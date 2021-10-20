Sunset, FL

POSTPONED: Old School Square's 9th annual Craft Beer Festival returns to Sunset Cove this month

Best of South Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18HSrg_0cQ7drX100
Old School Square

***This event has been postponed until December***

Later this month, a craft beer festival will take over the Sunset Cove Amphitheater in Boca Raton.

Old School Square Center for the Arts, Inc., will celebrate its 9th annual signature fundraiser on Saturday, October 30, making room for its largest event yet with more than 65 brewers, spirits, wines and ciders, and food truck vendors.

Attending guests will enjoy live music by DJ GQ and The Resolvers as they sample craft beers from breweries from South Florida and beyond, including Islamorada Beer Company, Guinness, Nobo Brewing Company, Sierra Nevada, Funky Buddha Brewing, Yuengling, The Finnish Long Drink, Orange Blossom Brewing Company, Tank Brewing Co, Long River Ranch Water, Lagunitas Brewing, Veza Sur Brewing Co, Shiner Bock, and dozens of others.

Food will be provided by a number of food truck vendors, including Los Bacados of Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives," who will offer a variety of satisfying options to keep everyone full-bellied, on their feet, powered up, and ready for the next pint. Beerfesters can also enjoy games and competitions, like Game of Axes, while they walk around and sample brews.

The event takes place from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m., and general admission tickets are priced at $45 per person. Entry provides each ticketholder with a 5-ounce tasting glass that can be used to sample all 65+ breweries. Premium tickets are $55 per person, and provide each ticket holder with a 10-ounce tasting glass for all breweries. Last, VIP tickets are $65 per person, and provide ticket holders with one-hour early access to the event (5:30 p.m.), a 10-ounce tasting glass for all breweries, and a featured tap and prize releases throughout the evening. For non-alcohol imbibers, a $15 designated driver ticket allows access to the event, which includes unlimited bottled water and sodas throughout the evening.

Typically hosted on Old School Square’s Pavilion Grounds, shifting the event to Sunset Cove allows OSS to ensure social distancing recommendations can be followed to accommodate both the increased number of vendors and anticipated attendees. All proceeds from event ticket sales will support OSS in its efforts to continue to serve its community through the arts. After what has been a challenging year for OSS that has left the organization in a state of uncertainty surrounding their art and cultural programming, this fundraiser is more important than any that came before it.

Tickets can be purchased exclusively on Eventbrite.com. For more information about the festival, and the fight to save Old School Square, visit OldSchoolSquare.org.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

Your source for food and beverage news in South Florida from Palm Beach and Broward to Miami.

Miami, FL
3429 followers

More from Best of South Florida

Fort Lauderdale, FL

New cocktail bar and restaurant No Man's Land opens next week in Fort Lauderdale

No Man's Land, Fort Lauderdale’s highly-anticipated cocktail bar, lounge, and eatery in Fort Lauderdale, has announced it will officially open to the public on Wednesday, November 3, 2021.

Read full story
2 comments

Boca Raton's newest restaurant is a seafood lover's dream

Restaurant industry veterans are set to debut an exciting new seafood concept in Boca Raton next month. Corvina Seafood Grill is headed for downtown Boca Raton this November, and the new restaurant will feature a renowned chef, an array of unique culinary creations, and a stunning interior and exterior space. The menu offers an array of fresh seafood, sushi, a raw bar, steak and chicken dishes, as well as small plates, craft cocktails, and an expansive wine list.

Read full story
8 comments

Miami daily roundup: In-N-Out in Florida?, a Star Wars home for sale, medical marijuana online sales OK'd, and more

(MIAMI, Fla.) In South Florida news today, a judge gives the green light to allow online medical marijuana ordering in Florida again, a Star Wars-themed mansion is for sale in Florida, fast food burger chain In-N-Out could soon be eyeing Florida, and Miami can finally get its fill of Knaus Berry Farm cinnamon rolls.

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

Miami daily roundup: Great white off Florida's coast, Palm Bay to ban ventanitas, and SOBE's 2 a.m. last call

(MIAMI, Fla.) In South Florida news today, a great white shark has been spotted off the coast of southeaster Florida, South Beach's service industry is outraged over leaked conversation regarding 2 a.m. last call, and the city of Palm Bay considers banning Cuban-style, walk-up ventanitas.

Read full story
6 comments
Florida State

Battle of the Breakfast: Florida's Cuban Breakfast Ranked America’s 35th favorite breakfast food, reveals poll

Have you ever wondered what America's favorite breakfast is? Well, the team at MealFinds.com did — and the official results are in. It can be said one of the best things we’ve developed as a foodie nation is the American breakfast, with a plethora of regional-beloved dishes that cover the savory and sweet spectrum. Today, the sheer range of options includes signature breakfast options specific to each state, each one showing our melting pot of cultures, customs, and cuisine nationwide.

Read full story
5 comments
Miami, FL

Miami daily roundup: Uber-like jet service launches in Miami, Brian Laundrie spotting, rising gas prices, and more

(MIAMI, Fla.) In South Florida news today, a possible Brian Laundrie sighting is caught on video, the Florida unemployment fund is back to normal, gas prices are set to rise again, a new Uber-like jet service offers direct flights from Miami to New York and Texas, and Gov. Ron DeSantis is opening the state's ports to help ease shortages amid California and New York backups.

Read full story
3 comments
Delray Beach, FL

Delray Beach's "Knife Fight" chef competition hosted by Rose's Daughter picks up where Chef vs. Chef left off

Have you ever wanted to watch your favorite chefs go head-to-head in a cooking competition?. With the return of a local chef competition, now you can. It all goes down this fall when a selection of South Florida's top chefs compete for the chance to win Knife Fight, a local charity-driven event benefiting the EJS Project, a nonprofit organization committed to serving teens in and around the Delray Beach community.

Read full story
Coral Gables, FL

Food & Wine Magazine’s Best New Chef 2020 opens Orno in Coral Gables

Okra sourced from chef Niven Patel's own farm, grown from seeds he brought back from India.Orno. Miami chef and Food & Wine Magazine’s Best New Chef 2020, Niven Patel, waited over two years to open his latest restaurant concept, Orno.

Read full story
Miami, FL

Miami daily roundup: Jay-Z files complaint against Miami-Dade Animal Services, COVID's missing death toll, and more

(MIAMI, Fla.) In South Florida news today, Jay-Z's group has filed a complaint against Miami-Dade Animal Services, asking them to look into an animal abuse case; a slew of missing COVID deaths from Florida counties has been released; the state health department wants a permanent mask mandate ban; and taxpayers could be footing the bill if Gov. Ron DeSantis sues the Biden Administration over vaccine mandates.

Read full story
34 comments
Miami, FL

New York City's favorite kosher barbecue restaurant is coming to Miami

New York City’s first-ever kosher barbecue joint is coming to South Florida. Izzy’s Brooklyn Smokehouse is headed to Aventura with the opening of its third location. The award-winning eatery first opened in Brooklyn's Crown Heights neighborhood.

Read full story
15 comments
Florida State

Miami daily roundup: Gubernatorial candidate would legalize marijuana, a human smuggler, and Florida's food shortage

(MIAMI, Fla.) In South Florida news today, a gubernatorial candidate is running on a platform that would legalize marijuana in Florida, a reward is out for a Pakistani man who smuggled people into the country illegally, will Florida have a food shortage, a TikTok sensation is coming to Miami by way of dessert shop, and DeSantis refuses Biden's handouts.

Read full story
10 comments
Fort Lauderdale, FL

The Seaglass rosé-themed wine and food festival returns to Fort Lauderdale

If you love wine, then you won't want to miss this rosé-themed experience headed for South Florida. In January, the second annual Seaglass | The Fort Lauderdale Rosé Experience, will return to the sands of Fort Lauderdale Beach. The event is slated to take place January 21-23, 2022, and features winemakers, local chefs, notable luminaries, and live music.

Read full story
Miami, FL

South Beach hotel debuts new Taste of SLS gastronomic experience

SLS Hotels and Residences has announced the debut of Taste of SLS at SLS South Beach, a gastronomic experience staged throughout the property. The event will take place on Thursday, November 11, with a special DJ set by Mark Ronson, and a showcase of 10 different culinary and mixology experiences throughout the evening. Culinary collaborators include Katsuya Uechi, chef and founder of Katsuya; Dario Cecchini, of Carna; Sara Aqel, of Fi’lia; Bernard Lottin, of Cleo; Black River Caviar and The Bazaar by José Andrés, and more. The event will pair inspired food and beverage offerings with exciting entertainment at one of South Beach's most popular properties.

Read full story

Now anyone can buy this uber-limited, $18,000 Glenfiddich whisky with crypto NFTs

Now you can turn your crypto currency into liquid assets which will always increase in value, literally.Glenfiddich. Starting this week, now you can turn your crypto currency into liquid assets which will always increase in value, literally.

Read full story
Miami, FL

Miami daily roundup: Kroger expands to Miami, Seltzerland heads to Doral, and more

(MIAMI, Fla.) In South Florida news today, Kroger announces it will expand delivery services to Miami, a new spirit festival dedicated to hard seltzer is coming to Doral, and Gov. Ron DeSantis forces schools — including Miami-Dade — to scrap safety protocols or lose funding.

Read full story
Florida State

Miami daily roundup: Pregnant teacher arrested, soldiers deploy from Florida, and Hurricanes' Mike Rumph in hot water

(MIAMI, Fla.) In South Florida news today, another female teacher is accused of having a relationship with an underage student, the Miami Hurricanes' assistant coach is arrested on felony charges, and hundreds of soldiers deploy from Florida to the Middle East.

Read full story
9 comments
Boynton Beach, FL

Dream of opening a brewery? Boynton Beach's Due South Brewing Co. is for sale

A longtime Palm Beach County brewery will close at the end of the year — and anyone interested in operating in the space, or purchasing production brewing equipment, now has the opportunity to pick up where others are leaving off.

Read full story
Miami, FL

Miami daily roundup: Ban on goliath grouper lifted, the homeless could face jail time, and Miami's 'Lizard King'

(MIAMI, Fla.) In South Florida news today, Florida lifts 30-year-old ban that forbids catching goliath grouper, a Miami commissioner proposes jail time for homeless people, and Miami's 'Lizard King' is accused of smuggling native turtles overseas.

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

Miami daily roundup: Fort Lauderdale's boring tunnels, Florida teen makes history, Wynwood's rise and fall, and more

(MIAMI, Fla.) In South Florida news today, Fort Lauderdale takes another step towards using Elon Musk's company to bore tunnels beneath the city, President Biden offers federal relief aid for schools, a Miami teen makes homecoming history, and Wynwood is hitting a wall — literally.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy