Miami, FL

New York City's favorite kosher barbecue restaurant is coming to Miami

Best of South Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wq5dZ_0cTKj5k100
Izzy's Brooklyn Smokehouse

New York City’s first-ever kosher barbecue joint is coming to South Florida.

Izzy’s Brooklyn Smokehouse is headed to Aventura with the opening of its third location. The award-winning eatery first opened in Brooklyn's Crown Heights neighborhood.

The Texas-style barbecue joint is set to officially open this fall, and will serve popular items off their strictly kosher menu that includes 18-hour smoked brisket, house-cured pastrami, dinosaur ribs, smoked lamb, pulled beef sandwiches, chopped brisket sandwiches, juicy smoked fried chicken, loaded chili sausage, and an assortment of innovative sides like pulled beef fries.

The new location is centered in the heart of Aventura’s Waterways Shoppes, an open-air plaza that includes a variety of retail stores and additional restaurants. The newly renovated barbecue eatery will provide plenty of indoor and outdoor seating and will deliver patrons with top-quality, curated OK Kosher meats flown in each week from New York. Izzy’s Miami will include a top-of-the-line all-wood smoker brought in from Texas and an open live-fire kitchen equipped with a wood-oven pit. The 2,500-square-foot establishment will also serve craft beer and wine from local and international breweries and wineries.    

Izzy's 34-year old founder and head pitboss — crowned “NYC BBQ Brisket King” and “Rib King,” — is Israel “Izzy” Eidelman, who opened his first location at 27-years old. He describes the move to Miami as "only natural" for the famous barbecue spot.

"New York has been our home since 2014, but just like so many of our fellow New Yorkers, Izzy’s is craving some hot Miami weather and I thought this would be the perfect opportunity to bring our fun menu to the Miami community," said Eidelman.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05SXRM_0cTKj5k100
Izzy's Brooklyn Smokehouse

When asked about being one of the few Texas-style barbecue joints in the country that specializes in Kosher meats, Eidelman added, "We happen to be kosher barbecue, but we have plenty of people who come in who aren’t Kosher and say, ‘this is one of the best barbecues I’ve ever had.’"

The Izzy’s Brooklyn Smokehouse Miami menu will include favorite stapled dishes loyal New Yorkers crave with a few more extra surprises. Izzy’s is known for its award-winning dishes like the smoked lamb ribs, dino ribs, and one of its most popular dishes, a kosher smoked and fried chicken sandwich Eidelman innovatively curated.

"I am so excited to be able to bring Izzy’s Brooklyn Smokehouse to Miami and share with our new community all the explosive flavors and quality meats we offer with newly crafted specialty dishes. Miami — get ready," said Eidelman.

Izzy's Brooklyn Smokehouse. 3585 NE 207th St., Miami, FL, 33180; .izzyssmokehouse.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oFAZe_0cTKj5k100
Izzy's Brooklyn Smokehouse

