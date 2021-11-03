Miami, FL

Chicken finger eatery Raising Cane's will open its new flagship Florida restaurant in South Beach

Raising Cane's, the Louisiana-based chicken finger fast-food restaurant, has announced its South Florida debut with the opening of the company’s first flagship-style location set to open in cities across the country next year.

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers today announced plans to open its first restaurant in Florida, set to open in February 2022. Located at the corner of Lincoln Road and Washington Avenue at 351 Lincoln Road in Miami, this restaurant will be one of the company’s five flagship locations. The only one of its kind, each flagship venue will offer guests a unique design and layout — this one specific to Miami.

“We are so excited to announce that after years of waiting, people in Florida are finally going to get their own Cane’s,” said AJ Kumaran, Raising Cane’s Co-CEO & COO. “This Flagship location is going to be amazing – located at the corner of Lincoln Road and Washington Avenue, we know locals and those visiting will make our first Florida location one of our busiest restaurants in the country. February of 2022 cannot come soon enough."

Founded in 1996 by Todd Graves and Craig Silvey in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, the chain has more than 580 Restaurants in 31 states and the Middle East — with 100 new restaurants set to open in 10 new markets for 2022.

Graves remembers the day he failed a college business class paper with his idea to start a chicken wing fast food restaurant. He never let the dream die, however, and after several jobs — one as a boilermaker and another as a commercial fisherman — he saved enough to open his first location.

When coming up with the name for his restaurant, Graves originally planned to call it "Sockeye’s" after the salmon he fished in Alaska. Luckily, a friend suggested he name it after his yellow Labrador retriever, Cane, instead. The pup was always with hime at the construction site, and the namesake mascot has been a feature ever since.

And now, over 20 years later, the business is growing faster than Graves ever expected.

The Raising Cane's menu is all about deep-fried chicken fingers. Meals and sandwiches are paired with Texas toast or crinkly-cut fries, while larger "Tailgate" themed packages allow you to order anywhere from 25 to 100 chicken fingers at a time along with gallon jugs of iced tea or lemonade.

The company is best known for offering quality chicken finger meals, and was named the “Fastest Growing Chicken Chain” by Nation’s Restaurant News in 2020.

For those who can’t wait until February, here's a sneak peek and the new restaurant:

For more information visit raisingcanes.com.

