Miami daily roundup: Homeless banned, Thanksgiving ice cream, Jon Bon Jovi has COVID, and cancelled flights

(MIAMI, Fla.) In South Florida news today, homeless are banned from the streets of Miami, thousands are stranded in Miami — our far from home — as American Airlines cancels flights, and Jon Bon Jovi misses a Miami Beach performance after testing positive for COVID-19.

The following list contains the area's breaking news for Tuesday, November 2. Read on for today's top stories:

UPI

The 59-year-old recording artist canceled an appearance and performance at a fan event last Saturday in Miami Beach, Fla., after testing positive for the virus, Variety reported.

Jovi was to perform at a three-day, two-night event at Loews South Beach. Fans were already inside the venue Saturday when they were informed that Jovi would be unable to perform.

American Airlines

If you are flying American Airlines out of, or into MIami, West Palm Beach, or Fort Lauderdale today, check with the airline before heading to the airport.

There is a very good chance that you are going nowhere.

American Airlines canceled nearly 1,500 flights this weekend, with hundreds already canceled today. Fights to Charlotte and Dallas — American’s main hubs — are already showing “canceled” on the Fort Lauderdale Airport flight board. The story is the same for West Palm Beach and Miami.

WLRN

City of Miami commissioners passed a resolution that makes homeless encampments illegal. The resolution passed 4 to 1.

The ordinance prohibits encampments or temporary housing structures such as tents, on public property and in entryways. It gives police the authority to give violators written warnings and instruct them to go to a shelter. Those who refused could be arrested.

National Apartment Association

Miami has become one of the hottest places to own a house, making it hard for some to stay, while others are priced out. But leaders are working to recoup vacant lots and turn them into more affordable homes.

Leaders are now working to develop residences using federal funds through the HOME program, which builds homes then sells them to families making 80% of the area median income.

Salt &. Straw

Launching this week, a Miami ice cream shop is launching its Friendsgiving: Grateful to Gather menu, pulling inspiration from classic Thanksgiving dishes while putting a quirky and creative twist to them.

With this menu, the brand hopes to evoke the message the holiday about coming together to share a bit of who we are, while bringing new life to old traditions - a Friendsgiving feast completely made from curiously delicious ice cream flavors.