Thanksgiving-themed ice cream like 'Caramelized Turkey with Cranberry Sauce' or 'Sweet Potato Pie' now at Salt & Straw

Artisan ice cream company Salt & Straw is rolling out its latest seasonal menu in Miami, completely embracing the beginning of the holiday season.

Launching this week, the Friendsgiving: Grateful to Gather menu, pulls inspiration from classic Thanksgiving dishes while putting a quirky and creative Salt & Straw twist to them. With this menu, the brand hopes to evoke the message that Friendsgiving is about coming together to share a bit of who we are, while bringing new life to old traditions - a Friendsgiving feast completely made from curiously delicious ice cream flavors.

The flavors will be available starting today, November 1, through the end of the month at local scoop shops including Wynwood and Coconut Grove, as well as for local delivery and nationwide shipping.

Vegan? No problem — the silkiest, custardiest of pumpkin pie ice creams is achieved by way of ultra-creamy coconut and crumbled-in sugared crust, complete with a delectable crunch from the molasses-spiked gingersnap. Once you bring this to the party, you’ll be asked to return again and again — and for good reason.

Salt & Straw’s Head Ice Cream Maker Tyler Malek and team have dreamed up five indulgent ice cream flavors that embody the spirit of Thanksgiving and taste and feel like the best parts of the holidays. They include:

Parker House Rolls w/ Salted Buttercream What's a holiday feast without a basket piled high with warm, fluffy rolls? These buttery rolls are glazed with a generous smear of fresh-churned buttercream and topped with flaky sea salt. As the spongy rolls soak it in, they are gently churned into salted sweet cream, making this simple side the most coveted. As classic as it gets.





Candied Walnut Cheesecake Every cheesecake worth its place on the dessert table is made up of two deceptively simple main parts: a silky, smooth cake and a gently toasted crust. Salt & Straw leans into the comfort of the season with layers of rich cheesecake, with warm notes of caramel and molasses. A graham cracker crumble with walnut butter from Spread the Love plays on those caramelized notes, ensuring each spoonful delivers an absolutely divine walnut-y bite.



Caramelized Turkey & Cranberry Sauce Friendsgiving is the time to forego expectations and bring fresh twists to classic staples. Here, turkey bacon from Diestel Farms is roasted to crispy perfection before being tucked into a savory, buttery brittle with thyme and freshly ground cubeb pepper. The bacon imparts a deliciously smoky, salty flavor that joins house made cranberry sauce — sweet and jammy, with a pleasant tartness to cut through the sides of savory.



Sweet Potato Pie w/ Double Baked Almond Streusel Filling homes with comforting, nostalgia-inducing spices, sweet potato pies are rooted in rustic Americana. For Salt & Straw's take, it's almost as if they scooped the filling straight from the pie and folded it into cream. Sweet potatoes are roasted low and slow, letting them lightly caramelize to release that incredible dark syrupy goodness. Then, they add in golden brown bits of almond croissant streusel that are baked—then baked again—for the most delightfully buttery, flaky bites.



Pumpkin & Gingersnap Pie (v)

The Friendsgiving menu will be available by the scoop ($6.25) and by the pint ($12.50) to take to Friendsgiving gatherings. Ice cream can also be ordered for local delivery through Ubereats and Door Dash or for national shipping through the brand’s website.

Salt & Straw Wynwood is located at 246 NW 25th Street; and Salt & Straw Coconut Grove is located at 3015 Grand Avenue in CocoWalk. Visit Saltandstraw.com for more information.