Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cake Ice Cream is a thing, and it's only available at Walmart for a limited time

Christmas isn't here yet, but a holiday-themed treat has arrived on store shelves to get you in the caroling mood.

This year, not many foodie finds will say "Merry Christmas" quite like Little Debbie's new Christmas Tree Cakes ice cream.

Yes, that's right: ice cream.

Available for the first time ever in ice cream form, the delicious Christmas-themed treat is now available across all Florida Walmart store locations through December. As part of an exclusive partnership with Walmart, it's the only place shoppers can find this frozen delicacy, which officially rolled out to store shelves beginning in late November.

The seasonal classic first came on the scene in 1985. The traditional treat features yellow cake layers filled with creme and coated with white frosting. Today, a chocolate Christmas Tree Cake version is also available, sold alongside the brand's other holiday-themed desserts like Christmas Tree and Snowflake brownies, North Pole Nutty Buddy wafer bars, Christmas cherry cordial cookies, and gingerbread cookies.

Just like the actual Christmas Tree cake dessert, Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes Ice Cream offers up a rich vanilla ice cream flavor packed with decadent golden cake chunks and swirled with the same green sprinkles and red icing that Little Debbie fans know and love.

The best part? Each pint is $2.50, making it an affordable gift for the dessert lovers in your life.

If you've ever wondered what makes Little Debbie so special, it's all about history. The brand's story began during the Great Depression, when young entrepreneur O.D. McKee began selling 5-cent snack cakes from the back of his 1928 Whippet.

In 1934, he and his wife, Ruth, bought a small, failing bakery, using the family car as collateral. Money was so tight they had to put up a sheet near the back of the bakery for the family's living quarters. Despite years of great adversity, O.D. and Ruth's rare determination finally began to pay off in 1960 when they began selling the first family pack of baked goods, naming them after their granddaughter, Debbie.

The first family pack was produced in August of that year, and consisted of the brand's original snack cake, the Oatmeal Creme Pie. Family packs were one of the first multiple-item baked goods available with individually wrapped products, sold at just 49 cents a carton. By 1964, there were over a dozen different varieties of goods, from the ever-popular Nutty Buddy Wafer Bars to the Swiss Cake Roll and — today — even a Christmas Tree Cake ice cream.