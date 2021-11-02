Find wood-fired New York bagels and Philly cheesesteaks when this new eatery opens in Tequesta

Bagel Boyz

A popular family-owned bagel shop and brand-new seafood-themed eatery will be found in one new location in Palm Beach County this December.

South Florida-based Bagel Boyz — from brothers and founders Seamus and Dennis O'Brien — will expand into Tequesta this winter along with a new concept dubbed Casa Caña.

The locally-owned and -operated Bagel Boyz will expand its reach next month when the brothers unveil their new location near the county line. Bagel Boyz Tequesta will open its doors next month at 377 Tequesta Drive, Jupiter, in the Gallery Square North plaza.

The bagel shop will have an all-new look and feel from its flagship Jupiter location with a wood-fired oven as the centerpiece. The breakfast and lunch menu will be similar to the one customers are accustomed to — but now with bagels cooked by a wood-fire right before their eyes.

"We have been waiting for the right opportunity and location and this one fit the bill perfectly," says Seamus. "We love bringing our own unique take on New York-style bagels to the Palm Beach County community, and the wood-fired component just brings that much more flavor and uniqueness to our patrons."

The O'Brien family's fondest memories are from their hometown in Pennsylvania, when Mike and Pat O'Brien would stop at the neighborhood bagel shop each Sunday with their six boys to grab breakfast and bagels for the week. When they relocated to Florida — Pat a retired school teacher and Mike a longtime accountant — the couple decided to open their first business together.

Now, years later, their children carry the torch, serving breakfast to hundreds of Palm Beach County citizens each week.

For breakfast, the menu will include bagels with spreads, breakfast sandwiches from their famous O’Brien (a fried egg, corned beef, hash brown, Swiss cheese, and Russian dressing) and the Jersey (two fried eggs, double pork roll, cheddar cheese, salt, pepper, ketchup) to the Hangover Helper (bacon, grilled ham, cheddar cheese, sauteed onions, hash browns, topped with 4 over-easy eggs and served on a 12" hoagie roll) to the Breakfast Philly (one fried egg, chopped steak, sautéed green peppers and onions and American cheese).

In addition, the shop will offer grab-and-go items and sandwiches with chicken, tuna, egg salads, and more — and their signature lunch item, Pat's Philly Cheesesteak. Catering will also be available.

The restaurant will also share a space with the brothers’ newest venture, Casa Caña, a 120-seat restaurant serving fresh seafood, flavorful handhelds, flatbreads, and cocktails. The two concepts will share a wood fire oven that produces bagels in the morning and flatbreads in the evening. Casa Caña will start by opening for dinner, with Bagel Boyz running in the mornings, before expanding into lunch hours.

For more information visit Bagel-Boyz.com or follow along on Facebook and Instagram at @BagelBoyzTequesta.