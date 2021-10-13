Miami, FL

Miami daily roundup: Kroger expands to Miami, Seltzerland heads to Doral, and more

(MIAMI, Fla.) In South Florida news today, Kroger announces it will expand delivery services to Miami, a new spirit festival dedicated to hard seltzer is coming to Doral, and Gov. Ron DeSantis forces schools — including Miami-Dade — to scrap safety protocols or lose funding.

The following list contains the area's breaking news for Wednesday, October 13. Read on today's top stories:

Kroger confirms it will expand delivery service to Miami

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ngf2W_0cPuAimK00
Kroger

One of the largest grocers in the U.S. is gearing up to expand its delivery service to South Florida.

The expansion comes after launching Kroger Delivery in Northern Florida in cities like Tampa and Jacksonville. The e-commerce platform allows for efficient and eco-friendly delivery of more than 30,000 grocery and convenience items thanks to near fully-automated fulfillment hubs.

Seltzerland is coming to Miami

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48i5v8_0cPuAimK00
Cannonball Productions

A new spirit festival dedicated to hard seltzer is headed to Miami next month.

New York City-based Cannonball Productions will bring Seltzerland, its traveling hard seltzer festival, to Doral in November. The first large-scale festival to focus on hard seltzer, the event has visited numerous cities nationwide and will make its final 2021 stop in Doral.

DeSantis: South Florida schools must end safety protocols — or else

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z647I_0cPuAimK00
Joe Raedle / AFP

Governor Ron DeSantis' is forcing schools with the highest coronavirus cases across Florida to halt their safety protocols or lose their funding.

According to data from John's Hopkins, five of the counties affected have the highest number of Covid-19 cases in the state. This includes Miami-Dade, Broward, Orange, Palm Beach and Duval. Children among these counties were horribly affected by Covid-19 with many still dealing with Long-Covid.

This amazing light show art installation is coming to Pinecres

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XKmX7_0cPuAimK00
Bruce Munro: Forest of Field of Light

A new art installation is coming to the Miami area in December.

Bruce Munro: Forest and Field of Light will feature more than 6,000 fiber-optic illuminated stemmed glass spheres that cascade across nearly two acres of Pinecrest Gardens. The installation is inspired by the venue’s unique landscape and vegetation.

“The beauty of this exhibit, set on a botanical stage, will bring our intimate gardens to life at night, as well as provide a breathtaking and otherworldly experience for anyone who attends,” said Alana Perez, Pinecrest Gardens’ executive director. “This is the first time we are opening up our Lower Garden, with its tropical, jungle-like winding paths, for visitors to experience an exhibit unlike any other in South Florida.”

Blac Chyna rants about COVID vaccine at Miami airport

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zSUls_0cPuAimK00
Daily Mail UK

Blac Chyna flew off the handle at a Miami airport Sunday ranting about fellow travelers who need to “get f–king vaccinated. The rapper was captured on video shouting a string of expletives in the concourse of Miami International about the COVID-19 vaccine and her anger at anyone who refuses to get a jab.

