ode to Miami. Each drink was designed to pay homage to and showcase the city’s personality from the “Downtown Mentirita” — the Tipsy Flamingo’s version of the classical Cuba Libre — to that popular “My English Is Not Very Good Looking”, created to taste just like a pastelito de guayaba with its mix of Canaima Gin, guava marmalade, lime juice, orange bitters, cream cheese foam, and Galleta Maria crumbs.

Additional cocktails include the Miccosukee Slammer (Volcan Blanco Tequila, lime juice, apricot syrup, egg whites, Tajin, Peychaud’s bitters); River of Grass (Pierde Almas Mezcal, lime juice, celery bitters, mint, coconut water); and the Tipsy Colada (Diplomatico Planas Rum, coffee, vanilla syrup, salted caramel).

The Tipsy Flamingo is open Tuesday through Sunday starting at 5 p.m., with casual happy hour offered until 9 p.m. with $5 beer, $7 cocktails, and $9 Flamingo Punch. From there, the space transforms into an elevated cocktail bar set to the tone of groovy sounds until 3 a.m. On Tuesday, ladies drink free from 8 to 11 p.m.

