Dream of opening a brewery? Boynton Beach's Due South Brewing Co. is for sale

Photo courtesy of Due South Brewing

A longtime Palm Beach County brewery will close at the end of the year — and anyone interested in operating in the space, or purchasing production brewing equipment, now has the opportunity to pick up where others are leaving off.

Last week, Due South Brewing Co., one of Palm Beach County's first full production breweries founded in 2011 with a taproom in Boynton Beach, announced they will be ceasing operations later this year.

According to a press release, the taproom will close December 19, 2021. In the meantime, Due South will continue to supply their current distributors and operate the taproom until that date.

The distributing brewery and its beers are currently available on draft and in cans in hundreds of bars, restaurants, and stores in Florida from Key West to the Panhandle. For locals looking for a pint, the Due South Brewing Co. tasting room and brewery is open to the public every day except Monday, when they are closed.

"Obviously this is a very difficult decision," says Mike Halker, president and founder of Due South. "The impact Covid has had on our industry over the last 18+ months, and continues to have, is devastating. That combined with our building lease coming up for renewal has made this the right decision for us at this time."

In June 2020, just months after the start of the pandemic, Due South was forced to dump $41,000 worth of beer. The brewery scheduled a supervised disposal with state officials, a decision that started a downward revenue trajectory.

At the time, Due South co-founder Jodi Halker said it was more important to provide a quality product than worry about the bottom line.

"It can’t be about the bottom line. It has to be about doing what is right,” said Jodi. "Our customers have been amazingly supportive during this time. For that, we owe them the level of quality Due South has been delivering for over eight years here in Boynton."

Following the county's phased reopening, the brewery began ramping up its brewing schedule to resume production fo Florida bar, liquor store, and restaurant partners to provide cans and draft to local consumers. The brewery taproom also returned to regular hours, offering visitors a chance to drink in the taproom.

Now, 18 months later, Jodi and Mike are trying to mitigate loss, hoping to pass the torch to another brewer.

Due South's production and intellectual property, including brands and recipes, are for sale. If not sold as is, an auction will be held in December. Interested breweries and buyers should contact Info@DueSouthBrewing.com to obtain brand information, and to arrange for equipment inspection. The taproom will close December 19, and the property will be vacated in February, 2022.

Due South Brewing Company is located at 2900 High Ridge Rd #3, Boynton Beach, FL 33426. For more information, please visit duesouthbrewing.com or call (561) 463-2337. For inquiries about equipment sales, etc., contact info@duesouthbrewing.com.