POSTPONED: Old School Square's 9th annual Craft Beer Festival returns to Sunset Cove this month

Old School Square

***This event has been postponed until December***

Later this month, a craft beer festival will take over the Sunset Cove Amphitheater in Boca Raton.

Old School Square Center for the Arts, Inc., will celebrate its 9th annual signature fundraiser on Saturday, October 30, making room for its largest event yet with more than 65 brewers, spirits, wines and ciders, and food truck vendors.

Attending guests will enjoy live music by DJ GQ and The Resolvers as they sample craft beers from breweries from South Florida and beyond, including Islamorada Beer Company, Guinness, Nobo Brewing Company, Sierra Nevada, Funky Buddha Brewing, Yuengling, The Finnish Long Drink, Orange Blossom Brewing Company, Tank Brewing Co, Long River Ranch Water, Lagunitas Brewing, Veza Sur Brewing Co, Shiner Bock, and dozens of others.

Food will be provided by a number of food truck vendors, including Los Bacados of Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives," who will offer a variety of satisfying options to keep everyone full-bellied, on their feet, powered up, and ready for the next pint. Beerfesters can also enjoy games and competitions, like Game of Axes, while they walk around and sample brews.

The event takes place from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m., and general admission tickets are priced at $45 per person. Entry provides each ticketholder with a 5-ounce tasting glass that can be used to sample all 65+ breweries. Premium tickets are $55 per person, and provide each ticket holder with a 10-ounce tasting glass for all breweries. Last, VIP tickets are $65 per person, and provide ticket holders with one-hour early access to the event (5:30 p.m.), a 10-ounce tasting glass for all breweries, and a featured tap and prize releases throughout the evening. For non-alcohol imbibers, a $15 designated driver ticket allows access to the event, which includes unlimited bottled water and sodas throughout the evening.

Typically hosted on Old School Square’s Pavilion Grounds, shifting the event to Sunset Cove allows OSS to ensure social distancing recommendations can be followed to accommodate both the increased number of vendors and anticipated attendees. All proceeds from event ticket sales will support OSS in its efforts to continue to serve its community through the arts. After what has been a challenging year for OSS that has left the organization in a state of uncertainty surrounding their art and cultural programming, this fundraiser is more important than any that came before it.

Tickets can be purchased exclusively on Eventbrite.com. For more information about the festival, and the fight to save Old School Square, visit OldSchoolSquare.org.