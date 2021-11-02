Miami, FL

Miami daily roundup: Homeless banned, Thanksgiving ice cream, Jon Bon Jovi has COVID, and cancelled flights

Best of South Florida

(MIAMI, Fla.) In South Florida news today, homeless are banned from the streets of Miami, thousands are stranded in Miami — our far from home — as American Airlines cancels flights, and Jon Bon Jovi misses a Miami Beach performance after testing positive for COVID-19.

The following list contains the area's breaking news for Tuesday, November 2. Read on for today's top stories:

Jon Bon Jovi isn't coming to Miami — because he has COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18fzRI_0ck34hnX00
UPI

The 59-year-old recording artist canceled an appearance and performance at a fan event last Saturday in Miami Beach, Fla., after testing positive for the virus, Variety reported.

Jovi was to perform at a three-day, two-night event at Loews South Beach. Fans were already inside the venue Saturday when they were informed that Jovi would be unable to perform.

Thousands stranded across South Florida with over 1,500 cancelled flights

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19rb1r_0ck34hnX00
American Airlines

If you are flying American Airlines out of, or into MIami, West Palm Beach, or Fort Lauderdale today, check with the airline before heading to the airport.

There is a very good chance that you are going nowhere.

American Airlines canceled nearly 1,500 flights this weekend, with hundreds already canceled today. Fights to Charlotte and Dallas — American’s main hubs — are already showing “canceled” on the Fort Lauderdale Airport flight board. The story is the same for West Palm Beach and Miami.

Miami passes ordinance banning homeless campers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12ab7N_0ck34hnX00
WLRN

City of Miami commissioners passed a resolution that makes homeless encampments illegal. The resolution passed 4 to 1.

The ordinance prohibits encampments or temporary housing structures such as tents, on public property and in entryways. It gives police the authority to give violators written warnings and instruct them to go to a shelter. Those who refused could be arrested.

Miami-Dade is turning vacant lots into affordable housing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xPkDh_0ck34hnX00
National Apartment Association

Miami has become one of the hottest places to own a house, making it hard for some to stay, while others are priced out. But leaders are working to recoup vacant lots and turn them into more affordable homes.

Leaders are now working to develop residences using federal funds through the HOME program, which builds homes then sells them to families making 80% of the area median income.

Where to find Thanksgiving-themed ice cream in Miami

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21n3q7_0ck34hnX00
Salt &. Straw

Launching this week, a Miami ice cream shop is launching its Friendsgiving: Grateful to Gather menu, pulling inspiration from classic Thanksgiving dishes while putting a quirky and creative twist to them.

With this menu, the brand hopes to evoke the message the holiday about coming together to share a bit of who we are, while bringing new life to old traditions - a Friendsgiving feast completely made from curiously delicious ice cream flavors.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1

Published by

Your source for food and beverage news in South Florida from Palm Beach and Broward to Miami.

Miami, FL
3629 followers

More from Best of South Florida

Miami, FL

Carrot Express Brickell opens with breakfast all day and free carrot cake

Miami’s deep-rooted health conscious eatery, Carrot Express, is expanding once more — and will soon be serving an all-new breakfast menu. Now with ten locations in South Florida, the nutritious based eatery is opening its doors in Brickell on Friday, November 12, located inside the Sabadell Financial Center.

Read full story
Miami, FL

This Tipsy Flamingo cocktail is pastelito de guayaba in a glass

If you love pastelito de guayaba, then you'll love this cocktail at the new Tipsy Flamingo in Downtown Miami. Dubbed “My English is Not Very Good Looking” the drink is a liquid version of the dessert in a glass. It’s just one of several fun and quirky cocktails served up at the newest venue from Last Call Hospitality Group, the team behind Redbar in Brickell and Sweet Caroline Karaoke Bar.

Read full story
Florida State

Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cake Ice Cream is a thing, and it's only available at Walmart for a limited time

Christmas isn't here yet, but a holiday-themed treat has arrived on store shelves to get you in the caroling mood. This year, not many foodie finds will say "Merry Christmas" quite like Little Debbie's new Christmas Tree Cakes ice cream.

Read full story
3 comments
Florida State

South Florida's Odd Breed Wild Ales to release GABF gold medal winning beer during 4-year anniversary celebration

A local South Florida brewery specializing in artisan wild ales and lagers was awarded a gold medal at the 2021 Great American Beer Festival (GABF) competition. This year, Odd Breed Wild Ales in Pompano Beach took home one of the industry's most coveted awards, presented by the Brewers Association. The best beers in 97 beer categories covering 175 different beer styles (including subcategories) were awarded gold, silver, and bronze medals at a ceremony at the Bellco Theatre in Denver on Friday, September 10, during the annual Craft Brewers Conference.

Read full story
Miami, FL

Rome's slice shop Bonci brings authentic Italian pizza to Miami

If you love authentic Italian pizza, then you'll love this new Miami slice spot. Hailed as the “Michelangelo of Pizza,” chef Gabriele Bonci and his team have arrived in Miami to open Bonci Pizza in Wynwood. The chef’s famous creations from his landmark "pizzarium" eatery in Rome were known by the late Anthony Bourdain as, “amazing, amazing, amazing!”

Read full story
2 comments
Miami, FL

Fireman Derek's, Miami's favorite pie shop, is coming to Fort Lauderdale

Miami-based pie master and entrepreneur Derek Kaplan is baking up something spectacular for South Florida foodies: a new South Florida location of Fireman Derek's. Since the 2014 opening of its first brick-and-mortar location in Wynwood, Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop has evolved into a must-try destination for locals and visitors. Offering a selection of over-the-top pies, cakes, milkshakes, and other delicious confections, the brainchild of this former Miami firefighter has certainly earned his title as one of the Magic City’s "Don's of Dessert."

Read full story
1 comments
Miami, FL

Food & Wine’s "Best New Chefs 2020" to host one-night dinner in Miami

Food & Wine Magazine’s Best New Chefs of 2020 have a surprise for Miami. This month, they'll be coming together to host a one-of-a-kind dinner at chef Niven Patel’s new Orno Restaurant, located inside the THesis Hotel. The special collaboration — inspired by the bond struck between the group of esteemed chefs during Aspen’s 2021 Food & Wine Classic — will allow fellow honorees of the 32nd class of Food & Wine Magazine’s Best New Chefs to come together for one incredible meal.

Read full story
Florida State

This Ford-themed burger bar chain is planning a South Florida expansion

Ford’s Garage, a growing burger-and-craft-beer franchise, is expanding across South Florida. With one restaurant already open and operating in Wellington, the Tampa-based franchise has inked a deal that will make way for the development of more than a half-dozen new restaurants throughout Broward, Martin, Miami-Dade, and Palm Beach counties.

Read full story
9 comments
Delray Beach, FL

Dos Amigos Tacos: A new spot to get your 'Taco Tuesday' fix in Delray Beach

A new spot coming to the Delray Beach Marketplace will give hungry guests a new way to indulge in 'Taco Tuesday' deals. Dos Amigos Tacos will be the new up-and-coming addition to the lively shopping center, set to open mid-November. The new craft taco concept will serve a fresh, vibrant menu in a fast-casual and affordable setting, delivering a high-quality dining experience and outstanding customer service to locals and visitors alike.

Read full story
Florida State

Chicken finger eatery Raising Cane's will open its new flagship Florida restaurant in South Beach

Raising Cane's, the Louisiana-based chicken finger fast-food restaurant, has announced its South Florida debut with the opening of the company’s first flagship-style location set to open in cities across the country next year.

Read full story
2 comments
Palm Beach County, FL

Find wood-fired New York bagels and Philly cheesesteaks when this new eatery opens in Tequesta

A popular family-owned bagel shop and brand-new seafood-themed eatery will be found in one new location in Palm Beach County this December. South Florida-based Bagel Boyz — from brothers and founders Seamus and Dennis O'Brien — will expand into Tequesta this winter along with a new concept dubbed Casa Caña.

Read full story
1 comments
Miami, FL

Thanksgiving-themed ice cream like 'Caramelized Turkey with Cranberry Sauce' or 'Sweet Potato Pie' now at Salt & Straw

Artisan ice cream company Salt & Straw is rolling out its latest seasonal menu in Miami, completely embracing the beginning of the holiday season. Launching this week, the Friendsgiving: Grateful to Gather menu, pulls inspiration from classic Thanksgiving dishes while putting a quirky and creative Salt & Straw twist to them. With this menu, the brand hopes to evoke the message that Friendsgiving is about coming together to share a bit of who we are, while bringing new life to old traditions - a Friendsgiving feast completely made from curiously delicious ice cream flavors.

Read full story
West Palm Beach, FL

El Rucon brings its birria tacos to West Palm Beach with new brick-and-mortar restaurant

If you're already a fan of El Rucon West Palm Beach, you'll be excited to learn the food truck is now serving its popular tacos, agua frescas, and Mexican-themed fare from a new brick-and-mortar restaurant.

Read full story
3 comments
Fort Lauderdale, FL

New cocktail bar and restaurant No Man's Land opens next week in Fort Lauderdale

No Man's Land, Fort Lauderdale’s highly-anticipated cocktail bar, lounge, and eatery in Fort Lauderdale, has announced it will officially open to the public on Wednesday, November 3, 2021.

Read full story
2 comments
Boca Raton, FL

Boca Raton's newest restaurant is a seafood lover's dream

Restaurant industry veterans are set to debut an exciting new seafood concept in Boca Raton next month. Corvina Seafood Grill is headed for downtown Boca Raton, set to open on Saturday, November 20. The new restaurant will feature a renowned chef, an array of unique culinary creations, and a stunning interior and exterior space.

Read full story
10 comments
Florida State

Miami daily roundup: In-N-Out in Florida?, a Star Wars home for sale, medical marijuana online sales OK'd, and more

(MIAMI, Fla.) In South Florida news today, a judge gives the green light to allow online medical marijuana ordering in Florida again, a Star Wars-themed mansion is for sale in Florida, fast food burger chain In-N-Out could soon be eyeing Florida, and Miami can finally get its fill of Knaus Berry Farm cinnamon rolls.

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

Miami daily roundup: Great white off Florida's coast, Palm Bay to ban ventanitas, and SOBE's 2 a.m. last call

(MIAMI, Fla.) In South Florida news today, a great white shark has been spotted off the coast of southeaster Florida, South Beach's service industry is outraged over leaked conversation regarding 2 a.m. last call, and the city of Palm Bay considers banning Cuban-style, walk-up ventanitas.

Read full story
7 comments
Florida State

Battle of the Breakfast: Florida's Cuban Breakfast Ranked America’s 35th favorite breakfast food, reveals poll

Have you ever wondered what America's favorite breakfast is? Well, the team at MealFinds.com did — and the official results are in. It can be said one of the best things we’ve developed as a foodie nation is the American breakfast, with a plethora of regional-beloved dishes that cover the savory and sweet spectrum. Today, the sheer range of options includes signature breakfast options specific to each state, each one showing our melting pot of cultures, customs, and cuisine nationwide.

Read full story
5 comments
Sunset, FL

POSTPONED: Old School Square's 9th annual Craft Beer Festival returns to Sunset Cove this month

***This event has been postponed until December***. Later this month, a craft beer festival will take over the Sunset Cove Amphitheater in Boca Raton. Old School Square Center for the Arts, Inc., will celebrate its 9th annual signature fundraiser on Saturday, October 30, making room for its largest event yet with more than 65 brewers, spirits, wines and ciders, and food truck vendors.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy