Miami daily roundup: Great white off Florida's coast, Palm Bay to ban ventanitas, and SOBE's 2 a.m. last call

(MIAMI, Fla.) In South Florida news today, a great white shark has been spotted off the coast of southeaster Florida, South Beach's service industry is outraged over leaked conversation regarding 2 a.m. last call, and the city of Palm Bay considers banning Cuban-style, walk-up ventanitas.

The following list contains the area's breaking news for Mondday, October 25. Read on today's top stories:

Great white shark located off the coast of South Florida

Hali, a female great white shark that measures 10-feet, is visiting the tropics.

Weighing in at 697-pounds, the juvenile shark was spotted 15 miles off the coast of Florida on Friday, TCPalm.com reported. According to OCEARCH, a shark research and advocacy group, Hali was pinged at about 10:42 a.m. EDT about 15 miles off the coast of Martin County on the eastern coast of South Florida. A ping occurs when the tracking tag on the shark’s dorsal fin is above the water long enough for a satellite to pick up its location, according to the Asbury Park Press.

Palm Bay considers doing away with Cuban-style ventanitas

The Cuban windows have become a subject of contention in Palmetto Bay.

Although they are part of the culture of Miami, there is much controversy that has been generated around this characteristic way of selling coffee in South Florida. Palmetto Bay voted Monday to regulate the procedure to open the Cuban windows along its busiest corridor, from Southwest 136th Street to 157th along US-1. From now on, businesses wishing to add these popular Miami cultural showcases will need to submit plans for approval from the town's Planning and Zoning department.

Leaked audio has South Beach hospitality industry outraged over 2 a.m. last call

The Mayor of Miami Beach was interrupted during a news conference on Friday by counter-demonstrators who referenced his remarks in leaked audio recordings. Now, they are questioning the reasoning behind the imposed 2 a.m. last call in South Beach.

David Wallack, the owner of the iconic Mango’s Tropical Cafe in South Beach, was among the demonstrators. He believes the city’s crime issues stem from city mismanagement, and not from the number of hours alcohol is sold. Now, after he and others listened to the leaked recordings, the outrage is real.

Florida’s surgeon general refused to wear mask while visiting state senator diagnosed with cancer

During a visit to the office of State Senator Tina Polsky this week, Dr Ladapo and his aides refused a direct request from the Senator to wear masks during their meeting. Senator Polsky was diagnosed with Stage 1 Breast Cancer in August of this year, and as an immune-compromised person is at greater risk from harm should she contract COVID-19.

