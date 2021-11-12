South Florida's Odd Breed Wild Ales to release GABF gold medal winning beer during 4-year anniversary celebration

Odd Breed Wild Ales in Pompano Beach

A local South Florida brewery specializing in artisan wild ales and lagers was awarded a gold medal at the 2021 Great American Beer Festival (GABF) competition.

This year, Odd Breed Wild Ales in Pompano Beach took home one of the industry's most coveted awards, presented by the Brewers Association . The best beers in 97 beer categories covering 175 different beer styles (including subcategories) were awarded gold, silver, and bronze medals at a ceremony at the Bellco Theatre in Denver on Friday, September 10, during the annual Craft Brewers Conference.

Judging took place in 34 sessions over 17 days with strict health and safety measures in place. Over 150 judges evaluated 9,680 entries from 2,192 breweries from all 50 states plus Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico.

Out of the thousands of beers, Odd Breed was given the highest honor in the "Mixed-Culture Brett Beer" category for its Oddities and Outliers Blend 2, a blend of three beers aged in French oak barrels for 1-3 years including a dry-hopped wild ale aged for 16 months (48%), spontaneous beer aged 12 months (38%), and wild lager aged 36 months (14%).

The beer delivers notes of fresh and grassy hops, honeydew melon, blueberry, and pineapple along a backdrop of cedar and rustic funk. Pale in color, with notes of tropical fruit with citrus along a backdrop of French oak tannins and refreshing acidity, this beer pairs perfectly with sushi or grilled fish and a sunny Florida afternoon, says owners/brewery Matt Manthe, who opened the production brewery with a tasting room located in Pompano Beach in 2017.

Odd Breed founder and head brewer Matt Manthe. Photo courtesy of Odd Breed Wild Ales

"Winning a gold medal at GABF is a huge honor for our boutique, specialty brewery. All of our beers demand an incredible amount of time and effort to produce, with extreme attention to detail," says Manthe. "I’m incredibly grateful that our local fans and distribution partners around the world support us in our endeavor of striving to create the best beer. Without their support, the concept of designing a beer that takes four years to produce would not be possible."

Later this month, fans of Odd Breed Wild Ales and mixed fermentation brews can celebrate with Manthe when the Pompano Beach brewery releases its gold medal GABF winning beer alongside two other special beers as part of its anniversary celebration.

On November 27, Odd Breed Wild Ales will celebrate its 4-year anniversary.



During the event, the brewery will be operating via normal business hours, open from noon to 10 p.m., for guests that prefer to pay per drink, in addition to an unlimited drink option. For $75, the unlimited drink ticket will begin at noon and includes a 4th anniversary bottle (750ml), unlimited samples of beers on draft, and guest beers in bottles/cans.

Manthe will be announcing more details about the anniversary over the next few weeks. For more information and announcements, follow Odd Breed on Instagram at @OddBreedWildAles, or sign up for the newsletter by visiting the website.

Tickets to the anniversary event are currently on sale on the Oznr app. The app allows customers to purchase Odd Breed Wile Ales beer, as well as tickets to events. Guests can also purchase bottles (as well as an Rare Bottle Club membership and a ticket to our anniversary) on the website portal at oddbreed.oznr.com.

Odd Breed Wild Ales. 50 NE 1st St., Pompano Beach; 754-220-6099; oddbreed.com.



