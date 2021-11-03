Dos Amigos Tacos: A new spot to get your 'Taco Tuesday' fix in Delray Beach

Dos Amigos

A new spot coming to the Delray Beach Marketplace will give hungry guests a new way to indulge in 'Taco Tuesday' deals.

Dos Amigos Tacos will be the new up-and-coming addition to the lively shopping center, set to open mid-November. The new craft taco concept will serve a fresh, vibrant menu in a fast-casual and affordable setting, delivering a high-quality dining experience and outstanding customer service to locals and visitors alike.

The concept is the brainchild of culinary industry veterans Derek Mazer and Michael Jameson, who share decades of experience in the food and beverage sector. Prior to co-founding Dos Amigos Tacos, Mazer served as Assistant General Manager for Lucille’s Bad to the Bone BBQ, where he oversaw daily operations and management responsibilities.

Co-founder Michael Jameson, a trained chef and former Area Manager of Lucille’s Bad to the Bone BBQ and Director of Operations for Zinburger, boasts nearly three decades of experience in the culinary industry and a deep-rooted knowledge of front and back of the house operations.

"Our history together inspired us to work on a new concept, that was all our own," says Mazer. "Dos Amigos Tacos has been in the works for years. We’re committed to ensuring excellent standards that consistently deliver outstanding and enjoyable experiences for every customer who comes to our restaurant."

Located at 14917 Lyons Road, a thriving dining, shopping and entertainment destination central to neighboring cities including Boca Raton and Wellington, the 2,303-square-foot restaurant will feature a spacious 1,000-square-foot patio with ample seating suited for 48 indoor and 48 outdoor — the ideal spot for a swift bite and handcrafted margarita. Designed by powerhouse Pam Manhaus, Dos Amigos Tacos’ hip and casual atmosphere is displayed through a blend of chic yet comfortable décor, colorful walls and accents, handpicked art and woven basket light fixtures; presenting a warm and welcoming ambience.

The vibrant menu is well-rounded with a variety of favorites that utilize high-quality ingredients and freshly sourced produce. The concept prides itself on its commitment to sourcing non-GMO vegetables, and ethically raised meats, eliminating the use of artificial ingredients.

To that end, the menu will offer traditional favorites including a selection of 18 handmade tacos including Carne Asada, Baja Shrimp, Al Pastor, and Mojo Pork tacos, as well as tacos for the adventurous diner including Sliced Tenderloin, Crispy Grouper, Buffalo Chicken, Wild Mushroom, and a Philly Cheese Steak. Other notable menu highlights include a variety of quesadillas like a Classic Cuban, Philly Cheese Steak, and Buffalo Chicken, and customizable burritos or salad bowls. The main plates will be complemented by sides such as guacamole, salsa, queso, cilantro lime rice, black beans and Mexican street corn.

Also on tap, libations including frozen lemonade, Jarritos, bottled beer, wine and flavorful margaritas such as Lime, Prickly Pear, Strawberry, Mango and Passion Fruit.

Dos Amigos Tacos. 14917 Lyons Road at the Delray Marketplace. The restaurant will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and will offer dine-in service, delivery and takeout. For more information visit www.dosamigostacos.com, or call (561) 908-2161.