El Rucon brings its birria tacos to West Palm Beach with new brick-and-mortar restaurant

If you're already a fan of El Rucon West Palm Beach, you'll be excited to learn the food truck is now serving its popular tacos, agua frescas, and Mexican-themed fare from a new brick-and-mortar restaurant.

The new eatery — which expanded its menu to offer new items found only at the new location, including breakfast — is now operating at 1099 N. Military Trail in Haverhill.The Lake Worth-based food truck, which opened in 2020 — is best known for its birria-themed dishes will continue to operate at 3593 South Military Trail.

Here, hungry guests camp out in the parking lot outside the truck as they wait for takeout containers stuffed with made-to-order items like Birria Ramen, mega-sized burritos, and large colorful cups filled with fruit-and-ice blended beverages and homemade horchata.

There's no denying there's a certain level of birria bliss from El Rucon, here a meal served with three massive beef-and-cheese-stuffed tacos fried on the flat-top grill until crispy and topped with diced cilantro and white onion. The finishing touch: a cup of savory beef consommé for dipping all that meaty goodness. The best part? You can also find Birria-style quesadillas, sandwiches, and even ramen.

Of course, there's plenty more to love here. Favorites include the Crazy Fries, a heaping pile of French fries topped with melted mozzarella, corn, and a special sauce along with a choice of chorizo, steak, chicken, or pork.

Specialty Mexican street fare continues with dishes like the Salchipapa fries and sausage to Tacos Dorados corn tortillas that are filled with a choice of chicken Tinga or cheese, folded, and deep-fried.Do yourself a favor, and don't miss the giant Tortas. Like the burritos, quesadillas, and tacos served at El Rucon, they're super-sized and stuffed to the max with all the requisite ingredients including a house mayo, guacamole, mozzarella cheese, and a choice of meat piled between two griddled slices of fresh-baked Telera bread.

